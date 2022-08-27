Scandinavian Airlines: Newark – Tallinn, Estonia. $426 (Basic Economy) / $481 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

Read full article on original website
Lufthansa pilots’ strike causing flight chaos through the weekend
Lufthansa has cancelled almost all its flights to and from its main hubs, Frankfurt and Munich, on Friday 2 September due to a sudden pilots’ strike.At least 800 flights have been grounded by the German airline, with cancellations starting on Thursday. A wide range of long-haul flights, including from Boston, Washington DC and Nairobi to Frankfurt have been cancelled on Thursday evening. The German pilots’ union, Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), has called a strike on Friday from 12.01am for 24 hours. The impact will last into the weekend, with long-haul flights to Germany affected until at least Sunday. Arrivals at Frankfurt...
