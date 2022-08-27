Scandinavian Airlines: Newark – Tallinn, Estonia. $426 (Basic Economy) / $481 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

Lufthansa has cancelled almost all its flights to and from its main hubs, Frankfurt and Munich, on Friday 2 September due to a sudden pilots’ strike.At least 800 flights have been grounded by the German airline, with cancellations starting on Thursday. A wide range of long-haul flights, including from Boston, Washington DC and Nairobi to Frankfurt have been cancelled on Thursday evening. The German pilots’ union, Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), has called a strike on Friday from 12.01am for 24 hours. The impact will last into the weekend, with long-haul flights to Germany affected until at least Sunday. Arrivals at Frankfurt...

