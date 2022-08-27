Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Standard
Wednesday, August 31st, 2022
NEW KNOXVILLE - St. Marys came into Tuesday's match on a hot streak and showed no signs of cooling off. St. Marys pulled away midway through each set for a 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 win over New Knoxville in an Auglaize County volleyball match at the Barn. [More]. Obituaries on August...
Daily Standard
Cleaning up
NEW KNOXVILLE - St. Marys came into Tuesday's match on a hot streak and showed no signs of cooling off. St. Marys pulled away midway through each set for a 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 win over New Knoxville in an Auglaize County volleyball match at the Barn. "I thought we did...
Lima News
Three Lima Senior football players suspended
LIMA — Three Lima Senior football players have been suspended for allegedly taking part in an altercation outside the high school Friday evening, district administrators confirmed Wednesday. The altercation occurred as players were returning from a football game in Toledo late Friday evening. Two adults and several students were...
Sidney Daily News
Class of 1957 celebrates 65th reunion
The Sidney High School Class of 1957 held its 65th class reunion Aug. 20 at the Sidney Moose. There were 31 class members in attendance, along with 14 friends or spouses of the classmates. Members of the class traveled from Texas and Indiana to attend the reunion with those who still reside in Ohio,
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WANE-TV
Man crashes into school bus near Lima, Ohio
LIMA, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus that took place just outside of Lima, Ohio Wednesday morning at the intersection of Bible Road and Sugar Street. William Decker, 28, was driving eastbound on Bible Road...
Yellow jacket population in Northeast Ohio poised to crash your fall fun
Yellow jackets are always on the move as we head into fall, but this season they're showing up in greater numbers than we typically see in Northeast Ohio.
Ohio’s hunting season opens this week — what to know
Ohio's 2022 hunting season begins Sept. 1. Here's information on small game and waterfowl for hunting and trapping in early September 2022 — including whitetail deer — and how to buy hunting and fishing permits and hunt on private land.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
Owner of Giovanni’s in Fairborn dies at 74
(UPDATED AUG. 31) - A viewing will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Belton-Stroup Funeral Home in Fairborn for Tony Spaziani, the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria é Ristorante Italiano in Fairborn. He died on Monday. The funeral will take place at 10:30...
dayton.com
Springfield diner moving to new location
A Springfield diner will be moving to a new location later this year after outgrowing its current location. Mundy’s Diner, currently at 920 Selma Road, will be moving into a new building within the next six to eight months. Owner Tammy Mundy said her business outgrew her current building,...
13abc.com
Falling trailer kills man in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
ODNR: EHD in deer confirmed in multiple Ohio counties
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural resources has received several confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in deer in multiple Ohio counties. ODNR says it is seeking help with reporting dead or sick deer to help track the potential disease outbreak. If you observe a deer that is behaving abnormally, you can contact ODNR directly by phone or you can report it online.
Why you may see flags lowered in Ohio Wednesday
The move, taking place from sunrise to sunset Wednesday, is also meant to bring awareness to Ohio Overdose Awareness Day.
Five restaurants in Ohio that are considered the best places to get a burger in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Big7Travel website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Ohio and are in the mood for a good burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
Mailbox thefts growing concern in Ohio, US
As police in Groveport, Ohio investigate after mailboxes outside a post office were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country.
Brian Snead, dismissed from Ohio State for rape allegations, returning to Ohio Stadium with Arkansas State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brian Snead’s nomadic college football journey will bring him back to Ohio Stadium for one more game. Snead, a former Ohio State running back who was dismissed from the university in 2018 after sexual assault allegations, will play for Arkansas State next week. He transferred in from Austin Peay over the summer.
WFMJ.com
Mahoning Valley gas prices fall again
Austintown - $3.44 – Sheetz, Mahoning Ave. Boardman - $3.34 - Sheetz, Market St. Brookfield - $3.48 – Sunoco, Brookfield Rd. Champion - $3.45– Kwik Fill, Mahoning Ave. East Liverpool - $3.39 – BP, Dresden Ave. Girard - $3.47 - Sunoco, S. State St. Greenville -...
ODNR: Large portion of Indian Lake to be open for boaters Labor Day
LOGAN COUNTY — Heading into Labor Day weekend the Ohio Department of National Resources said more than 75 percent of Indian Lake will be open for boaters to use. This comes after workers spent all summer trying to remove these weeds. ODNR used machine called “Lake Rakers” to cut...
Four Dayton-area CVS store locations closing their doors for good
DAYTON — Four Dayton-area CVS store locations will be closing their doors for good by early October, according to a news release. The closings will be staggered between September 7 through October 5, in a statement to News Center 7. All prescriptions and employees will be transferred to nearby...
Comments / 0