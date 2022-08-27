Despite rumors in the community, the Hospital is not closing and the Obstetrics (OB) Department is not closing. Stroudwater Associates and the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) executives were on site this week for a thorough review of service lines, financials and processes. Dr. Meagan Weber, CEO, Scotland County Hospital, gave this report, “Consultants from Stroudwater were here this week to analyze our service lines and provide a strategic plan to improve our processes. They had great news to report after their assessments! Our volume is doing very well, in fact, near pre pandemic status. They are confident that we can break even in six months and move forward with stable financials. Our focus is going to be to improve processes & operations, while seeking quality family practice clinicians to provide our vast range of services, right here in Memphis. We are currently talking to some OB/GYN providers that are interested in coming to our area. We plan on building our OB program and expanding services, as we seek out providers that want to join our team.” Stroudwater consultants confirmed that OB should not be closed, rather, work harder on finding providers to deliver OB services. Dr. Weber knows the OB Department offers services that staff hold a strong passion for and wants to continue to provide that service to the region.

SCOTLAND COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO