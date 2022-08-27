Cape Regional Medical Center confirmed today that it is ceasing maternity and obstetric care as of Saturday, September 10th. The hospital issued a press release Tuesday stating that a lack of physician coverage is the reason for the move. Cape Regional is working with Shore Medical Center on a plan to meet these needs for Cape May County residents. Women in labor will be taken to AtlantiCare or Shore Medical Center facilities.

CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO