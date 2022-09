The Match-Up: Lafayette is set to open its 141st season of college football on Saturday, hosting reigning NEC conference champion Sacred Heart at 12:30 p.m. It marks the first game in the John Troxell era on College Hill, as the 1994 Lafayette alum took over the head coaching reins in December 2021. Saturday is Community/Youth Day at Fisher Stadium.

