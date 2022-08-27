ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

tooeleonline.com

Stallions beat undefeated Cedar Valley 2-1

In its ninth game of the season, the Stansbury Stallions girls soccer team faced an undefeated Cedar Valley Aviators team seeking to win its eighth-straight match. Playing host to the 7-0 Aviators, the Stallions looked to improve upon their early 6-2 record in the second game of 5A Region 7 play.
CEDAR VALLEY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Golf simulator facility opens in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A new golf simulator facility called Eagle Swing recently opened in the Gate City. Chris Willie, the owner of the facility, explained that it is a 24-hour private golf simulator. “It’s a Trackman 4,” he said. “It’s the best that the market has.” Willie explained that participants can use the facility at 441...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Investigators looking for missing Wyoming woman

ALPINE, Wyoming — Investigators are asking for help in finding a Wyoming woman missing for several weeks. Adelle Marie Columbus, 30, was last seen in north Lincoln County on or about August 8 and was last heard from by her family on August 19, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office news release.
ALPINE, WY
Idaho State Journal

Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to participate in several events at Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT — Who’s ready for Indian Relays, the parade, food, rides and more?! The Eastern Idaho State Fair starts this Friday, Sept. 2, with the State Fair Parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. and the National Indian Relay Races on Sunday (pari-mutuel races start at noon), Monday, Thursday (no pari-mutuel races, get into races free), Friday and Saturday with National Championships. Highlights for this year’s National Indian Relays include a...
BLACKFOOT, ID
tooeleonline.com

Meteor hunter finds rock in Tooele County

Piece of the meteor that caused the Aug. 13 ‘boom’ landed in Tooele ♦. Mark Dayton, of El Dorado Hills, California, stopped by the Transcript Bulletin with a rock on Wednesday, Aug. 24. This wasn’t any ordinary rock; it was part of the meteor that broke through the...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Heat wave to hit East Idaho this week, likely to last through Labor Day weekend

The National Weather Service in Pocatello is predicting a heat wave with possible near-record heat will hit East Idaho this week. The hot temperatures hit Tuesday and are expected to continue through Sept. 6. Due to the potential of record-breaking heat, no precipitation is expected during that period. Temperatures in Pocatello are expected to sit in the high 90s over the next week, with a possible 100-degree day set for...
POCATELLO, ID
tooeleonline.com

Marion LaMar “Gibby” Gibson

Marion LaMar “Gibby” Gibson passed away at home the morning of Aug. 24, 2022, after many years of debilitating back pain. Gibby was born April 25, 1938, in Mona, Utah, to William and Ida Warner Gibson. He was raised in Mona on a farm where his father and brother taught him the importance of hard work and self-reliance. He attended school in Nephi.
MONA, UT
tooeleonline.com

It All Started With an Ostrich

Injury due to ostrich riding led Troy Marsh into physical therapy and on to starting a practice ♦. The father and daughter duo, Troy and Sadie Marsh, work together to run the Tooele County physical therapy locations of Meier and Marsh. Troy Marsh became interested in the physical therapy field...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
tooeleonline.com

Markosian Auto grand opening in Tooele

The Markosian family cut the ribbon on the fourth location of Markosian Auto on Utah Avenue in Tooele City at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Markosian promise, job plus license equal approved — guaranteed, can now be found at 1232 W. Utah Avenue, just the other side of the railroad tracks on the way to Grantsville from Tooele City.
TOOELE, UT
eastidahonews.com

BYU-Idaho announces fall concert lineup

REXBURG — BYU-Idaho Center Stage is pleased to announce the Fall 2022 Semester performance lineup. Among these are a world-renowned pianist, a tribute band, family performers, and a Tony Award-winning singer. Performing on Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium is the Liverpool Legends, one of...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September

IDAHO FALLS (IdahoEdNews.org) — Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Pulling up just one weed…

I have a compulsive behavior. I have learned to control it, mostly. But the other day it got the best of me. I was at Reinhart Park in Idaho Falls watching my granddaughter play in the splash pad. We took her to the playground area and helped her play there for a few minutes, then followed her around as she explored her world. I love watching young children explore their world. It’s a beautiful little park and gets lots of use. Everyone there seemed to be having a great time.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pedestrian struck by car on Interstate 15 in Pocatello

POCATELLO — An adult female pedestrian was struck by a car on Interstate 15 southbound in Pocatello on Wednesday evening. The collision occurred around 7:10 p.m. in the area of the Pocatello Creek Road exit and temporarily resulted in Interstate 15 southbound being completely shut down by police. The woman was rushed to Portneuf Medical Center via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance after being struck by the car, authorities said. ...
POCATELLO, ID

