987thecoast.com
Wildwood Scheduled to Award $6.4 Million for Boardwalk Improvement
The Wildwood City Commission will hold a special meeting Wednesday at 1:00pm to award a $6.4 million project to repair a large section of the boardwalk. The next phase of the boardwalk reconstruction will take place from 26th Street south to Oak Avenue. The post Wildwood Scheduled to Award $6.4...
987thecoast.com
Middle Township to Hold General Land Sale September 14th
Middle Township will be holding a general land sale on September 14th. The Township has placed a list of the properties on its website, which include locations on streets including Anna, Wiley, Oak View, and West Main. The auction will be held on that date at 10:00am. The post Middle...
987thecoast.com
Sea Isle City to Swear in New Police Chief Thursday
Anthony Garreffi, Jr. becomes the new police chief in Sea Isle City Thursday. Mayor Len Desiderio is expected to swear in Garreffi to the highest position in the city’s police department. Garreffi became a full time police officer in Sea Isle City in 2001. The post Sea Isle City...
987thecoast.com
It’s Official: Cape Regional Ends Maternity Services September 10th
Cape Regional Medical Center confirmed today that it is ceasing maternity and obstetric care as of Saturday, September 10th. The hospital issued a press release Tuesday stating that a lack of physician coverage is the reason for the move. Cape Regional is working with Shore Medical Center on a plan to meet these needs for Cape May County residents. Women in labor will be taken to AtlantiCare or Shore Medical Center facilities.
987thecoast.com
August 30, 2022
987thecoast.com
25 Year Old Man Shot in Atlantic City Wednesday Afternoon
A 25 year old Atlantic City man was shot Wednesday afternoon in the 1300 block of Arctic Avenue. City police say they heard gunshots in the area and quickly responded. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police have not announced the arrest of a suspect. The post 25 Year Old...
987thecoast.com
Good News: Coast Guard Reports Missing Boater Found Safe
There is good news to report Tuesday about a boater who was missing from the Villas area. The United States Coast Guard reported on social media today that the overdue boater was found safe in his boat near Dennis Creek. An alert was issued earlier that the boater was missing.
987thecoast.com
North Wildwood Police Arrest Residential Burglary Suspect
North Wildwood Police busted a 33 year old city man on charges that he committed a residential burglary last week. Ryan Johnson was arrested by police while riding his bicycle. Police believe Johnson is the man who burglarized a home located near 9th and Central avenues in the city on August 25th.
987thecoast.com
Mays Landing Man Hit With Drug, Gun Charges
Atlantic City Police have arrested a 25 year old Mays Landing man on drug and weapons charges. Police announced the arrest of Jamal Morgan who was seen conducting several drug transactions in the city. Cops found crack cocaine and a gun in his possession. The post Mays Landing Man Hit...
