HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline, Rigby hold onto spots, Firth drops in state poll
Despite its loss to Stansbury, Utah last week, Skyline remained No. 1 in the 4A football state media poll. Other slots held steady as Rigby remained No. 2 behind Rocky Mountain in 5A as both improved to 2-0. Sugar-Salem, also 2-0, stayed No. 2 behind Homedale in 3A and Butte County is No. 3 in 1AD1.
Idaho8.com
Skyline and West Side continue to lead High School Football Media Polls after Week 1
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Skyline Grizzlies and West Side Pirates stay atop their respective classes in this week's High School Football Media Polls, and that's despite Skyline's week 1 loss to Stansbury (UT) in the Rocky Mountain Rumble. The Grizz stay on top in 4A while Blackfoot ascends...
tooeleonline.com
Stallions beat undefeated Cedar Valley 2-1
In its ninth game of the season, the Stansbury Stallions girls soccer team faced an undefeated Cedar Valley Aviators team seeking to win its eighth-straight match. Playing host to the 7-0 Aviators, the Stallions looked to improve upon their early 6-2 record in the second game of 5A Region 7 play.
Golf simulator facility opens in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A new golf simulator facility called Eagle Swing recently opened in the Gate City. Chris Willie, the owner of the facility, explained that it is a 24-hour private golf simulator. “It’s a Trackman 4,” he said. “It’s the best that the market has.” Willie explained that participants can use the facility at 441...
Staying cool at the East Idaho State Fair
The fairgrounds in Blackfoot are taking shape as residents of Idaho wait in anticipation of the return of the East Idaho State Fair. The post Staying cool at the East Idaho State Fair appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Investigators looking for missing Wyoming woman
ALPINE, Wyoming — Investigators are asking for help in finding a Wyoming woman missing for several weeks. Adelle Marie Columbus, 30, was last seen in north Lincoln County on or about August 8 and was last heard from by her family on August 19, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to participate in several events at Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT — Who’s ready for Indian Relays, the parade, food, rides and more?! The Eastern Idaho State Fair starts this Friday, Sept. 2, with the State Fair Parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. and the National Indian Relay Races on Sunday (pari-mutuel races start at noon), Monday, Thursday (no pari-mutuel races, get into races free), Friday and Saturday with National Championships. Highlights for this year’s National Indian Relays include a...
tooeleonline.com
Meteor hunter finds rock in Tooele County
Piece of the meteor that caused the Aug. 13 ‘boom’ landed in Tooele ♦. Mark Dayton, of El Dorado Hills, California, stopped by the Transcript Bulletin with a rock on Wednesday, Aug. 24. This wasn’t any ordinary rock; it was part of the meteor that broke through the...
Heat wave to hit East Idaho this week, likely to last through Labor Day weekend
The National Weather Service in Pocatello is predicting a heat wave with possible near-record heat will hit East Idaho this week. The hot temperatures hit Tuesday and are expected to continue through Sept. 6. Due to the potential of record-breaking heat, no precipitation is expected during that period. Temperatures in Pocatello are expected to sit in the high 90s over the next week, with a possible 100-degree day set for...
New middle school coming to Chubbuck
A groundbreaking ceremony at the new Alpine Academy Charter School will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday at 1195 Alpine Avenue in Chubbuck. The post New middle school coming to Chubbuck appeared first on Local News 8.
tooeleonline.com
Marion LaMar “Gibby” Gibson
Marion LaMar “Gibby” Gibson passed away at home the morning of Aug. 24, 2022, after many years of debilitating back pain. Gibby was born April 25, 1938, in Mona, Utah, to William and Ida Warner Gibson. He was raised in Mona on a farm where his father and brother taught him the importance of hard work and self-reliance. He attended school in Nephi.
tooeleonline.com
It All Started With an Ostrich
Injury due to ostrich riding led Troy Marsh into physical therapy and on to starting a practice ♦. The father and daughter duo, Troy and Sadie Marsh, work together to run the Tooele County physical therapy locations of Meier and Marsh. Troy Marsh became interested in the physical therapy field...
tooeleonline.com
Markosian Auto grand opening in Tooele
The Markosian family cut the ribbon on the fourth location of Markosian Auto on Utah Avenue in Tooele City at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Markosian promise, job plus license equal approved — guaranteed, can now be found at 1232 W. Utah Avenue, just the other side of the railroad tracks on the way to Grantsville from Tooele City.
eastidahonews.com
BYU-Idaho announces fall concert lineup
REXBURG — BYU-Idaho Center Stage is pleased to announce the Fall 2022 Semester performance lineup. Among these are a world-renowned pianist, a tribute band, family performers, and a Tony Award-winning singer. Performing on Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium is the Liverpool Legends, one of...
eastidahonews.com
$50 million in grants for Idaho families will become available in September
IDAHO FALLS (IdahoEdNews.org) — Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled...
eastidahonews.com
Pulling up just one weed…
I have a compulsive behavior. I have learned to control it, mostly. But the other day it got the best of me. I was at Reinhart Park in Idaho Falls watching my granddaughter play in the splash pad. We took her to the playground area and helped her play there for a few minutes, then followed her around as she explored her world. I love watching young children explore their world. It’s a beautiful little park and gets lots of use. Everyone there seemed to be having a great time.
Pedestrian struck by car on Interstate 15 in Pocatello
POCATELLO — An adult female pedestrian was struck by a car on Interstate 15 southbound in Pocatello on Wednesday evening. The collision occurred around 7:10 p.m. in the area of the Pocatello Creek Road exit and temporarily resulted in Interstate 15 southbound being completely shut down by police. The woman was rushed to Portneuf Medical Center via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance after being struck by the car, authorities said. ...
eastidahonews.com
Man who never returned his Idaho Falls rental car arrested in Tennessee
IDAHO FALLS — A 41-year-old Texas man was arrested after he allegedly failed to return a vehicle to a local car rental business after he said he needed it for a family emergency. According to the probable cause affidavit filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer was...
1 dead after Extended Stay Pocatello shooting
Chubbuck Police officers responded to the Pocatello Extended Stay in Chubbuck at 291 W. Burnside Tuesday around 11:26 p.m. for the report of an adult male who had been shot. The post 1 dead after Extended Stay Pocatello shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
