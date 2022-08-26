Read full article on original website
Battle Creek pauses process to hire DEI Officer
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Battle Creek is pausing it hiring process for a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. According to a press release from the city, officials made the decision to do this on Thursday, September 1, because of community feedback on the candidates after an August 11 presentation.
AUDIO: Kalamazoo City Commission holds special session to discuss water rate increases
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo city commissioners held a special session Monday afternoon, August 29, to discuss increases in future water utility rates. But there was one catch. Even though increases for both of Kalamazoo’s Water and Waste Water Utilities operations were recommended earlier in the year, even higher rates were proposed due to the city facing an estimated $1 million dollars in operating costs for 2022.
Woman who robbed gas station on Stadium Drive Sunday night still at-large
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies are still looking for a white woman in her 50’s who robbed the Speedway gas station at 6150 Stadium Drive with a knife late Sunday night. They say she entered and left the store several times before coming...
Dowagiac Union Schools bus struck and rolls on its side after running a stop sign in Cass County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Authorities say a school bus driver apparently went through a stop sign and the bus was hit by another vehicle in Cass County’s Wayne Township early this morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says at 6:43 a.m. deputies were called...
Cannabis marketing class to begin at WMU this spring
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) -Western Michigan University will begin a cannabis marketing class in the spring. The university is working with several local cannabis experts for the class, and assistant professor of food marketing Dr. Russell Zwanka says “the next generation will be the first generation that would actually choose THC over alcohol as their relaxing substance.”
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal shooting outside party store in Kalamazoo Monday night
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A shooting outside a party store in Kalamazoo Monday night has left one person dead. Authorities have identified the victim at 31-year-old David Postawa of Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the person was shot in the face outside the Mills Street...
Three dead after murder-suicide in Portage Tuesday night
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Police in Portage say a man shot and killed a woman and child Tuesday night, and then shot himself. Three other children reportedly escaped the home when they heard the gunshots. The Portage Department of Public Safety says it appeared to be a domestic...
Kalamazoo native mans a phone and distance line aboard USS Barry deployed in Philippine Sea
PHILIPPINE SEA (WKZO AM/FM) — August 21, 2022: Fire Controlman 3rd Class Nathan Reyna (left), from Victoria, TX, Fire Controlman 3rd Class Latawn McCalebb (center), from Columbus, OH, and Fire Controlman 3rd Class Elijah Miller, from Kalamazoo, MI, man a phone and distance line aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) during an underway replenishment with Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) in the Philippine Sea.
Stolen vehicle crashes into utility pole during police chase, killing the driver
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The car of a man being chased by police in Kalamazoo Monday evening slammed into a utility pole, killing the driver. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the crash involving the stolen vehicle happened around 7:00 p.m. Monday at East Cork Street and Emerald Drive.
You can get into the spirit this weekend with a Haunted History Walking Tour of Kalamazoo!
Join the authors of Haunted History of Kalamazoo for an evening of Kalamazoo history mixed with the paranormal world. Hear about the ghost of “Thelma”, Bronson Park’s dark past, the music legend who roams the Radisson Hotel, and over 10 more haunted locations!. The Walking Tour begins...
