ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Boone News-Republican

Bruce Sydney Harris

Bruce Sydney Harris, age 89 of Des Moines and formerly of Boone, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Kennybrook Village in Grimes. Bruce was born to Clint Sydney and Vernetta E. (Tobolt) Harris on December 5, 1932 in Boone. He graduated from Boone High School. Bruce was...
BOONE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy