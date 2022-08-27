Read full article on original website
Battlefield 2042 - 16 Minutes of Season 2 Gameplay
Battlefield 2042 is introducing a slew of content for Season 2: Master of Arms. See the new specialist, Crawford, new weapons and vehicle, all on the new map, Stranded. 00:00 - Breakthrough (Interior) 05:49 - Breakthrough (Exterior) 10:04 - Conquest (New Vehicle Gameplay) 13:48 - Conquest (Infantry Gameplay) This gameplay...
Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey - First Trailer Reveals the Horrors in 100 Acre Wood
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – the horror movie being made because of lapsed copyright on the original books – has gotten its first trailer. The trailer shows off a grown-up Christopher Robin returning to the 100 Acre Wood he abandoned – and meeting the bloodthirsty Pooh and Piglet he created by leaving them behind. Later, a group of five women are attacked in a holiday home by the two creatures, which appears to make up the main section of the movie.
Varodurumon
On this page you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to get Varodurumon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
Shootin' the Shit
Welcome to IGN’s walkthrough of the Shootin’ the Shit mission in our Saints Row guide. This mission is unlocked after completing Take Me to Church, and it can be completed anytime afterward. Eli gives you a call. Now that your crew is a formal criminal enterprise, he needs...
Roll With it
This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "Roll With It" and how to complete each part of the event. You'll need to finish it if you hope to get across the border. Check the Road 96 Walkthrough page for a list of all the chapters you might encounter.
Madden NFL 23 Performance Review
EA’s latest entry in the long-running Madden series sees some upgrades over the previous-generation game, including improved visuals, presentation, and animation. Today’s analysis is all about graphics, performance, and comparisons between platforms and generations, though I won’t be delving into the details of the sport simulation. Performance.
NFL・
Erdtree Heal
The Erdtree Heal is obtained only after you have defeated Maliketh, the Black Blade in Crumbling Farum Azula. You'll now return to Leyndell, Ashen Capital. This time around, return to the Queen's Bedchamber before the Erdtree to find a new incantation to obtain.
Heavy Rain Developer Quantic Dream Acquired By NetEase
French developer-publisher Quantic Dream (Heavy Rain, Detroit) has been acquired by Chinese company NetEase. NetEase announced the acquisition today (no purchase price has been revealed), which follows its investment in Quantic Dream three years ago. The new owners say that Quantic Dream will "continue to operate independently, focusing on creating and publishing its video games on all platforms."
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 3 - Launch Trailer
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 3, featuring LaPucelle: Ragnarok and Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure, is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC. The trailer showcases what you can expect with the SRPG adventures, including new playable characters and more in LaPucelle: Ragnarok, while Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure features image optimization with a variety of filters.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Review
The highly-praised Arctis family of SteelSeries headsets has been updated for 2022, with all-new designs and a slightly less confusing product lineup. The Arctis 5 has been dropped entirely, and been basically rolled into what is now the Arctis Nova 3 headphones. Featuring the same fantastic audio drivers as its older sibling, the Arctis Nova 7, and sporting some fancy new RGB lighting on the exterior, the Arctis Nova 3 is a great budget pair of headphones for both gaming and general entertainment.
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for September 2022
Those chill winter days and warm blanket binge sessions are done. That said, we're thawing into a new spring growth of streaming service content. If you know exactly where to stop and smell the roses, a heady bloom of blockbuster movies, TV shows and original content can be yours. But why search those fields aimlessly? I've gone and handpicked you a stunning bouquet of nothing but the best viewing available!
How High on Life Unexpectedly Stole Gamescom
Update: A previous version of this story listed High on Life numbers as 33.5 million video views, and 77.6 million impressions. This included views and impressions for content posted prior to Gamescom. This has now been adjusted so that the numbers listed are just for content posted during Gamescom. A...
Elden Stars
Elden Stars is obtained by exploring the Deeproot Depths underground region, accessed after defeating the Valiant Gargoyles in the Siofra River Aqueduct. In the depths, you'll find a series of roots to cross and an ant tunnel mound to the right. Fight your way through the ant mound to find the incantation near the cave exit.
Shattering Crystal
The Shattering Crystal is obtained inside the Academy of Raya Lucaria, a legacy dungeon in North Liurnia. It can be found on the upper floor of the Church of the Cuckoo near the entrance, but you'll need to cross the rooftops north of the Debate Parlor to reach the church rooftops and an open window.
House of the Dragon Finally Reveals Its Opening Sequence
After introducing its first episode without traditional opening credits, House of the Dragon has revealed its full opening sequence, and it's sporting a familiar theme that long-time fans will be happy to hear again. Co-creators Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochni told ET that they opted to forego an opening sequence...
The Last of Us Part 1 Performance Review
Naughty Dog has returned with a reimagining of arguably its greatest work to date. Not quite a ground-up remake but much more than a remaster, The Last of Us Part 1 on PlayStation 5 is an extremely effective meld of the old and the new. The story of Joel and...
Facebook's Gaming App Is Being Shut Down
Facebook's video game livestreaming app, Facebook Gaming, is being shut down after just two years on the market and will no longer work as of October 28, 2022. Popular Twitch streamer Gothalion shared a screenshot of a new message that has appeared on the app sharing the shutdown news and warning users to download any search data while they still can.
Every Dragon in Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon
HBO's House of the Dragon will depict dragons wielded as both protectors of various Targaryen factions but also as almighty weapons wielded in a war dubbed the Dance of the Dragons, a years-long campaign for succession among the various Targaryen claimants to the Iron Throne – a war that will prove tragic for all involved, human and dragon alike.
Stars of Ruin
Stars of Ruin is obtained by interacting with Primeval Sorcerer Lusat, as part of Sorceress Sellen's Questline. He can be found in the hidden Sellia Hideaway dungeon at the northeastern border of Caelid and Dragonbarrow, but his prison can only be opened with a Sellian Sealbreaker given by Sellen herself.
Rancorcall
The Rancorcall is obtained by tracking down and killing a Teardrop Scarab located in the depths of Stormveil Castle in West Limgrave. From the Liftside Chamber Site of Grace, head out the back door that was previously locked and start making your way down into the pit below by jumping between beams and ledges until you reach wooden platforms at the bottom.
