Wilmington Man Wanted in Statewide Burglary Ring Apprehended By Grundy Co. Proactive Unit
If you saw a heavy police presence in the area of Route 6 near Wal-Mart and Aldi last night, the Grundy County Proactive Unit arrested a man wanted in a statewide burglary ring. The Grundy County Pro Active unit learned that Lucas Bailey, 40, of Wilmington was in the Morris...
Fourth Arrest Made in Burglary Ring That Worked in Joliet and Will County
A fourth arrest has been made in connection to a burglary ring that is accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois including Joliet and Will County. On August 25th Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests of Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka in connection to the robberies. Gino Wuttke’s bond was set at $750,000, Giulia Wuttke’s bond was set at $25,000 and Slouka’s bond was set at $100,000.
Two Spring Valley Women Booked On Warrants
A couple of women wanted for drugs have been tracked down in Spring Valley. Forty-three-year-old Joy Hannigan of Spring Valley was arrested Monday evening on a warrant out of La Salle County for possession of a controlled substance. A few hours later Monday night, officers stopped 37-year-old Ashley Dominic of...
Streator Woman Accused of Trespassing, Changing Locks on Apartment
A Streator woman allegedly has elevated squatting to a new level. Donna Casey-Schultz, 54 and homeless, was arrested Monday on charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to real property. The arrest stems from a neighbor's complaint of a person entering an empty apartment building in the 400 block of South Vermilion Street in Streator. The building is under construction. Police say Casey-Schultz cut a lock to enter the building. And, they say that, once inside the building, she changed to locks on the doors and claimed residency on the property.
1 Killed in Skydiving Accident Near Ottawa, LaSalle County Sheriff Says
One person died in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon in rural LaSalle County, according to sheriff's deputies. In a Facebook post, the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called an area northeast of Ottawa in regard to a skydiving accident. Upon arrival, one person was found dead in a cornfield near Skydive Chicago, 3215 E. 1969th Rd., a local skydiving business.
Police Blotter for Monday, August 29th
From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Roccola Busby, 22, Kenosha, Wisconsin for driving while license suspended. Busby posted a $250 bond and has a court date on September 26th. Also arrested was Thadeus Kopelman, 36, of Morris for DUI. He posted a $100 bond and has a court date on September 19th.
Part 2: Local Officials Share Concerns About No Cash Bail Beginning in New Year
WCSJ/WJDK is airing a series of stories in regards to the Safety Act. Local officials held a press conference at the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office on Friday to inform the public about no cash bail beginning in 2023. Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland spoke about several unintended consequences...
Kendall County Health Department to start with LIHEAP appointments on Thursday
The Kendall County Health Department will begin taking appointments to help people sign up for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) on Thursday. The program is meant to help people afford heating and electric bills, especially with current energy costs expected to increase. Melissa Creamer is with the...
Grundy Land Use Committee Approves Modifications To Proposed Solar Farm Petition
The Grundy County Land Use Committee approved making modifications to a special use permit for a proposed solar farm project. Land Use Director Heidi Miller explains the modifications. The modifications were approved by the Zoning Board of Appeals. Your browser does not support the audio element. The proposed solar farm...
Honoring Two Fallen First Responders
Two fallen first responders will be honored in September. State Senator Sue Rezin was in our studios on Monday. Your browser does not support the audio element. We asked Rezin why the Senate does not like to rename roads. Your browser does not support the audio element. Rezin said Route...
Open container of alcohol leads to arrest by Joliet Police
A 33-year old Decatur was arrested on Saturday and charged with Aggravated DUI. It was at 9:22 pm, officers pulled over a car in the 1800 block of Jefferson Street for speeding. Police identified Jerell Crayton as the driver of the vehicle. While speaking to Crayton, Officers noticed the smell of alcohol as well as an open alcohol container. Despite numerous requests by officers, police tell WJOL that he refused to exit the vehicle. Crayton was told that he was under arrest at which time he was removed from the vehicle and placed into custody. Officers requested Crayton complete field sobriety tests, to which he refused.
Morris Man Accused of Damaging Several Street Signs With Vehicle
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a man for damaging property with his vehicle. Michael Honiotes, 54, of Morris was charged with Criminal Damage To State Supported Property between $500 and $10,000, a c lass three and four counts of Criminal Damage To State Support Property less than $500, all class four felonies.
New severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Lake (IL), DuPage, and Cook counties; valid until 1:00 pm CDT
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1214 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 100 PM CDT. * AT 1214 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM INVERNESS TO ADDISON TO NEAR LISLE, MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, CICERO, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, EVANSTON, PALATINE, SKOKIE, DES PLAINES, BERWYN, MOUNT PROSPECT, OAK PARK, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, BUFFALO GROVE, OHARE AIRPORT, WHEELING, PARK RIDGE, ADDISON, NORTHBROOK AND ELK GROVE VILLAGE. THIS INCLUDES... LINCOLN PARK ZOO, LOYOLA UNIVERSITY, OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, TRITON COLLEGE, HAWTHORNE PARK, NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY, RAVINIA MUSIC FESTIVAL, SOLDIER FIELD, UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS CHICAGO, WRIGLEY FIELD, THE LOOP, MUSEUM CAMPUS, AND NORTHERLY ISLAND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
Emergency Preparedness Drill Scheduled at Morris Hospital For August 31
An emergency preparedness drill is taking place at Morris Hospital on Wednesday, August 31, between 11 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. The public should not be alarmed if they see unusual activity outside the ambulance entrance on the north side of the hospital, including a large, red decontamination tent. Morris...
Two Arrested After Shooting in Minooka
Two individuals were arrested after a shooting incident that occurred on Aspen Street in the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park in rural Minooka around 10 a.m. on August 28th. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said that Jonathan Mahoney, 25, of Minooka, the resident of the household, told deputies on scene that he was confronted by 23-year-old Fernandez Vazquez who arrived at his residence with the mother of his child, Brenda Garcia-Reyes, for child visitation exchange.
Police Blotter For Saturday, August 27th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 30-year-old Sarbina Futia for Aggravated Battery. She was transported...
Morris Man Accused of Possessing Crystal Meth
The Grundy County Proactive Unit arrested a man after a traffic stop in the 800 block of Douglas Street around 10:50 a.m. on August 26th. Police officials attempted to conduct a lawful stop on Raymond Zweeres, 50, of Morris, on his electric bicycle at the aforementioned address. Zweeres then yelled...
Chicago announces official change to city flag
A new star will be added to the city’s flag for the first time in nearly 90 years. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. In a long overdue...
Chicago Heights event shows parents how to recognize drug use amid increase in overdose deaths
"I know he didn't want to die. I know he didn't want to leave us," said Lisa Prox, who lost her son, Chad, to drug abuse.
One person killed in skydiving accident near Skydive Chicago in Ottawa
OTTAWA, Illinois - One person was killed in a skydiving accident near Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, Illinois on Saturday. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said in a Facebook post that the skydiver's body was found in a corn field around 12:23 p.m. The field is near Skydive Chicago, which was...
