RICKEY HOMAN, Trustee, et al., Plaintiffs, vs. UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WASHINGTON SNYDER, Defendants. Case No. 22-CIV-058. To the Unknown Heirs of Washington Snyder who died on October 16, 1936, you are hereby notified that you have been named Defendants in a legal action entitled Rickey Homan, Trustee, et al., Plaintiffs vs. Unknown Heirs of Washington Snyder, Defendants. This action has been assigned Case No. 22-CIV-058 and is pending in the Common Pleas Court, Mercer County, Ohio.

MERCER COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO