Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Bank of America announces zero down payment mortgages for Black and Latino homebuyers
Bank of America said it is now offering first-time homebuyers in a select group of cities zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgages to help grow homeownership among Black and Hispanic/Latino communities. The option will first become available in certain neighborhoods in Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami. The...
Starbucks taps head of Lysol maker as new CEO
Sept 1 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) on Thursday named Laxman Narasimhan as its next chief executive officer, choosing an executive credited with revitalizing the maker of Lysol disinfectants toundertake "reinvention" of the world's biggest coffee chain.
Comments / 0