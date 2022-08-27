Read full article on original website
Related
Boone News-Republican
Bruce Sydney Harris
Bruce Sydney Harris, age 89 of Des Moines and formerly of Boone, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Kennybrook Village in Grimes. Bruce was born to Clint Sydney and Vernetta E. (Tobolt) Harris on December 5, 1932 in Boone. He graduated from Boone High School. Bruce was...
Boone News-Republican
Looking for a place to eat on Iowa State football game day? We have a list of some of Ames' favorites.
The Iowa State University Cyclones take on the Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks for the first home football game Saturday in Ames. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Jack Trice Stadium. For fans looking for a bite to eat before the game or a place to celebrate after, here's a...
Boone News-Republican
'80s pop star Tiffany to perform at Big Wigs bar for Labor Day party with Ames Pride
It will be a nostalgic nod to the 1980s as Ames Pride and Big Wigs Bar team up to throw a block party Sunday evening. The headliner for the event is '80s pop superstar Tiffany. "The party starts at 5 p.m. Local YouTube sensation Leslie Hall goes on at 7,...
Comments / 0