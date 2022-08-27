21-year-old arrested on drug trafficking and other charges after reportedly nearly striking several people during chase spanning multiple communities

Read full article on original website
capecoddaily.com
Sandwich man arrested for allegedly trafficking over 200 grams of fentanyl
HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Over the past several months Barnstable Police Detectives, Patrol Officers, and Task Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; identified 31 year old Kevin Robie of Sandwich as an individual trafficking Fentanyl in the Mid-Cape area. As the result of an extensive investigation, search warrants were […] The post Sandwich man arrested for allegedly trafficking over 200 grams of fentanyl appeared first on CapeCod.com.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester
About 1:21 AM, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), conducted a traffic stop in the area of Columbia Road and Oldfields Road in Dorchester that resulted in an onsite firearm arrest of Jakai Jackman, 18, of Dedham, MA. While on patrol in the area, officers...
Pharoah Yahtues, man who shot at police during hours-long standoff in Hingham, sentenced to 12 years in state prison
A Hingham man was sentenced to 12 to 13 years in state prison Monday after pleading guilty to charges of being an armed career criminal in possession of a firearm after he shot at police from his apartment in an hours-long standoff in January 2020. Pharoah Yahtues, 40, pleaded guilty...
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects Arrested on Firearm and Drug Charges in Roxbury
At about 8:26 PM, on Monday, August 29, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, conducted a traffic stop in the area of 2241 Washington Street in Roxbury, resulting in the arrest of Khalil Carpenter, 27, of Boston, and Cheri Dobson, 29, of Milton on firearm and drug related charges.
fallriverreporter.com
Two men arrested and facing several charges after ghost gun reportedly found in stolen vehicle by police
Two men are facing stolen vehicles and firearm charges after officers reportedly located a ghost gun found in a car that was reported stolen. According to Pawtucket Police, on Friday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Pawtucket Police dispatchers received a ping notification for a stolen motor vehicle. The vehicle was tracked down by patrol officers to an address within the city. Upon police arrival, the occupants fled within the residence at the location where the vehicle was found. A firearm was located within the stolen vehicle. Officers surrounded the residence and eventually two suspects surrendered to police. An additional firearm was located within the residence as well.
fallriverreporter.com
Armed Massachusetts career criminal sentenced to state prison after shooting at police
A man has pleaded guilty to charges that he was an Armed Career Criminal in possession of a firearm when he fired at police and disrupted public safety for hours, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Monday in Brockton Superior Court, Pharoah Yahtues, 40, pleaded guilty to...
Delivery driver stabbed, bitten trying to stop robbery suspect in Malden
MALDEN -- A good Samaritan who was trying to stop a man from stealing a purse was stabbed and bitten by the suspect, police said. It happened in Malden on Monday afternoon.As he showed us the stab wound to his leg and the bites on his arm, Ryan Dos Santos did not want to show his face as he admitted what he did was a bit crazy. "I saw the opportunity, tackled him," Dos Santos said. "Who's going to run at a guy with a knife threatening to stab you? Not everyone." A neighborhood teen recorded video even before police...
liveboston617.org
Youth Violence Strike Force Makes On-Site Arrest of Known Gang Member in Roxbury
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man facing several charges after allegedly assaulting Somerset Police officers and trashing an office
SOMERSET — Chief Todd Costa reports that the Somerset Police Department charged a man with disorderly conduct, destruction of property and assaulting police officers on Saturday. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Somerset Police received a call reporting an individual that was allegedly destroying an office in a business at 1166...
Watertown News
Police Log: Money Stolen from Business, Man Charged with Multiple Shopliftings
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police. The following incidents occurred between Aug. 15 and Aug. 21. Aug. 19, 5:16 p.m.: Police were called to Target after security stopped two people who were seen leaving the store without paying for merchandise. Officers spoke with the suspects, and the male suspect admitted to placing several items in a cart as the female suspect pushed the cart. They had a total of $752.63 in merchandise, including nine watches, clothing, a knife, and a kitchen appliance. Security recognized the male suspect from three previous shoplifting incidents on July 23, 24 and 27. Shatia Glover, 34, of Boston, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting over $250. Carlton Spence, 60, homeless, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting over $250, and three counts of shoplifting (from previous dates).
40-Year-Old Man Arrested Overnight Inside Auburn Mall
AUBURN - A local man was arrested inside an Auburn Mall store late Monday night, after police were alerted by in-store alarms. Police responded to multiple interior motion alarms inside Macy's department store around 11 PM. In-store surveillance showed a male walking through the building 15 minutes earlier with what appeared to be a full backpack.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer placed on leave after fellow officers arrest him concerning motor vehicle crash with three motorcyclists
A Massachusetts Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol following a multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning. According to Cambridge Police, Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was charged by officers with the Cambridge Police with operating under the influence of...
fallriverreporter.com
18-year-old from Massachusetts arrested after a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured an 8-year-old child
An 18-year-old from Massachusetts has been arrested in a hit and run crash that seriously injured a young child. According to Yarmouth Police, on Saturday, Yarmouth Police Detectives arrested the suspect responsible for the hit and run accident on Saturday August 20. The suspect is identified as Jakob Gifford, 18,...
liveboston617.org
Repeat Firearm Offender Arrested by Gang Unit Yet Again for Another Illegal Gun
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Amazon employee dies after shooting himself in warehouse parking lot
A Massachusetts Amazon employee has died after reportedly shooting himself in the parking lot. According to The Daily Beast, a 23-year-old employee at the Norwood warehouse left work early this month on the night shift only to return to the parking lot. According to video surveillance, upon the Brockton resident’s return to the lot, he shot himself in the chest.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges after police reportedly locate ghost gun
A Massachusetts man has been arrested on multiple charges after officers reportedly seize a ghost gun. According to Rhode Island State Polce, Thursday morning just after 2:00 a.m., Troopers from the Scituate Barracks arrested 20-year-old Gentrit Millanaj of Medford, Massachusetts for Possession of a Ghost Gun, Possession with intent to Deliver Schedule I-II Controlled Substance (Marijuana), Possession with intent to Deliver Schedule I-V Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Possession of a Firearm when Committing a Crime of Violence, Possession of Marijuana – More than One Ounce – 1st Offense.
35-Year-Old Worcester Woman Arrested for Breaking and Entering
WORCESTER - A local woman faces charges after police responded to a breaking and entering report on Saturday, August 27. Police arrived at a Henchman Terrace address at around 7:45 PM where first-floor residents said they observed a stool outside a living room window. Upon entering the apartment, a female fled from in a bedroom upon being discovered. Residents realized several items were missing.
fallriverreporter.com
Woman who worked at Swansea emergency vet office killed in ATV crash
Police have released the name of the victim in a fatal ATV crash over the weekend. According to Coventry Police, just after 3:30 a.m., the Coventry Police Department, along with the Western Coventry Fire District responded to Cahoone Road to investigate a motor vehicle accident involving an ATV. Upon arrival,...
Man arrested in Malden after allegedly robbing woman, stabbing and biting good Samaritan
A 21-year-old Instacart delivery driver says he has no regrets about tackling and restraining an alleged purse thief despite being bitten and stabbed. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Chestnut Street in Malden. Ryan Dos Santos, of Everett, was just about to unload a delivery when he heard a...
Rape kit initiative leads to indictment in New Bedford case from 2012
The district attorney’s office said that the statute of limitations would have expired in July 2027, had this kit not been tested. A New Bedford man was indicted Friday in a 2012 cold rape case of a 16-year-old girl. Dylan Ponte, 28, was arrested in early July as part...
