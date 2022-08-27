Read full article on original website
Kirksville authorities investigate damage done to Kirk-Tran bus
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Authorities in Kirksville are investigating vandalism done to a Kirk-Tran bus over the weekend. The incident happened near PC Mills Park Sunday around 3:30 a.m. The bus had multiple windows broken out on it. No other details are available at this time. Authorities ask if you...
Clark County, Mo., man avoids attempted murder charge; found guilty of domestic assault
MEMPHIS, Mo. — UPDATE:. A Clark County, Missouri man who police say repeatedly beat a woman and attempted to choke her with a piece of wire has avoided an attempted murder charge. Kenneth Leo Spring, of Luray, Missouri, faced a second-degree attempted murder charge and two counts of first-degree...
North Missouri Drug Task Force reports more than 30 drug-related arrests in 2022
In conjunction with the North Missouri Drug Task Force, and assisted by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Kirksville Police Department has executed numerous narcotics search warrants within the city of Kirksville this year. These searches have recovered several illegally owned or stolen firearms, paraphernalia used in narcotics distribution, illegal narcotics in the form of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and currency related to drug trafficking.
Kirksville man arrested following report of Friday evening robbery
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man is facing charges after a report of a robbery in Kirksville Friday evening. Just before 6 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Pheasant Drive for a report of a burglary and robbery. Officers interviewed several witnesses and the victim, who...
4 injured in Marion County crash
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people are injured following a four-vehicle crash in Marion County, Missouri. It happened at 2:30 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 6, one mile west of Taylor. Three of the vehicles were stopped in a construction zone when a fourth vehicle crashed into one...
8 adults, 1 child displaced after Quincy fire
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. An overloaded power strip was the cause of a Wednesday morning apartment fire in the 800 block of North 5th Street, according to the Quincy Fire Department. The department said the power strip had multiple appliances plugged into it including an air conditioning window...
QPD Blotter for Aug. 25, 2022
Kenneth J Batchelor (35) 553 E 760 Pl for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 8th & York PTC 122. Steven L Thompson (58) 827 Cherry for Speeding in a School Zone at 14th & Maine NTA 128. Alexis Schmidt (33) Homeless for Battery from 7/15/22. Lodged -153.
Southeast woman arrested for failing to appear on drug charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A southeast Iowa woman has been arrested in northeast Missouri for failing to appear on drug related charges. Mackinzie Rae Huffman, 33, of Centerville, Iowa, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning. Huffman was arrested for failing to appear on...
Northeast Missouri man injured in Sunday evening crash
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured in a Sunday evening crash in Adair County. It happened around 6 p.m. on Missouri Highway 11, about 20 miles west of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a car driven by Juan C. Hughes,...
Northeast Missouri man convicted in toddler's death
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been found guilty on all counts in the 2018 murder of a toddler. On Friday afternoon, Marcus Mays, 38, of La Grange, Missouri, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Taylen Allen. The Scotland County jury deliberated...
Semi carrying pigs overturns in Ottumwa Monday
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A tractor-trailer loaded with pigs tipped over on a busy roundabout Monday afternoon in Ottumwa. Around 12 p.m., crews with the Ottumwa Fire Department and the Iowa Department of Transportation responded to the crash on the Highway 34-63 roundabout. When KTVO arrived on scene, the traffic...
Just Keep Shining: Competing for the State Crown
The Missouri State Fair Queen Contest can be a tough competition to compete in, but that did not stop local teen Erin Bash from participating this year. Erin Bash, 17, is the daughter of Jim and Nancy Bash of Kahoka. She attends the Clark County R-1 High School and will be a Junior this year.
ADM closes Keokuk plant; will provide help to laid off workers
ADM said it will provide severance pay and try to find jobs for its displaced workers in Keokuk. A spokesperson from the food processor and commodities trading corporation said the company wants to find jobs for the 70 full-time employees who had worked at the ADM Milling Co. in Keokuk.
10 pounds of meth found in Heartland suspects' spare tire
LIBERAL, Kan. — Three suspects from the Heartland are facing drug charges following a major bust in southwest Kansas. The Seward County Sheriff's Office says the trio had 10 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the spare tire of their vehicle. Deputies carried out the drug investigation in Liberal, Kansas,...
Ottumwa/Wapello County Recycling Center phone lines down due to lightning strike
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Ottumwa city officials say the phone lines at the Ottumwa/Wapello County Recycling Center are currently down due to a lightning strike from Monday morning’s storms. The city said customers can call Zach Simonson, Community Development Director at City Hall, at 641-683-0694 in the meantime.
What’s Going On?
Hospital Board Holds Secret Meeting Ahead of Terminations. Worry Over Possible Closure Consumes Elected Officials. Scotland County, MO The Scotland County Hospital District Board of Directors hosted a series of closed session meetings in August during which three hospital administrators were allegedly terminated by the board, a new lawyer was allegedly hired along with a new Chief Financial Officer.
National Rural Health Consultants Assess Scotland County Hospital Has a Solid Future
Despite rumors in the community, the Hospital is not closing and the Obstetrics (OB) Department is not closing. Stroudwater Associates and the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) executives were on site this week for a thorough review of service lines, financials and processes. Dr. Meagan Weber, CEO, Scotland County Hospital, gave this report, “Consultants from Stroudwater were here this week to analyze our service lines and provide a strategic plan to improve our processes. They had great news to report after their assessments! Our volume is doing very well, in fact, near pre pandemic status. They are confident that we can break even in six months and move forward with stable financials. Our focus is going to be to improve processes & operations, while seeking quality family practice clinicians to provide our vast range of services, right here in Memphis. We are currently talking to some OB/GYN providers that are interested in coming to our area. We plan on building our OB program and expanding services, as we seek out providers that want to join our team.” Stroudwater consultants confirmed that OB should not be closed, rather, work harder on finding providers to deliver OB services. Dr. Weber knows the OB Department offers services that staff hold a strong passion for and wants to continue to provide that service to the region.
‘If it’s not curbside, I’m going to throw it in the garbage’: Speakers express dissatisfaction with proposed drop-off recycling sites
QUINCY — Six people spoke to the Quincy City Council during the public forum portion of Monday night’s meeting to express their dissatisfaction about the possibility of the discontinuance of curbside recycling pickup in the city. Mary Ann Klein, president of the League of Women Voters, was one...
