Gatherings on the green with First Congregational
ROCHESTER – The First Congregational Church of Rochester, 11 Constitution Way in Rochester, invites the Tri-Town community to outdoor worship gatherings on the Church Green. These gatherings will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 18 at 10:00 a.m. Coffee and donuts will be served after the...
Town leaders remain quiet on why Seekonk fire chief is off the job
(WJAR) — Seekonk's first female fire chief is not at work, and apparently not by her choice. But town leaders refuse to say why. Sandra Lowery was promoted to Seekonk fire chief just last October. She’s not doing that job right now, though, and has not at work for a couple weeks from what NBC 10 has learned.
Where to cast your in-person primary ballots
Voters in the Tri-town will cast their votes on or before Sept. 6 for candidates in the Massachusetts state primary election. For those who have not completed applications for early voting, in-person voting for the primary election takes place on Sept. 6 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. In Mattapoisett,...
10 cities in Mass. will ban fossil fuel hookups in new construction in pilot program
We speak with WBUR senior reporter Miriam Wasser about a pilot program in Massachusetts involving 10 cities that will ban fossil fuel hook-ups in new construction. Lisa Cunningham of ZeroCarbonMA and Henry Celli from Boston's CBT Architects also join the conversation. Natasha Warikoo, a sociology professor at Tufts University, discusses...
Republican candidates talk policy at Candidates’ night
MATTAPOISETT — Republican candidates for 10th Bristol Representative Dr. Jeffrey Swift and Robert McConnell focused on what they said was the “importance of unseating incumbent Rep. William Straus” during a candidates night at the Mattapoisett Public Library. The event, hosted by Paul Criscuolo, the chairman of the...
Hidden Lawrence Island, Bourne, MA
Lawrence Island in Bourne’s village of Cataumet doesn’t require you to have a boat to explore it. You can easily walk to the island via a path at the end of Grasslands Lane. In total, the hike is an easy 2 miles. Important note: check the tidal chart...
A right-wing agitator who attended Jan. 6 riot is running for the Mass. House, testing state GOP’s appetite for extremism
A little-watched legislative contest on the northeastern coast of Massachusetts could prove a bellwether for the bitterly divided state GOP, as party leaders consider throwing their support behind Samson Racioppi, a right-wing agitator who led a 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston and organized buses to Washington, D.C. for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Ernie Boch Jr. is proud new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts' own Ernie Boch Jr. is now the proud owner of Pleasure Island. The billionaire businessman gave NBC 10 News a tour of the island on Tuesday. While its name may not stick around, Boch said he hopes to use the space to give back...
That’s Grosser Than Gross
When we were kids (growing up in the Berkshires) we sometimes played a game called What’s Grosser Than Gross? The game often devolved into slinging insults about our cherished family members. Classy, I know…. I think today’s weather could be used to answer that question. Dang! it was hot...
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ found in Cambridge drinking water
“I would not drink that water. I would not use that water. I would not feed that water to my dogs. I would buy a filter immediately," one PFAS expert said. Increasing levels of toxic “forever chemicals” have been found in the drinking water in Cambridge, city officials said in a news release Friday.
Scott “Skot” G. Paré, 68
On July 24th, 2022 Scott (68), lost a short but extremely difficult multifaceted medical battle. Most recently an active resident of Windham, NH. He is survived by his two daughters Elizabeth Clark and Kathleen Paré, his wife Judith (Agnes) Paré, his two step-daughters Christine Medeiros and Lisa Stokes, as well as his grandchildren Justin, Theo, Ian, Tiana, Troy, Greyson, Samina, and Walker.
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
New scholarship established for students of Cape Verdean descent
A new scholarship has been established for high school graduates of Cape Verdean descent from several southeastern Massachusetts schools, including Wareham High School. The SouthCoast Community Foundation announced on Monday, Aug. 29 the establishment of the Manuel S. Pina Scholarship Fund. The fund was created by his son, Manny Pina Jr., in honor of the late Pina Sr.’s 100th birthday, which would have been on Sept. 4, 2022.
Opinion: Thanks to everyone who donated
The Wareham Democratic Town Committee (WDTC) would like to thank the many people who donated schools supplies to help fill backpacks that the Committee purchased for Wareham students who may find themselves with a need. The Blue Crew 508 helped the WDTC by arranging with both Staples and Walmart to let the Blue Crew 508 collect supplies from their generous customers, who contributed everything from crayons to flash drives.
Fodor’s Travel recommends these ‘underrated and picturesque’ New England towns for a fall trip
If you're seeking less crowded destinations this fall, these New England destinations are for you. Travelers wanting an idyllic New England escape this fall without the crowds can take advantage of several “underrated and picturesque” local destinations, according to Fodor’s Travel. In a recent post, 12 underrated...
Salem State Receives Largest Donation in History of Massachusetts University System
Salem State University has received $10 million from the Cummings Foundation, the largest cash gift ever made to one of Massachusetts’ nine state universities. The contribution was made to the university’s McKeown School of Education to support programs and initiatives aimed at diversifying, strengthening, and sustaining the next generation of educators.
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
