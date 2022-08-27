Read full article on original website
sprintcarandmidget.com
Heimbach Claims Second Win In A Row At Selinsgrove
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Blane Heimbach wired the field for his second 410 sprint car victory in a row at Selinsgrove Speedway in Saturday night‘s 25-lap 42nd Annual Jack Gunn Memorial. Heimbach, who won the Gunn Memorial four times as a 358 sprint car event, collected $5,000 for his...
York falls short of comeback against Woodland Hills
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa (WHTM) — York High football had no quit in them on Saturday afternoon at the Chambersburg Peach Bowl. Trailing Woodland Hills 28-8 in the second half, the Bearcats came alive. They scored 16 unanswered points to chop the lead to 28-24 in the fourth quarter. Driving down the field, York High found themselves […]
abc27.com
Lancaster cheeseburger named best in Pennsylvania
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but a Lancaster restaurant now has the title of having the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. According to Yelp, Route 66 on W. Liberty Street in Lancaster has been given the title of the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. The location...
One unaccounted for at Martin’s Potato Roll building collapse near Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say one person is unaccounted for after a building collapse at the Martin Potato Roll Company near Chambersburg. Julie Martin, one of the company’s owners, tells abc27 that there was a construction issue when walls collapsed in a new area not connected to their production building. She […]
thesportspage.blog
CB East plays faster than Trojans and takes 38-21 win
CHAMBERSBURG — In the finale of six games in the Chambersburg Peach Bowl late Saturday night, the Chambersburg football team had a chance to put an exclamation mark on a big weekend of high school football. Instead, the Trojans were dominated up front, killed themselves with penalties, fell behind...
Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s en route to Cumberland County shopping center
A duo of fast casual restaurants is joining the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. Chipotle Mexican Grill and Jersey Mike’s Subs are under development at 1120 Carlisle Road in a former First National Bank. No opening dates have been announced, but judging by the construction progress both should be up and running in the coming weeks.
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot sold in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery player in York County will split a $127,000 jackpot with four other winners of a Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt Jackpot. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 5-10-14-17-18, to win individual prizes of $25,400, less applicable withholding. The winning tickets...
New central Pa. winery moving into spot vacated by another
The space formerly housed by Cristiano Winery isn’t going to stay empty for long. Don and Joan Hopler, of Carlisle, are planning to open Totem Pole Ranch and Winery in that building by mid-September. The address is 207 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — For one lucky lottery player, a trip to Giant resulted in the winning of $3 million. A Giant store that sells Pennsylvania Lottery tickets in Cumberland County sold a $3 million winning ticket. The Giant located on Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle sold the...
abc27.com
Middletown football players’ families retain lawyers
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Middletown football players’ families have gotten lawyers from a Harrisburg law firm that specializes in sexual abuse cases following a hazing incident among the football team. This information comes from one of the law partners at Andreozzi and Foote. Get daily news, weather,...
Emmy Award-winning meteorologist joining WGAL news team
An award-winning meteorologist will be joining WGAL’s News 8 Storm Team. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate station has announced that T.J. Springer will be joining them starting Aug. 29, and will take the WGAL News 8 at Noon broadcasts, as well as the weekend broadcasts at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
lykensvalley.org
Tower City – Lester F. Deiter’s Builders Mart, 1966
A 1966 advertisement for Lester F. Dieter‘s Builders Mart, Home Improvement Company, General Contractors, 1234 Grand Avenue, Tower City, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. Zenith Radio & TV —– Gibson Appliances —– Easy Washers & Dryers —–Armstrong Ceiling & Floor Tile —– Air Conditioning —– DuPont Brand Paints —– Elco CB Transmitters —– Weldwood Paneling —–Lloyds Waki-Talkies —– Sil-O Dry Paints —– Sony Tape Recorders —– Plumbing Supplies —– Grunding Radios.
abc27.com
Annual corn festival held in Shippensburg
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg was up to its ears in corn on Saturday. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. It was a big turnout for the 41st annual corn festival. There were 250 craft and...
64th annual Steam Show returns to Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The 64th annual Steam Show kicked off in Cumberland County on Sunday. The week-long event at the Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association in Monroe Township features a wide selection of steam traction engines, antique tractors and a model train exhibit. Organizers said it's incredible...
earnthenecklace.com
Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?
Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
16 central Pa. places to get great burgers (including meatless) and hot dogs | Mimi’s picks
Sometimes burgers are best eaten on someone else’s deck. Relax and kick back at these local hot spots and let them flip and fuss over the grill. I’ve included a few “Impossible Burger” options in this list. These plant-based patties taste remarkably similar to the real thing. And I never thought I’d say this but Red Robin makes the most delicious version of these faux-meat burgers. Check out the others on this list too.
columbiaspy.com
Sunday, August 28, 2022
(Click/tap on photos to see larger, sharper images.) Study in black and white (and red and green) This bridge plaza cannon is federal property. Columbia is allowed to keep it as long as we maintain it. His season's almost over. A component of the water company intake project, no doubt....
local21news.com
Racecar crash at Williams Grove Speedway, driver injured
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Crews responded to a crash at Williams Grove Speedway on August 26 after about 9:00PM. As seen in the video found on YouTube., the race car driver was involved in a dangerous crash where their racecar had flipped numerous times before eventually landing on its side.
Lady Gaga breaks Hersheypark Stadium record for highest-grossing concert ever
HERSHEY, Pa. — On Sunday night, Lady Gaga graced the stage of Central Pa.'s very own Hersheypark Stadium, and Gabrielle Lyon, with Hershey Entertainment, has confirmed that it was the highest-grossing show at the stadium in history. The show surpassed the 2005 Rolling Stones concert, Lyon added. Mother Monster...
