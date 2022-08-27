ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the most seniors in Oregon

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
Gov. Kate Brown seeks emergency funds to speed environmental reviews for new Oregon chip factories

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wants money from the Legislature’s Emergency Board to accelerate environmental reviews for the semiconductor industry. The request emerged from the findings of a chip industry task force of Oregon government and business leaders, which issued recommendations earlier this month on how the state can be more attractive to the semiconductor industry.
5 State Parks Near Bend, Oregon

Welcoming over 50 million daytime visitors, the Oregon State Park system is one of the most popular in the whole of the USA. Incorporating more than 50 destinations, their state parks range in landscape from forests, lakes and beaches, to rivers, deserts and rock pinnacles. Collectively these public recreational spaces...
Oregon leaders respond to Sunday's Bend shooting

SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown and United States Senator Ron Wyden have released statements following Sunday's shooting at a Safeway in Bend. In a Monday morning news release, Governor Brown said that, "every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don't know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event."
Oregon workers need the Snake River dams

Oregon working families are caught in the tightening vice of inflation, paying record sums for gasoline, utilities, groceries and other necessities. Despite healthy wage gains, the median wage for working Oregonians, when adjusted for inflation, is declining. Working Oregonians can afford less now than they could a year ago. Economist Milton Friedman called inflation “the cruelest tax” because it saps buying power from consumers. Oregonians need the cruelty to end, and now.
S. Oregon Coast's Bandon Cranberry Festival Kicks Up a Colorful Storm of Taste, Music, Fun

(Bandon, Oregon) – One heckuva party will be happening shortly on the southern Oregon coast, as the 76th Annual Bandon Cranberry Festival hits the lovely little town, with lots of the red morsels and a tradition that's closing in on a century. The Bandon Chamber of Commerce puts together the big event every year, and this one takes place on September 9-11, with most events located in Bandon City Park. (Photo courtesy Bandon Visitors Center)
5 Central Oregon fire agencies send crews to Rum Creek Fire

The battle against a 16-square-mile wildfire in southwest Oregon is getting assistance from multiple Central Oregon fire agencies. Crews from Bend, Redmond, Alfalfa, Sisters and Cloverdale fire departments are headed to the Rum Creek Fire. The fire has spread rapidly through a rural area and destroyed several structures after forcing...
Rum Creek Fire grows to over 8,000 acres, no new evacuations

The wildfire is burning approximately 20 miles northwest of Grants Pass, along the Rogue River near the communities of Galice and Rand. Hot temperatures and shifting winds will increase fire risk in the coming days, according to Sandy Roberts, a public information officer with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office.
Oregon fire quadruples in size; governor declares emergency

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon almost quadrupled in size overnight Saturday, forcing evacuations and prompting the governor to invoke an emergency act that allows the state fire marshal to take command of suppression efforts. The Rum Creek Fire, which had covered around 1,200 acres (485...
