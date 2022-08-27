Read full article on original website
Boyertown’s Mackey Field groundbreaking celebrates $945,000 renovation
BOYERTOWN —There was the smell of hot dogs and popcorn in the air on Aug. 20 as Scott Rath, president of Boyertown Midget Baseball, stood at the podium with microphone in hand to welcome guests and Boyertown baseball fans to the groundbreaking ceremony for the $945,000 renovation of Mackey Field at Boyertown Park.
Fall for Ardmore will take over the town in late September
Ardmore is going to become party central this fall. The Fall for Ardmore Festival, featuring a VIP Beer Garden is happening on Schauffele Plaza, the parking lot adjacent to Tired Hands Fermentaria, on Sept. 24 from 2 to 6 p.m. “We are thrilled to introduce Fall for Ardmore to the...
Six earn promotions at Chester County Economic Development Council
EXTON — The Chester County Economic Development Council has announced the promotion of six longtime team members as the organization continues to expand its business services and respond to the transformed needs of local businesses rebuilding from COVID-19. “The demand for our services has never been higher — including for financing, location services, workforce development and innovation — and these advancements will continue to help support the incredible work that the CCEDC team is doing to serve Chester County businesses large and small,” said Gary Smith, CCEDC’s President and CEO.
Berks lawyer charged with conspiring with client to cheat Harrisburg law firm out of $120,000
A Shillington lawyer has been charged with taking $120,000 from an escrow account he set up on behalf of a client who disputed what a Harrisburg law firm claimed as its share of a civil settlement. Berks County detectives, with assistance from Northern Berks Regional police, arrested Michael J. Cammarano,...
