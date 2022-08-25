Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
asu.edu
The College welcomes impressive set of new leaders to ASU this fall
Spanning a range of fields, dynamic new leaders are determined to chart new courses, make a lasting impact with students. The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Arizona State University has a full roster of new leaders, and they’re eager to welcome students. “We are very fortunate to...
asu.edu
ASU School of Human Evolution and Social Change welcomes 3 new faculty members
With the start of the new school year, the School of Human Evolution and Social Change, an academic unit of The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Arizona State University, has welcomed three new members to the school's faculty. “We are very excited to add these three esteemed researchers...
asu.edu
New ASU assistant professor to explore policy, social identities
This fall, Kenicia Wright joins Arizona State University as a new assistant professor in the School of Politics and Global Studies (SPGS). “The vision outlined in the charter couldn't have been a better fit for my personal aims and goals,” said Wright. “These factors, as well as my ability to contribute to such rich diversity and passion for excellence and innovation made joining ASU the clear choice for me.”
asu.edu
ASU center wins national interprofessional collaboration award
The team from Arizona State University's Center for Advancing Interprofessional Practice, Education and Research (CAIPER) was recognized earlier this month for its excellent work. CAIPER provides evidence-based strategies, training and education to increase understanding of team collaboration and its impact on health care. The team received the 2022 George E....
asu.edu
New faculty head to lead ASU's Counseling and Counseling Psychology unit forward
Arizona State University’s College of Integrative Sciences and Arts (CISA) is pleased to welcome new faculty head for Counseling and Counseling Psychology Ayşe Çiftçi (pronounced eye-SHAE chief-T-CHEE). A truly dedicated educator, Çiftçi's distinguished career includes a 16-year tenure at Purdue University, where she most recently served...
asu.edu
ASU professor recognized for urban heat resiliency research
Report creates guidance for urban planners nationwide to help keep cities cool. Sara Meerow, associate professor in Arizona State University's School of Geographical Sciences and Urban Planning and affiliate faculty member of ASU’s Urban Climate Research Center, was selected as a recipient of the Arizona chapter of the American Planning Association's Open Category Award for her research report “Planning for Urban Heat Resilience.”
asu.edu
Arizona Board of Regents celebrates President Crow's first 20 years at ASU
Event fetes president with accolades, testimonials and a new title. A special celebration Thursday night honored the 20th anniversary of Arizona State University President Michael M. Crow’s leadership with touching moments, humor — and a new title. The Arizona Board of Regents recognized Crow’s contributions and service to...
asu.edu
New ASU center aims to showcase Muslim contributions, accomplishments in US
The Center of Muslim Experience in the United States draws on ASU's charter of inclusivity, public values and community impact. The recent launch of the Center of Muslim Experience in the United States (CME-US) at Arizona State Univerity reflects a pioneering endeavor to advance research and deepen public knowledge on the understudied history of Muslims in the United States and their many contributions to American society and culture.
asu.edu
ASU's Michael Lynch honored with 2022 Arizona Bioscience Pioneer Award for Lifetime Achievement
Michael Lynch, director of the Biodesign Center for Mechanisms of Evolution at Arizona State University, has been awarded the 2022 Arizona Bioscience Pioneer Award for Lifetime Achievement. The award is the highest honor given by Arizona’s bioscience community and is extended to an Arizonan whose body of work has made...
asu.edu
Former Sun Devil makes strides against opioid epidemic
Sociology alum serves in community outreach at Phoenix nursery, advocates for addiction treatment options. Helping people isn’t something former Sun Devil Michael White only does when he’s feeling generous; for him, it’s a daily mission. Having earned a sociology bachelor’s degree in 2011 and a criminal justice...
