Wednesday, August 31st, 2022
Cleaning up
NEW KNOXVILLE - St. Marys came into Tuesday's match on a hot streak and showed no signs of cooling off. St. Marys pulled away midway through each set for a 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 win over New Knoxville in an Auglaize County volleyball match at the Barn. [More]
RICKEY HOMAN, Trustee, et al., Plaintiffs, vs. UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WASHINGTON SNYDER, Defendants. Case No. 22-CIV-058. To the Unknown Heirs of Washington Snyder who died on October 16, 1936, you are hereby notified that you have been named Defendants in a legal action entitled Rickey Homan, Trustee, et al., Plaintiffs vs. Unknown Heirs of Washington Snyder, Defendants. This action has been assigned Case No. 22-CIV-058 and is pending in the Common Pleas Court, Mercer County, Ohio.
