Kalamazoo County, MI

Battle Creek pauses process to hire DEI Officer

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Battle Creek is pausing it hiring process for a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. According to a press release from the city, officials made the decision to do this on Thursday, September 1, because of community feedback on the candidates after an August 11 presentation.
AUDIO: Kalamazoo City Commission holds special session to discuss water rate increases

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo city commissioners held a special session Monday afternoon, August 29, to discuss increases in future water utility rates. But there was one catch. Even though increases for both of Kalamazoo’s Water and Waste Water Utilities operations were recommended earlier in the year, even higher rates were proposed due to the city facing an estimated $1 million dollars in operating costs for 2022.
Cannabis marketing class to begin at WMU this spring

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) -Western Michigan University will begin a cannabis marketing class in the spring. The university is working with several local cannabis experts for the class, and assistant professor of food marketing Dr. Russell Zwanka says “the next generation will be the first generation that would actually choose THC over alcohol as their relaxing substance.”
Three dead after murder-suicide in Portage Tuesday night

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Police in Portage say a man shot and killed a woman and child Tuesday night, and then shot himself. Three other children reportedly escaped the home when they heard the gunshots. The Portage Department of Public Safety says it appeared to be a domestic...
Kalamazoo native mans a phone and distance line aboard USS Barry deployed in Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (WKZO AM/FM) — August 21, 2022: Fire Controlman 3rd Class Nathan Reyna (left), from Victoria, TX, Fire Controlman 3rd Class Latawn McCalebb (center), from Columbus, OH, and Fire Controlman 3rd Class Elijah Miller, from Kalamazoo, MI, man a phone and distance line aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) during an underway replenishment with Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) in the Philippine Sea.
Stolen vehicle crashes into utility pole during police chase, killing the driver

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The car of a man being chased by police in Kalamazoo Monday evening slammed into a utility pole, killing the driver. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the crash involving the stolen vehicle happened around 7:00 p.m. Monday at East Cork Street and Emerald Drive.

