Knoxville, TN

Yardbarker

Lane Kiffin responds to Tennessee minor league team’s brutal promo

Tennessee fans are still raging at Lane Kiffin on a semi-regular basis. At some point, they may have to accept that it will never actually bother him. On Saturday, the Tennessee Smokies, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, had kids throw mustard at a skeleton with Kiffin’s face pasted on it. This was in reference to Kiffin’s infamous return to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium last season, when the Ole Miss coach had a whole host of bizarre items thrown at him by fans.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Tennessee gets boost entering opener against Ball State

Less than a week before Thursday night's season opener against Ball State in Knoxville, the Tennessee Volunteers got good news when the NCAA cleared transfer Bru McCoy for immediate eligibility, adding a quality receiver to an already potent offense. The junior from USC didn't play for the Trojans in 2021...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

SEC football: One potential upset loss for every team

Surviving the SEC, week to week, is why the College Football Playoff national champion has emerged from the nation's most competitive league three consecutive seasons. And during the 2022 campaign, one potential upset loss for every team is something we're considering as we've reached game week that could possibly nullify the SEC's reign at the top of the sport.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

South Carolina football recruiting: Gamecocks in 'best spot' for 5-star Nyckoles Harbor

South Carolina has previously been mentioned as the "hot school to watch" for 2023 five-star Nyckoles Harbor, and now the Gamecocks may be leading for the nation's top-ranked athlete. South Carolina's recruiting momentum continued following Monday's commitment from four-star edge Desmond Umeozulu, leading 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn to mention the Gamecocks' pursuit of Harbor.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJHL

1972 Tennessee High QB talks national title 50 years later

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been nearly a half-century since the Tennessee High Vikings football team went undefeated and brought home a national championship. 1972 Vikings quarterback David Bibee joined Kenny Hawkins Monday in a live interview to talk about what went into the championship team.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
AthlonSports.com

Clemson Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

Clemson enters the season ranked No. 4 in both major polls and many media members believe that the Tigers are one of the most overrated teams of 2022. They point to the fact that despite winning 10 games last fall, none of the victories stood out as overly impressive, and the personnel at two of the teams' weakest spots – quarterback and offensive line – look much the same. The Tigers also will have new coordinators on both sides of the ball.
CLEMSON, SC
WJHL

Randy Sanders inducted into Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Thursday, ten individuals were introduced as the newest members of the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame. The group included former ETSU head football coach and Tennessee Vols coordinator, Randy Sanders. “It’s a great honor, obviously,” he said. “It was very much unexpected – but very much appreciated.” After a […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Where South Carolina would rank with a commitment from Umeozulu

South Carolina is among the schools in the mix for four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu, who’s set to announce a commitment on Monday morning at 11 a.m. Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) lists three other finalists: Ohio State, North Carolina and Pittsburgh. He’s the No. 21-ranked edge in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss

Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
NASHVILLE, TN
tripsavvy.com

The Pink Marble That Built America: When Knoxville Was the Epicenter of Design

We’re dedicating our August features to architecture and design. We’ve never been more ready to check into a dreamy new hotel, city hop on the world's most beautiful subways, or relax in a design-forward coffee shop. Now, we’re excited to celebrate the shapes and structures that make our world beautiful with an inspiring story of how one historic city is prioritizing accessibility, how a Swedish cemetery teaches us important lessons about design, an examination of how climate change is impacting the future of architecture, and a look at the must-have features to put together a dream hotel.
KNOXVILLE, TN

