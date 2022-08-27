Huron Destination Imagination was the recipient of grant funds in the amount of $880 on behalf of the Huron Community Foundation from the Wheeler Family Foundation. Those funds are used to support the program expenses for the coming season. Huron Destination Imagination is a 21st century learning program that encourages students to have fun, take risks, focus, and frame challenges while incorporating STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), the arts and service learning.

HURON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO