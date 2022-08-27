You must be 21 in New York to buy alcohol, and now whipped cream as well. In cans that is, Cool Whip tubs still seem to be a-ok. Back in November, New York State officially prohibited the sale of whipped cream chargers to anyone under the age of 21, Now, those over 21 are being asked to show ID when purchasing it, as anyone found in violation of selling whipped cream chargers to someone under 21 will be subject to a “civil penalty of up to $250 for an initial offense and up to $500 for each subsequent offense.” The law was proposed by State Senator Joseph Addabbo (D-15) in 2019 due to the issue being brought up by his constituents. On November 25, 2021, Legislation (S.2819-A) officially became law (Chapter 515).

