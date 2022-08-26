ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Starbucks taps head of Lysol maker as new CEO

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) on Thursday named Laxman Narasimhan as its next chief executive officer, choosing an executive credited with revitalizing the maker of Lysol disinfectants toundertake "reinvention" of the world's biggest coffee chain.
