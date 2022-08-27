ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, OH

Daily Standard

Wednesday, August 31st, 2022

NEW KNOXVILLE - St. Marys came into Tuesday's match on a hot streak and showed no signs of cooling off. St. Marys pulled away midway through each set for a 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 win over New Knoxville in an Auglaize County volleyball match at the Barn. [More]. Obituaries on August...
CELINA, OH
Daily Standard

Cleaning up

NEW KNOXVILLE - St. Marys came into Tuesday's match on a hot streak and showed no signs of cooling off. St. Marys pulled away midway through each set for a 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 win over New Knoxville in an Auglaize County volleyball match at the Barn. "I thought we did...
NEW KNOXVILLE, OH
Lima News

Three Lima Senior football players suspended

LIMA — Three Lima Senior football players have been suspended for allegedly taking part in an altercation outside the high school Friday evening, district administrators confirmed Wednesday. The altercation occurred as players were returning from a football game in Toledo late Friday evening. Two adults and several students were...
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Class of 1957 celebrates 65th reunion

The Sidney High School Class of 1957 held its 65th class reunion Aug. 20 at the Sidney Moose. There were 31 class members in attendance, along with 14 friends or spouses of the classmates. Members of the class traveled from Texas and Indiana to attend the reunion with those who still reside in Ohio,
SIDNEY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
WANE-TV

Man crashes into school bus near Lima, Ohio

LIMA, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus that took place just outside of Lima, Ohio Wednesday morning at the intersection of Bible Road and Sugar Street. William Decker, 28, was driving eastbound on Bible Road...
LIMA, OH
dayton.com

Owner of Giovanni’s in Fairborn dies at 74

(UPDATED AUG. 31) - A viewing will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Belton-Stroup Funeral Home in Fairborn for Tony Spaziani, the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria é Ristorante Italiano in Fairborn. He died on Monday. The funeral will take place at 10:30...
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton.com

Springfield diner moving to new location

A Springfield diner will be moving to a new location later this year after outgrowing its current location. Mundy’s Diner, currently at 920 Selma Road, will be moving into a new building within the next six to eight months. Owner Tammy Mundy said her business outgrew her current building,...
DAYTON, OH
13abc.com

Falling trailer kills man in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
DEFIANCE, OH
Travel Maven

This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
LEBANON, OH
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
13abc.com

ODNR: EHD in deer confirmed in multiple Ohio counties

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural resources has received several confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in deer in multiple Ohio counties. ODNR says it is seeking help with reporting dead or sick deer to help track the potential disease outbreak. If you observe a deer that is behaving abnormally, you can contact ODNR directly by phone or you can report it online.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Mahoning Valley gas prices fall again

Austintown - $3.44 – Sheetz, Mahoning Ave. Boardman - $3.34 - Sheetz, Market St. Brookfield - $3.48 – Sunoco, Brookfield Rd. Champion - $3.45– Kwik Fill, Mahoning Ave. East Liverpool - $3.39 – BP, Dresden Ave. Girard - $3.47 - Sunoco, S. State St. Greenville -...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

