New York City, NY

Pedro Martinez sends World Series message to Mets’ aces

Pedro Martinez’s tenure with the New York Mets is not remembered as fondly as his time with the Boston Red Sox. Part of that is down to the lack of championships, and Martinez is apparently still bothered by that. Martinez was one of many former Mets players at Citi...
The Spun

Look: Pedro Martinez Reveals What He Told Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom

There was once a time when Pedro Martinez was the Mets ace in the Big Apple. And on Sunday, he had a message for All-Star pitchers Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. Martinez joined a number of Mets from yesteryear for New York's Old Timer's event over the weekend, including some special members of the 1986 team that won the World Series.
FanSided

Buck Showalter is ready to get wild if the Mets win the World Series

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter indicated that he will dye his hair if the team wins the World Series. The New York Mets are continuing to enjoy what has been a successful season thus far. They hired Buck Showalter to be their manager, and brought in a plethora of players, such as Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, and Mark Canha, just to name a few. As of Aug. 28, they are still in first place in the NL East, and look like favorites to be in the World Series.
FOX Sports

Angels host the Yankees on home losing streak

New York Yankees (78-50, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (55-73, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Frankie Montas (4-10, 3.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (4-6, 4.19 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -184, Angels +155; over/under is...
