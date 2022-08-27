Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
Counties with the most seniors in Oregon
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
KTVZ
Rum Creek Fire threatens over 7,000 structures in SW Oregon; task force from 6 C. Oregon fire depts. joins fight
GALICE, Ore. (AP) — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon has burned nearly 12,000 acres, or nearly 19 square miles, is threatening thousands of homes and is only about 1% contained. More than 1,300 firefighters are on scene, including a Central Oregon task force of 15 from six agencies.
Crews hope to halt an Oregon wildfire before heat and wind cause disaster
Fire officials hope a surge of hands on the perimeter of Oregon's largest August wildfire can stop it before a heat wave and potential wind gusts multiply its size. The 10,709-acre Rum Creek Fire had already doubled in size over the weekend, claimed the life of a firefighter and burned a home to the ground, they said.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Oregon trooper comforts man leaving flowers for Bend Safeway victims
Flowers are being placed in the street just outside the Bend Safeway where an employee and customer were shot and killed Sunday night. One moment that caught our attention was a man who handed flowers to an Oregon State trooper. That trooper handed the flowers to another trooper, then took...
Gov. Kate Brown seeks emergency funds to speed environmental reviews for new Oregon chip factories
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wants money from the Legislature’s Emergency Board to accelerate environmental reviews for the semiconductor industry. The request emerged from the findings of a chip industry task force of Oregon government and business leaders, which issued recommendations earlier this month on how the state can be more attractive to the semiconductor industry.
COVID-19 in Oregon: These are the counties with the highest infection rates
Although it's not in the headlines as much as it was this time last year, due to 2021 Delta wave, COVID-19 is still infecting Oregonians amid the Omicron surge's subvariants.
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Bend, Oregon
Welcoming over 50 million daytime visitors, the Oregon State Park system is one of the most popular in the whole of the USA. Incorporating more than 50 destinations, their state parks range in landscape from forests, lakes and beaches, to rivers, deserts and rock pinnacles. Collectively these public recreational spaces...
nbcrightnow.com
Oregon leaders respond to Sunday's Bend shooting
SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown and United States Senator Ron Wyden have released statements following Sunday's shooting at a Safeway in Bend. In a Monday morning news release, Governor Brown said that, "every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don't know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event."
msn.com
Oregon workers need the Snake River dams
Oregon working families are caught in the tightening vice of inflation, paying record sums for gasoline, utilities, groceries and other necessities. Despite healthy wage gains, the median wage for working Oregonians, when adjusted for inflation, is declining. Working Oregonians can afford less now than they could a year ago. Economist Milton Friedman called inflation “the cruelest tax” because it saps buying power from consumers. Oregonians need the cruelty to end, and now.
KTVZ
Hiker in fatal fall in Oregon identified, death ruled accidental
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A hiker who died after a fall at Angel’s Rest trail has been identified as a 20-year-old from Tualatin. In a statement on Monday, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner ruled the death of Kriss Arturo Garcia to be accidental. Garcia’s body was found...
yachatsnews.com
As school year begins, Oregon districts hope to overcome staff shortages with millions in wage, bonus incentives
Districts plan on spending millions of dollars in state and federal funds to pay teachers higher salaries and offer hiring and retention bonuses to fully staff schools by Sept. 1. Nearly all of Oregon’s 219 school districts and education service districts have applied for a portion of $100 million allocated...
beachconnection.net
S. Oregon Coast's Bandon Cranberry Festival Kicks Up a Colorful Storm of Taste, Music, Fun
(Bandon, Oregon) – One heckuva party will be happening shortly on the southern Oregon coast, as the 76th Annual Bandon Cranberry Festival hits the lovely little town, with lots of the red morsels and a tradition that's closing in on a century. The Bandon Chamber of Commerce puts together the big event every year, and this one takes place on September 9-11, with most events located in Bandon City Park. (Photo courtesy Bandon Visitors Center)
Oregon wildfire grows rapidly, destroys several structures
A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures.
centraloregondaily.com
5 Central Oregon fire agencies send crews to Rum Creek Fire
The battle against a 16-square-mile wildfire in southwest Oregon is getting assistance from multiple Central Oregon fire agencies. Crews from Bend, Redmond, Alfalfa, Sisters and Cloverdale fire departments are headed to the Rum Creek Fire. The fire has spread rapidly through a rural area and destroyed several structures after forcing...
klcc.org
Rum Creek Fire grows to over 8,000 acres, no new evacuations
The wildfire is burning approximately 20 miles northwest of Grants Pass, along the Rogue River near the communities of Galice and Rand. Hot temperatures and shifting winds will increase fire risk in the coming days, according to Sandy Roberts, a public information officer with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office.
msn.com
Oregon fines construction firm just $5,400 after worker death, continuing state’s trend of small fines for unsafe companies
Santos Amador Chacon Geminiano and a coworker were compacting gravel at the bottom of a sloped street in West Linn on Jan. 3 when the driver of a heavy-duty loader bringing gravel to the two men realized neither the brakes nor horn were working. The driver desperately jerked the wheel...
msn.com
Oregon fire quadruples in size; governor declares emergency
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon almost quadrupled in size overnight Saturday, forcing evacuations and prompting the governor to invoke an emergency act that allows the state fire marshal to take command of suppression efforts. The Rum Creek Fire, which had covered around 1,200 acres (485...
opb.org
10-year wait over for scientists: Lamprey swim past Oregon’s Soda Springs Dam
It seemed like a normal Monday morning. Rich Grost pulled his truck into work and went to see what fish had swam past the Soda Springs Dam on Oregon’s North Umpqua River. He thought he might see a giant 50-pound chinook salmon. What he saw was even better – after nearly 10 years of waiting.
msn.com
Oregon governor invokes emergency act, authorities order evacuations amid 4,700-acre wildfire
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) invoked the state’s Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday after a massive fire erupted in southwest Oregon. The Rum Creek Fire poses a “threat to life, safety, and property,” according to Brown’s declaration, qualifying for additional resources provided by the state. “It...
