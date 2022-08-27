Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Interstate reopens after semi overturned on I-265 in Clark County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An overturned semi shut down Interstate 265 eastbound Wednesday morning in Clark County. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, all lanes of I-265 were closed just before 9:30 a.m. near the 5.6 mile marker. The interstate reopened by 1 p.m. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
Two charged with stealing mail in western Indiana
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
indherald.com
Body of girl found near strip mine along Scott-Campbell line in 1985 finally identified
ELK VALLEY | Nearly 40 years ago, a child’s skeletal remains were found in this remote part of the Cumberland Mountains, just outside Scott County. Investigators never stopped trying to identify what they called “Baby Girl,” and have now conclusively identified the body as that of a 15-year-old Indiana girl who was reported missing several years before the grisly discovery was made.
Authorities identify body found near Whiteland motel
The Johnson County Coroner's Office said the body of a male was found around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel, which is located at 511 South U.S. Highway 31.
Indiana State Police asking for help investigating deadly Connersville shooting
The Indiana State Police is asking for help investigating a recent shooting.
WRBI Radio
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit
— A man is facing several charges after a vehicle pursuit early Sunday morning that went from Greensburg to Shelby County. Greensburg Police say an officer tried to pull over a vehicle on the 3300 block of North Michigan Road shortly before 3 am Sunday when the driver refused to stop.
Richmond officer Seara Burton to be removed from life support Thursday
On Thursday, Richmond police officer Seara Burton will be removed from life support, according to the Richmond Police Department.
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for man missing from Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Rushville. That’s about 49 miles southeast of Indianapolis. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance. William Farley, 91, was last seen Tuesday around 8:20 a.m. Police...
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn Co. Historical Society Shares 1937 Flood Photos You May Have Never Seen
(Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Flood of 1937 marked one of the worst natural disasters ever for much of the Ohio River Valley from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Cairo, Illinois. On January 26, 1937, the Ohio River crested at a record high of 80 feet in Cincinnati, nearly 30 feet over flood stage.
WIBC.com
Fatal Crash and Fire on I-70
GREENFIELD, Ind.--Interstate 70 east of Indianapolis is clear after a fatal crash had the eastbound and westbound lanes closed for about seven hours because of a fatal crash and fire Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say a pickup pulling a car trailer broke down in the right lane of the...
wdrb.com
1 man in custody after fatal wrong-way crash on I-65 near the Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say one man is in custody after a crash on I-65 southbound near the Watterson Expressway killed one person Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, that man has been identified as Thomas Catalina. Witnesses told police that...
Fox 19
Pedestrian identified after fatal crash in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The Florence Police Department identified a deceased man in reference to a crash that occurred on Aug. 27. Matthew-Mina Salama, 32, of Shelby Township in Michigan, was walking on the far eastbound lane of US-42 near the intersection of Wetherington Boulevard when a truck hit him, according to Florence Police Sgt. Michael Gontermant.
Police: man and 4 teens broke into vehicles in Franklin subdivision
Five people are in custody after a series of vehicle break-ins.
Wave 3
Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash
LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of the suspect and the person killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 65 near the Fairgrounds have been released. Louisville Metro police say the suspect is Thomas Catalina. The charges against Catalina, who remains hospitalized, are pending. The victim killed in...
Indiana man dies swimming in Sears Lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Indiana man is dead after he drowned in a lake in Oakland County over the weekend. The victim, later identified as 18 year-old Joshua David Auxier from Fountain City, Indiana, was swimming with friends around 8 p.m. on Sunday when he went under water and never resurfaced.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, Milford Fire Rescue and Milford Police all responded to the scene and found the Auxier in about 15 feet of water. Emergency personnel performed CPR but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.An autopsy performed on Monday determined the cause of death to be accidental drowning.
WKRC
Small child walks out of Northern Kentucky school; parents want answers
WARSAW, Ky. (WKRC) - A small child walked away from the Gallatin County Lower Elementary School in Warsaw Friday afternoon, and now parents want answers as to how that could have happened. The first call to emergency dispatchers came in around 12:45 Friday afternoon. In the call, a woman asks...
1 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least one person was killed after a wrong-way driver barreled into seven other vehicles on a Kentucky interstate Sunday, authorities said. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the wrong-way driver burst into flames after colliding with the other cars, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. Police...
WISH-TV
Sheriff’s deputy charged with identity deception in Harrison County
LANESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Harrison County sheriff’s deputy was charged with two felonies on Monday, Indiana State Police say. Ralph Weaver, a Harrison County sheriff’s deputy and a former New Albany police officer, is charged with one count of identity deception and another count of obstruction of justice.
Fox 19
1 of 3 men arrested in connection with 1989 NKY murder found not guilty
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (FOX19) - One of three men arrested in connection with a 1989 cold case murder has been found not guilty. Shawn Satchwell was found not guilty of murder in connection with the killing of Bernard “Cowboy” Hopkins, according to the Gallatin County clerk of court. Hopkins...
wdrb.com
1 person dead after southern Indiana small plane crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after a small plane crashed at a southern Indiana airport over the weekend. According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, the incident took place just after 9 p.m. on Saturday. Police say 911 dispatchers received reports that a small plane had crashed at the French Lick Airport.
