ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewanee, TN

Comments / 0

Related
On Target News

Another School Threat reported to be said in Jest

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Coffee County Central High School, a student was overheard making a threat directed toward the school. Even though the investigation disclosed that this had been a statement made in jest, this is yet another instance in which one of our students will face criminal charges.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
muddyrivernews.com

Dot Foods breaks ground on second Tennessee distribution center

MANCHESTER, Tenn. – Dot Foods, Inc., broke ground on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee and the new distribution center will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
MANCHESTER, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sewanee, TN
livability.com

Fall Creek Falls Has New Rooms At the Inn

A new $40 million lodge highlights improvements to Fall Creek Falls State Park. Nature lovers have long flocked to Fall Creek Falls State Park in Spencer, Tennessee, to take in the breathtaking scenery found throughout the nearly 30,000 acres along the Cumberland Plateau. And now, it is easier than ever for visitors to enjoy the vistas, thanks to the park’s new $40 million lodge.
SPENCER, TN
theutcecho.com

New Restaurants Bring New Atmospheres for Students

While students have been away for summer, Chattanooga has wasted no time opening up new restaurants in the downtown area. Tailgate Brewery has many locations in Nashville, and its owners decided it was time to bring Tailgate to Chattanooga. For those over 21, Tailgate offers unique beers that are brewed...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
CLEVELAND, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Deer Hunting#The Hunting#Edu#University
msn.com

Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
DUNLAP, TN
WBBJ

Hundreds gather at funeral for THP Sergeant Lee Russell

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Hundreds gathered to remember the life of a Tennessee Highway Patrol sergeant who lost his life far too soon. “It’s a sad day for law enforcement, but we all come together, we share a common bond of trying to keep the public safe, and you know the community support has been amazing far and wide from the community,” said THP Captain Travis Plotzer.
MCKENZIE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Science
chattanoogacw.com

VIDEO: Tennessee boy, 12, sinks hole-in-one at golf tournament

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — A young golfer from Lawrenceburg made the shot of a lifetime Sunday at a Middle Tennessee tournament. Corbin White, age 12, sunk a hole-in-one at the Mid South Golf Series Tournament at Tims Ford State Park. The exciting moment was captured on video. Corbin's mother,...
WINCHESTER, TN
WSMV

Franklin County School Board calls special meeting amid bus driver strike

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tn. (WSMV) - The Franklin County School Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday night, hours after school bus drivers didn’t show up for work. They had expected a $10,000 pay raise, which was in the school board’s budget. County Commissioners denied that budget Monday night, because it included a new activity center, according to a WCDT radio broadcast.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

One man shot in Molloy Lane parking lot, off the New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to reports of a shooting at 4:13 am, Wednesday, August 31. According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas of Rutherford where he is in stable condition." Molloy Lane, where the shooting was reported, is off the New Salem Highway and next to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. The address of where the man was shot is a company called Adient US, LLC in Murfreesboro. It is a company that makes automotive seats.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy