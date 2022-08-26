ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Axios

Former President Barack Obama is jumping full-on into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The event comes as Democrats' once-poor outlook of keeping control of the upper chamber has improved amid pervasive candidate quality issues among Republican Senate contenders. Driving the news: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is hosting a Sept. 8 fundraiser feating a "conversation" headlined by Obama and Sen....
HuffPost

Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
Fox News

Why Democrats have a good chance of winning the Mar-a-Lago midterms

To quote the esteemed American philosopher, Yogi Berra, "it’s deja vu all over again" in the wake of the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago as former President Donald Trump once again has single-handedly hijacked the nation’s attention. Following the January 6th hearings, the federal-judge-approved search of Mar-a-Lago for classified...
The Hill

Democrats clash over Manchin side deal, raising shutdown risk

Liberal lawmakers are pressing Democratic leaders in the House to not include a side deal undercutting environmental reviews worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in a short-term measure funding the government. House Natural Resources Chairman Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) is circulating a letter asking leadership to separate the Manchin deal...
CBS News

New Yorkers will vote in key primary races Tuesday

Two veteran New York lawmakers are facing off in a congressional Democratic primary in the state's 12th district Tuesday. New York Congressman Jerry Nadler, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, is up against New York Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, the chair of the House Oversight Committee. CBS News' congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the race.
The Hill

Establishment Democrats crow after latest victories

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is running for Senate in Florida. Establishment Democrats had a good night Tuesday — results that could be interpreted as a sign their voters want to play it safe in the midterms as they battle to hold on to the House and…
