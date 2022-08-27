EXTON — The Chester County Economic Development Council has announced the promotion of six longtime team members as the organization continues to expand its business services and respond to the transformed needs of local businesses rebuilding from COVID-19. “The demand for our services has never been higher — including for financing, location services, workforce development and innovation — and these advancements will continue to help support the incredible work that the CCEDC team is doing to serve Chester County businesses large and small,” said Gary Smith, CCEDC’s President and CEO.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO