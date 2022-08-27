ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

NYC moving migrants bused from Texas into hotels

NEW YORK - New York City is renting blocks of hotel rooms to house busloads of migrants who were sent to the city by Texas officials. The city's homeless shelter system is being overburdened with the thousands of arriving migrants. A hotel across the street from Central Park has 126...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
State
Georgia State
Manhattan, NY
Government
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
bkreader.com

A Retiree Finds Somewhere to Call Home in Brooklyn

Randall King, a retired fire inspector, was the first resident to move into Fountain Seaview apartments, a new affordable housing complex in East New York, Brooklyn.Credit…Ashok Sinha for The New York Times For Randall King, finding safe and affordable housing has been a pursuit since childhood. The 66-year-old arrived...
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

You Must Now Be 21 Years Old To Buy A Can Of Whipped Cream In NY

You must be 21 in New York to buy alcohol, and now whipped cream as well. In cans that is, Cool Whip tubs still seem to be a-ok. Back in November, New York State officially prohibited the sale of whipped cream chargers to anyone under the age of 21, Now, those over 21 are being asked to show ID when purchasing it, as anyone found in violation of selling whipped cream chargers to someone under 21 will be subject to a “civil penalty of up to $250 for an initial offense and up to $500 for each subsequent offense.” The law was proposed by State Senator Joseph Addabbo (D-15) in 2019 due to the issue being brought up by his constituents. On November 25, 2021, Legislation (S.2819-A) officially became law (Chapter 515).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
One Green Planet

New Undercover Footage Reveals Living Conditions of NYC Carriage Horses Showing Horrific Signs of Abuse and Neglect

A new shocking undercover video exposes the abuse and neglect in the carriage horse industry as groups continue to call for an immediate shutdown. The heartbreaking new footage by Unbridled Heroes shows sick, mistreated horses with abysmal conditions who are held in tiny stables in midtown Manhattan. These poor horses go out every day and walk in the heat on the concrete and come back to stalls so small that they can barely turn around, if at all. The investigators walk through the tiny stables and reveal the horses with protruding ribs and scars from the abuse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squirrel#Heat Waves#For Squirrels#Summer Heat#City Squirrels Keep Cool#New Yorkers#The Squirrel Census
101.5 WPDH

Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
BEACON, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Comptroller: ‘Basement Resident Protection Law’ would regulate mother-daughter apartments

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Comptroller Brad Lander renewed a push Tuesday that would improve the five boroughs’ housing stock. However, Lander’s plan -- which includes setting up a regulatory system for accessory dwelling units, traditionally known as mother-daughter apartments, through the creation of a “Basement Resident Protection Law,” -- is one that some city homeowners have consistently pushed back against.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
cititour.com

Last Licks: 3 NYC Ice Cream Shops to Try before Summer Fades Away

Coney Waffle returns to Coney Island with its signature waffle cones and more than two dozen different flavors, including Coconut Castaway, Monster Cookie Blue, Strawberry Cheesecake and more. Visitors can also choose between waffle cones and waffle bowls, including rainbow waffles. Angela D’Esposito originally operated Coney Waffle back in the 1940s. It was reintroduced in 2016 by her grandson in New Jersey and returned to Coney Island in 2022 where the sweet treats can now be enjoyed. You will find the shop on Surf Avenue across from the Cyclone rollercoaster.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Whales in New York City area spark fascination

NEW YORK - Whales have returned to our area in abundance, and they're staying longer. A recent study shows some remain here as late as November. CBS2's Steve Overmyer spent a day on a whale watching encounter, aboard the American Princess, New York's whale watching boat. Capt. Frank DeSantis departs Sheepshead Bay in search of humpback whales looking for lunch. "The beauty of this, and the fun of this, is that every trip is different. Somedays we're right up close to the beach, and some days we're 10-12 miles off shore," DeSantis said. "The whales determine it. We keep track of where our sightings...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Woman wounded in shooting outside Brooklyn park

NEW YORK -- A woman was injured in a shooting outside Brower Park in Brooklyn on Monday night.It happened following a violent weekend of gun violence in the city that left a dozen people shot, CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported.Monday night's shooting is one of four in Brooklyn, including two that were fatal, since the weekend.The incidents have left some residents in fear of going outside to enjoy their neighborhoods.Nearly a dozen shell casings were found outside Brower Park. Yellow tape lined the streets instead of kids and families. They had to flee once they heard gunfire, according to neighbors.Erica Ham...
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Examiner

NYC establishing 'welcome center' for migrants arriving on buses from border

The Democratic mayor of New York City said the Big Apple is moving forward on plans to establish a "welcome center" for migrants dropped off in Manhattan on buses from Texas. Mayor Eric Adams defended the delay in opening up a center that can serve as a one-stop shop for migrants seeking temporary housing, food, and other assistance. Adams told reporters at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the city was trying to "get it right." The extent of the center remains unclear, as well as the timeline of completion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New Staten Island bridal shop offers unique dresses and posh event space

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The most unique aspect about the newly opened Something Blü Bridal boutique is its décor: Featuring a Versace-patterned grass wall, spacious two-level floor plan, bright, chandelier-illuminated dressing rooms and rooftop sitting area, the loft-style space is not your average bridal salon. There’s a posh VIP ambience, champagne-accompanied appointments and a lavish customizable event space too. And then, of course, there are the dresses.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy