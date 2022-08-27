Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New York Hike Leads to the Ruins of an Abandoned AsylumTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police WarnJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps UpTom HandyTexas State
Related
bkmag.com
Black Fashion Fair stopped by Brooklyn Museum to uplift Black designers (and party)
What started off as a night of mingling and gallery walkthroughs at Brooklyn Museum, quickly turned into hundreds of well-dressed people Hustle dancing and absolutely losing it to Beyoncé’s “Renaissance.”. Curated by Black Fashion Fair and hosted by FUBU, Taofeek Abijako of Head of State, and Tier...
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York: 2 Dead, 1 Fighting For Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley has turned into a major tragedy. New Yorkers are now helping the family. On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported three people were pulled from a lake in the Catskills after drowning. In a tragic update, we've learned two people are dead, including an 18-year-old. A 21-year-old is fighting for her life.
fox5ny.com
NYC moving migrants bused from Texas into hotels
NEW YORK - New York City is renting blocks of hotel rooms to house busloads of migrants who were sent to the city by Texas officials. The city's homeless shelter system is being overburdened with the thousands of arriving migrants. A hotel across the street from Central Park has 126...
More buses carrying asylum seekers arrive in NYC from Texas
Another group of buses carrying asylum seekers arrived in New York City from Texas Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bkreader.com
A Retiree Finds Somewhere to Call Home in Brooklyn
Randall King, a retired fire inspector, was the first resident to move into Fountain Seaview apartments, a new affordable housing complex in East New York, Brooklyn.Credit…Ashok Sinha for The New York Times For Randall King, finding safe and affordable housing has been a pursuit since childhood. The 66-year-old arrived...
evgrieve.com
The Green Bench is stolen from the TF in Tompkins Square Park; 'this shit is an act of WAR'
Tensions are mounting in a cross-border conflict following the brazen theft of the green bench (aka AVE bench) from the TF in Tompkins Square Park last week. The bench was last seen Wednesday night... as the @tf_report account reported... "Some reports have said the green bench was stolen from Tompkins...
You Must Now Be 21 Years Old To Buy A Can Of Whipped Cream In NY
You must be 21 in New York to buy alcohol, and now whipped cream as well. In cans that is, Cool Whip tubs still seem to be a-ok. Back in November, New York State officially prohibited the sale of whipped cream chargers to anyone under the age of 21, Now, those over 21 are being asked to show ID when purchasing it, as anyone found in violation of selling whipped cream chargers to someone under 21 will be subject to a “civil penalty of up to $250 for an initial offense and up to $500 for each subsequent offense.” The law was proposed by State Senator Joseph Addabbo (D-15) in 2019 due to the issue being brought up by his constituents. On November 25, 2021, Legislation (S.2819-A) officially became law (Chapter 515).
One Green Planet
New Undercover Footage Reveals Living Conditions of NYC Carriage Horses Showing Horrific Signs of Abuse and Neglect
A new shocking undercover video exposes the abuse and neglect in the carriage horse industry as groups continue to call for an immediate shutdown. The heartbreaking new footage by Unbridled Heroes shows sick, mistreated horses with abysmal conditions who are held in tiny stables in midtown Manhattan. These poor horses go out every day and walk in the heat on the concrete and come back to stalls so small that they can barely turn around, if at all. The investigators walk through the tiny stables and reveal the horses with protruding ribs and scars from the abuse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman falls through her apartment floor into cellar in Bronx
Fortunately, the woman only suffered minor injuries in the fall.
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event
Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
2nd Dirtiest City In The World Is In New York State
There are certain lists that you want to be on and certain lists that you would never want to be associated with. Being on the list with the title "Greatest", "Best", or "Top" usually means something really special is about to be said about you and your city. When the...
NYC Comptroller: ‘Basement Resident Protection Law’ would regulate mother-daughter apartments
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Comptroller Brad Lander renewed a push Tuesday that would improve the five boroughs’ housing stock. However, Lander’s plan -- which includes setting up a regulatory system for accessory dwelling units, traditionally known as mother-daughter apartments, through the creation of a “Basement Resident Protection Law,” -- is one that some city homeowners have consistently pushed back against.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cititour.com
Last Licks: 3 NYC Ice Cream Shops to Try before Summer Fades Away
Coney Waffle returns to Coney Island with its signature waffle cones and more than two dozen different flavors, including Coconut Castaway, Monster Cookie Blue, Strawberry Cheesecake and more. Visitors can also choose between waffle cones and waffle bowls, including rainbow waffles. Angela D’Esposito originally operated Coney Waffle back in the 1940s. It was reintroduced in 2016 by her grandson in New Jersey and returned to Coney Island in 2022 where the sweet treats can now be enjoyed. You will find the shop on Surf Avenue across from the Cyclone rollercoaster.
Whales in New York City area spark fascination
NEW YORK - Whales have returned to our area in abundance, and they're staying longer. A recent study shows some remain here as late as November. CBS2's Steve Overmyer spent a day on a whale watching encounter, aboard the American Princess, New York's whale watching boat. Capt. Frank DeSantis departs Sheepshead Bay in search of humpback whales looking for lunch. "The beauty of this, and the fun of this, is that every trip is different. Somedays we're right up close to the beach, and some days we're 10-12 miles off shore," DeSantis said. "The whales determine it. We keep track of where our sightings...
Woman wounded in shooting outside Brooklyn park
NEW YORK -- A woman was injured in a shooting outside Brower Park in Brooklyn on Monday night.It happened following a violent weekend of gun violence in the city that left a dozen people shot, CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported.Monday night's shooting is one of four in Brooklyn, including two that were fatal, since the weekend.The incidents have left some residents in fear of going outside to enjoy their neighborhoods.Nearly a dozen shell casings were found outside Brower Park. Yellow tape lined the streets instead of kids and families. They had to flee once they heard gunfire, according to neighbors.Erica Ham...
Thunderstorms, high winds that wreaked havoc in Midwest could strike on Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Forecasters predict that thunderstorms with wild winds that wreaked havoc in the Midwest could batter Staten Island on Tuesday afternoon and again in the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday. Hot and muggy weather is anticipated to precede any deluge since the temperature could peak...
Texas Sent More Migrants to New York - Overall, the City Will Spend $300 Million Supporting Migrants
On Saturday, two more buses from Texas arrived in New York City. The buses carried 96 migrants as Governor Greg Abbott continues to send the asylum seekers to sanctuary cities such as New York and Washington, D.C.
I went looking for lesbian bars in New York City and only found 3. That needs to change.
New York City is widely regarded as a hub for the LGBTQ community, but there are just three brick-and-mortar lesbian bars in the city.
Washington Examiner
NYC establishing 'welcome center' for migrants arriving on buses from border
The Democratic mayor of New York City said the Big Apple is moving forward on plans to establish a "welcome center" for migrants dropped off in Manhattan on buses from Texas. Mayor Eric Adams defended the delay in opening up a center that can serve as a one-stop shop for migrants seeking temporary housing, food, and other assistance. Adams told reporters at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the city was trying to "get it right." The extent of the center remains unclear, as well as the timeline of completion.
New Staten Island bridal shop offers unique dresses and posh event space
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The most unique aspect about the newly opened Something Blü Bridal boutique is its décor: Featuring a Versace-patterned grass wall, spacious two-level floor plan, bright, chandelier-illuminated dressing rooms and rooftop sitting area, the loft-style space is not your average bridal salon. There’s a posh VIP ambience, champagne-accompanied appointments and a lavish customizable event space too. And then, of course, there are the dresses.
Comments / 0