Read full article on original website
Related
ocolly.com
3 storylines: OSU vs CMU, Gundy going for win No. 150
It’s been 277 days since a football game was played on the field of Boone Pickens Stadium. About 2,181 days ago, Central Michigan stunned OSU on its home field in 2016. On Thursday, the two are scheduled to kick off each of its seasons in Stillwater. Here are three...
Oklahoma Starting OT Named in Minor Legal Dispute
A report Wednesday morning said Wanya Morris was involved in a dispute with a Norman apartment complex, but Brent Venables said he "expects" everyone to be available.
ocolly.com
Fan favorite traditions
Oklahoma State traditions are like no other on home football game days. Thursday, Sept. 1, marks the first game of Oklahoma State’s football season, and students and alumni alike cannot wait to pack into Boone Pickens Stadium to cheer on the Cowboys. With so many game day festivities, the O’Colly set out to find the favorite game day traditions of Cowboy fans.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022
Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
COVID-19 forces one Oklahoma school to go to virtual learning
Just 6 days into the new school year and already some students in an Oklahoma school district are moving to virtual learning.
Oklahoma begins transition to cashless tolling
TULSA — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has started transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to PlatePay tolling between Stillwater and Tulsa. PlatePay cameras photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. The first toll plaza to convert to PlatePay is...
Sec. Walters wants teaching license revoked for former Norman High teacher
Oklahoma's Secretary of Education wrote a letter to the State Board of Education calling for them to revoke the teaching certificate of Summer Boismier, the former Norman High teacher.
The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…
A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Oklahoma Drive In Movie Theater is Doing a ‘Tornado-Themed’ Double Feature Labor Day Weekend!
If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend why not go to the drive-in theatre and catch a special tornado-themed double feature? It sounds like a great time and the perfect place to take the family for a fun evening out under the stars. When was the last time you've been to a drive-in movie theatre?
Oklahoma City residents can enroll in EMSAcare
Oklahoma City residents are being reminded that they can enroll in EMSAcare throughout the month of September.
Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School goes virtual due to COVID-19
Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School is switching to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, August 30, through the rest of the week.
OSBI identifies remains found partially buried near Lake Thunderbird in 2008
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified the woman found partially buried in 2008 near Lake Thunderbird as Angela Mason. “It is a great day when we can give a victim their name back,” said Aungela Spurlock, OSBI Director. “Utilizing Forensic Genetic Genealogy is an investment and is unfortunately not possible to use on every cold case. But for Angela, the investment paid off. Now our team will continue to work to get Angela the justice she deserves.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Protests over “white privilege cards” being handed out at a Sand Springs high school by a student
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A protest happened in Sand Springs Wednesday over someone handing out cards at Charles Page High School that many are calling racist. The cards are labeled as “white privilege cards” and are sold on Amazon. They’ve been popping up across the country, as well as other parts of Oklahoma, but this is the first time they’ve been seen locally.
Joy Hofmeister accepts governor race debate invitations; Stitt campaign working through debate requests
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister accepted invitations to participate in election debates in the race for Oklahoma governor, according to Hofmeister's campaign.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6
City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
Tulsa third grader found safe after missing from school for nearly two hours
A mother is grateful her 9-year-old daughter is safe after she went missing earlier today and her school did not know where she was.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Oklahoma man dies in South-Central Kansas semi-truck rollover crash
SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man is dead after a semi-truck rollover in South-Central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of S Caldwell Rd. in Sumner Co. with reports of a fatality crash.
Comments / 0