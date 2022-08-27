Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man sentenced to 18 years for fatally striking motorcyclist on Northeast Side in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of driving erratically and fatally striking a motorcyclist on the Northeast Side in late 2020 was sentenced by a judge to 18 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in the case. The crash happened Nov. 9, 2020, in the 13200 block...
foxsanantonio.com
Alleged mastermind behind immigrant truck tragedy that killed 53 migrants denied bond
SAN ANTONIO - The alleged mastermind behind the immigrant truck tragedy that killed 53 migrants was denied bond on Wednesday. Christian Martinez, 28, has been in jail since being charged with conspiracy to transport migrants illegally resulting in death. His attorney asked for him to be released to his mother's...
Parent arrested, charged with making terroristic threats to school and group of students
SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of threatening to kill children and shoot up an east-side school is out of jail on bond, just a day after he was arrested. Court records indicate 44-year-old Carl Fuller, Sr. was arrested August 26 and he posted a $50,000 bond the very next day on a charge of Terroristic Threats.
Texas Car Salesman Accused Of Stealing Customers' Identities To Buy Cars
The man was fired from the same car dealership earlier this year for stealing and depositing checks.
KSAT 12
Drugs suspected in deaths of 2 females in Del Rio, police say
DEL RIO, Texas – Two females are dead and one male is hospitalized after police found them Sunday in an apartment in Del Rio where cocaine and traces of fentanyl were found. According to the Del Rio Police Department, a 911 call was received at 9:36 p.m. regarding several unresponsive subjects inside an apartment in the 400 block of Ela Street.
News Channel 25
Police apprehend Texas man with 12 active warrants
SAN ANTONIO — A man with several active warrants was captured in San Antonio on Aug.22 for at least 12 separate incidents. Giovani Norman is accused of five separate robberies in the city's southern parts, stealing from multiple Culebra Meat Markets and taco truck vendors. Police booked him on the five warrants and discovered he had seven other active warrants for prior crimes, authorities said.
Man found guilty after shooting two Comal County officers in 2020, district attorney's office says
SAN ANTONIO — On Thursday, Brian Sharp, the man who shot at two Comal County officers who were serving a warrant in 2020, was found guilty of his crimes by a grand jury Friday evening. Sharp was convicted of shooting a gun from his front porch while two CCSO...
KSAT 12
Captive migrants struck by pickup truck after escape from South Side motel, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Four migrants were held against their will in a hotel room on the South Side before being chased down by someone in a pickup truck. Two of them were struck and injured, San Antonio police said. The incident unfolded around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 8700...
KSAT 12
Former Bexar County deputy arrested in connection with 2021 attack on inmate
SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested in connection with a case filed by the Public Integrity Unit in February 2021 after an attack on an inmate. Sheriff Javier Salazar said 46-year-old David Amaro was arrested Monday after a grand jury returned an...
SAPD catches up to suspect in Tuesday motel shooting, himself mysteriously injured
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police swarmed a northwest-side Motel 6 Tuesday evening and discovered a man who had been shot—and who may have been involved in an earlier shooting nearby, according to authorities. SAPD officials tell KENS 5 the unidentified man could be seen on video firing...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for driver who shot at car during road rage incident
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the driver of a car who shot at another vehicle during a road rage incident last week. The incident happened at 7:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of Interstate 35 and Interstate 10, near downtown. A Crime...
Former Bexar County deputy indicted for allegedly failing to act after inmate assault
SAN ANTONIO — Another former Bexar County deputy has been arrested and criminally charged. Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday evening that a grand jury indicted David Amaro, 46, for his role in an early-2021 jail incident where an inmate was reportedly assaulted. Despite the inmate's visible injuries, "the deputy took no action whatsoever," Salazar said.
KSAT 12
Shooting suspect found with gunshot wound inside Northwest Side motel, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect in a shooting is in police custody after being discovered with a gunshot wound at a Northwest Side motel. Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, San Antonio police officers responded to a shooting at Flex Studios, located in the 9500 block of I-10. A man was...
seguintoday.com
Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash
(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for man accused of stabbing two teens on the River Walk
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of stabbing two teenagers on the River Walk following a fight. A Crime Stoppers report states that the incident started with a fight between an adult man and a 17-year-old boy at 5:40 a.m. on July 23 in the 200 block of East Houston Street.
fox7austin.com
San Antonio man sentenced for embezzling $1.175M from Johnson City
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A San Antonio man was sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay $1.175M in restitution for embezzling that amount from the City of Johnson City. According to court documents, while employed by the city, 37-year-old Anthony Michael Holland embezzled at least $1,175,866.91 from city accounts starting in 2015 and continuing until around September 2020.
news4sanantonio.com
SAPD mourns officer who died pursuing a suspect
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is in mourning after one of their officers died pursuing a suspect. According to police, Officer Michael McInnis, 25 was pursuing suspects in a burglary at the Northwest Loop 410 area when his patrol car went out of control and crashed. Officer...
KSAT 12
Man headed to new home gets painful welcome as someone shoots him
SAN ANTONIO – A man who told San Antonio police he was walking to his new home in a West Side neighborhood was shot by someone in a car. Officers responded to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. Monday and found the victim with a gunshot wound in his arm.
Man shot while walking home, victim tells police
SAN ANTONIO — A man who had recently moved into his west side home was shot while walking home Monday night, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2200 block of San Luis for a reported shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm.
KENS 5
More arrests may be coming related to viral video of woman firing gun outside of car, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — A just released court document offers a window into the investigation into what Sheriff Javier Salazar has called a "drunken act of stupidity." The affidavit for an arrest warrant against 22-year-old, Genesis Rodriguez, accusing her of deadly conduct with a firearm, details the evidence detectives and data analysts were able to gather related to a viral video on social media.
