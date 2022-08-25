This fall, Kenicia Wright joins Arizona State University as a new assistant professor in the School of Politics and Global Studies (SPGS). “The vision outlined in the charter couldn't have been a better fit for my personal aims and goals,” said Wright. “These factors, as well as my ability to contribute to such rich diversity and passion for excellence and innovation made joining ASU the clear choice for me.”

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO