An integrative analysis to reveal that CLEC2B and ferroptosis may bridge the gap between psoriatic arthritis and cancer development

Nature.com
Exosomal protein angiopoietin-like 4 mediated radioresistance of lung cancer by inhibiting ferroptosis under hypoxic microenvironment
Hypoxia-mediated radioresistance is a major reason for the adverse radiotherapy outcome of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in clinical, but the underlying molecular mechanisms are still obscure. Methods. Cellular and exosomal ANGPTL4 proteins under different oxygen status were examined. Colony survival, lipid peroxidation and hallmark proteins were employed to determine...
Nature.com
Are the chronological age cutoffs used in clinical oncology guidelines biologically meaningful?
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Age is one of the strongest risk factors for cancer and also affects tumour biology, treatment recommendations and response to therapy. Although clinical oncology guidelines advocate against classifying patients on the basis of chronological age alone, most studies and published guidelines use discrete age cutoffs, often heterogeneously. Herein, we discuss age cutoffs from a historical and biological perspective, focusing on breast cancer.
Nature.com
Correction: The interplay between dendritic cells and CD8 T lymphocytes is a crucial component of SARS-CoV-2 immunity
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The licence information was missing from this article and should have been CC-BY. The original article has been corrected. Mikrobiologisches Institut - Klinische Mikrobiologie, Immunologie und Hygiene, UniversitÃ¤tsklinikum Erlangen and Friedrich-Alexander UniversitÃ¤t (FAU) Erlangen-NÃ¼rnberg, Erlangen, Germany. Medical...
Nature.com
Clinical, laboratory characteristics and growth outcomes of children with growing pains
Growing pains (GP), a common and benign pain syndrome of unknown etiology, is characterized by bilateral recurrent leg pain in childhood. There are no standardized diagnostic criteria for GP, and the diagnosis is often made by exclusion. To identify clinical and laboratory features, we included patients"‰<"‰12Â years with GP at National Taiwan University Children's Hospital between April 2006 and April 2019 in a retrospective study. We also compared body weight and body height z-scores between diagnosis and up to 2Â years post-diagnosis to determine if rapid growth was associated with GP. This cohort study included 268 patients with a mean age of 4.7"‰Â±"‰2.2Â years. The most common features of GP were bilateral leg pain, no limitation of activity, intermittent pain, normal physical examination, and being well physically. The average number of Walters' criteria fulfilled by the patients with GP was 6.7"‰Â±"‰0.9. Elevated serum levels of alkaline phosphatase (ALP) and lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) were observed in 37.5% and 15.6% of patients, respectively. Symptomatic medications were used in 33% of patients. Our study indicates that ALP and LDH may be biomarkers associated with GP. There was no significant association between GP and rapid growth within 2Â years of diagnosis.
Nature.com
Assessing related factors to fasting blood sugar and glycosylated hemoglobin in patients with type 2 diabetes simultaneously by a multivariate longitudinal marginal model
The multivariate marginal model can be used to simultaneously examine the factors affecting both FBS and HbA1c using longitudinal data. The model fitted to multivariate longitudinal data should prevent redundant parameter estimation in order to have greater efficiency. In this study, a multivariate marginal model is used to simultaneously investigate the factors affecting both FBS and HbA1c with longitudinal data for patients with type 2 diabetes in Northern Iran. The present research is a retrospective cohort study. Overall, 500 medical records with complete information were reviewed. The multivariate marginal model is used to determine the factors associated with FBS and HbA1c using longitudinal data. Data have been analyzed in R-3.4.0 using 'mmm2' package. Given that the coefficients for the interactions of rtype with the intercept, time, family history of diabetes, history of hypertension, history of smoking, insulin therapy, systolic/diastolic blood pressure and duration of disease at first visit are significantly different from zero (P"‰<"‰0.05), the effect of the independent variables on the two response variables is different and different coefficients should be used for each. Therefore, the interactions of these variables with rtype are kept in the final model. The coefficients for the interactions of rtype with sex, age at first visit, history of high cholesterol, and weight are not significantly different from zero (P"‰>"‰0.05), indicating that their effect on the two response variables is similar and only one coefficient should be used for each. We examined the similarity of coefficients when fitting the longitudinal multivariate model for the relationship between FBS/HbA1c and sex, age, history of high blood cholesterol, and body weight. If an independent variable has similar effects on both responses, only one coefficient should be estimated, which will increase the efficiency of the model and the reliability of the results.
Nature.com
Neurofibromatosis type 1, severe cervical spinal kyphotic deformity, and vertebral arteriovenous fistula presenting with tetraplegia: case report and literature review
Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF-1) is an autosomal-dominant disorder affecting 1 in 3000 individuals worldwide. NF-1 is characterized by cafÃ©-au-lait macules and peripheral nerve sheath tumors. Patients with NF-1 frequently exhibit bony dysplasia, including spinal deformities such as scoliosis or kyphosis, pseudarthrosis of the tibia, and soft tissue tumors. Some patients with NF-1 exhibit spinal changes, including acutely angled cervical kyphosis. Prior studies have also described arteriovenous (AV) fistulas in individuals with NF-1, as well as a predisposition to cervical fistulas which display symptoms secondary to mass effect, rather than hemorrhage. Sometimes, fistulas are incidentally detected during evaluations for cervical kyphotic deformities.
Nature.com
Effect of pediatric- versus adult-type chemotherapy regimens on outcomes of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants for adult T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in first complete remission
The optimal chemotherapy regimen pre-transplantation for adult T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) patients remains unknown. Here, we compared the transplant outcomes in 127 subjects receiving pediatric- (N"‰="‰57) or adult-type (N"‰="‰70) regimens pre-transplant. The corresponding 3-year cumulative incidences of relapse (CIR) was 7% (95% CI: 3"“11%) and 29% (95% CI: 23"“35%; P"‰="‰0.02), leukemia-free survivals (LFS) was 86% (95% CI: 81"“91%) and 57% (95% CI: 51"“63%; P"‰="‰0.003), overall survivals (OS) was 88% (95% CI: 84"“92%) and 58% (95% CI: 52"“64%; P"‰="‰0.002), the 1-year NRM was 4% (95% CI: 1"“7%) and 9% (95% CI: 4"“14%; P"‰="‰0.40). Multivariate analysis showed that pediatric-type regimen was associated with lower CIR (Hazard Ratio [HR]"‰="‰0.31 [95% CI: 0.09"“1.00]; P"‰="‰0.05), better LFS (HR"‰="‰0.34 [95% CI: 0.15"“0.78]; P"‰="‰0.01) and OS (HR"‰="‰0.30 [95% CI: 0.13"“0.72]; P"‰="‰0.01). Our results suggested that adult T-ALL patients undergoing allo-HSCT might benefit from pediatric-type chemotherapy.
Nature.com
Comparison of surgical outcomes of posterior surgeries between cervical spondylotic myelopathy and ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament
Retrospective multicenter study. To compare the surgical outcomes and complications of posterior decompression between individuals with cervical spondylotic myelopathy (CSM) and those with ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament (OPLL). Setting. Seventeen medical institutions in Japan. Methods. This study included 814 individuals with CSM (n"‰="‰636) and OPLL (n"‰="‰178) who underwent...
Nature.com
Dysregulated naÃ¯ve B cells and de novo autoreactivity in severe COVID-19
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Severe SARS-CoV-2 infection1 has been associated with highly inflammatory...
Nature.com
Low flow nasal cannula requirement among preterm infants: predictors and description of clinical course
We aim to identify potential risk factors associated with longer duration of supplemental oxygen use in preterm infants at risk for bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) to better inform families and weaning protocols. Study design. This is a retrospective study of infants with a birth gestational age (GA)"‰<"‰32 0/7 weeks admitted to...
Nature.com
Non-viral, precisely engineered immune cells tested in lymphoma
An improved approach has been developed for producing precisely designed immune cells called CAR T cells that recognize and kill cancer cells. CAR T cells generated in this way were safe and showed potential therapeutic effects in individuals with a relapsed or treatment-resistant form of the immune-cell cancer called B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Nature.com
Correction to: Hyperglycemia promotes myocardial dysfunction via the ERS-MAPK10 signaling pathway in db/db mice
These authors contributed equally: Ya-Wen Deng, Fei Liu. Department of Cardiology, Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, First Affiliated Hospital of Dalian Medical University, No.193, Lianhe Road, Xigang District, 116011, Dalian, China. Ya-Wen Deng,Â Fei Liu,Â Zhi-Tong Li,Â Jing-Han Gao,Â Yong Zhao,Â Xiao-Lei YangÂ &Â Yun-Long Xia...
Nature.com
Mendelian randomization study of the effect of coronary artery calcification on atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases
Calcium calcification in the wall of arteries (CAC) leads to a higher risk of atherosclerosis related outcomes, especially myocardial infarction (MI). Nevertheless, the causal role of CAC on other related outcomes is unclear. In this study, we used Mendelian randomization (MR) to systematically investigate the causal role of CAC across a broad range of atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases including coronary heart disease, angina, MI, ischemic heart disease, stroke, and peripheral vascular disease. Publicly available data from the UK biobank and other data sources were used. Using the two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) approach, we applied 3 MR models including the inverse variance weighted, the weighted-median, and the weighted-mode methods. Eight SNPs associated with CAC were selected as instrumental variables. We observed causal evidence of CAC on MI consistently across all MR models (PIVW"‰="‰1.0"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4, PW-Median"‰="‰1.1"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4, PW-Mode"‰="‰3.8"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’2) and this causation is shown in an acute transmural MI of inferior wall (PIVW"‰="‰1.5"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4, PW-Median"‰="‰4.8"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’5, PW-Mode"‰="‰3.2"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’2) but not consistently observed in an anterior wall. As each site of acute MI was suggested to have relatively specific mechanisms, our finding suggested that the causal role of CAC on MI is in an inferior wall possibly as a consequence of large calcification from a prolonged process, whereas non-calcified artery plaque or other underlying mechanisms may predominantly play role in an anterior infarction during an advanced atherosclerotic process.
Nature.com
Correction: Changes in the humoral immunity response in SARS-CoV-2 convalescent patients over 8 months
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The licence information was missing from this article and should have been CC-BY. The original article has been corrected. Key Laboratory of Molecular Biology for Infectious Diseases (Ministry of Education), Institute for Viral Hepatitis, Department of Infectious Diseases, The Second Affiliated Hospital, Chongqing...
Nature.com
Genetics of autism spectrum disorders and future direction
Autism spectrum disorders (ASDs) have been increasing in prevalence. ASD is a complex human genetic disorder with high heredity and involves interactions between genes and the environment. A significant inheritance pattern in ASD involves a rare genetic mutation; common copy number variants refer to duplication or deletion of stretches of chromosomal loci or protein-disrupting single-nucleotide variants. Haploinsufficiency is one of the more common single-gene causes of ASD, explaining at least 0.5% of cases. Epigenetic mechanisms, such as DNA methylation, act at an interface of genetic and environmental risk and protective factors. Advances in genome-wide sequencing have broadened the view of the human methylome and have revealed the organization of the human genome into large-scale methylation domains with a footprint over neurologically important genes involved in embryonic development. Psychiatric disorders, including ASD, are expected to be diagnosed based on their genetically regulated pathophysiology and to be linked to their treatment.
Nature.com
Outcomes of Babies with Opioid Exposure (OBOE): protocol of a prospective longitudinal cohort study
While the health, social, and economic impacts of opioid addiction on adults and their communities are well known, the impact of maternal opioid use on the fetus exposed in utero is less well understood. Methods. This paper presents the protocol of the ACT NOW Outcomes of Babies with Opioid Exposure...
Nature.com
Telehealth in hematopoietic cell transplantation: perspective from patients at a public hospital in Brazil
Hematopoietic Cell Transplant (HCT) is a potential curative treatment for hematological diseases. Patients undergoing HCT are usually immunosuppressed and require frequent outpatient visits. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we faced the challenge of providing medical care for HCT patients while preventing environmental exposure to SARS-CoV-2. Our HCT team (i.g., physicians, nurses, pharmacists, a dietician, and a social worker) started performing telehealth using a HIPAA-compliant Google Meet-based institutional platform or telephone calls in March/2020. To evaluate the feasibility of using this strategy as a permanent tool, we sent out a survey to HCT recipients to better understand their opinion on and early experience with telehealth.
Nature.com
Opportunities and challenges in studying the extracellular vesicle corona
The extracellular vesicle (EV) surface corona is emerging as a crucial mediator of EV functions. This Comment discusses the roles and biogenesis of the EV corona, as well as the importance of controls to determine whether a biological effect is attributable to the internal EV cargo or to the corona associated with the EV exofacial surface.
Nature.com
Computer copilots for endoscopic diagnosis
Artificial intelligence (AI) tools for endoscopy are now entering clinical practice after demonstrating substantial improvements to polyp detection on colonoscopy. As this technology continues to mature, efforts to develop and validate a new frontier of possibilities-including diagnostic classification, risk stratification, and clinical outcomes assessment-are now underway. In npj Digital Medicine, scientists from Cosmo AI/Linkverse and collaborators report an extension to the first FDA-cleared AI tool for colonoscopy that goes beyond polyp detection to enable video-based diagnostic characterization.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Global priority areas for ecosystem restoration
In this article, the abstract has been revised such that "30% of the total CO2 increase in the atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution" now reads "30% of the total CO2 increase in the atmosphere, or 14% of total emissions, since the Industrial Revolution." In addition, the second paragraph in the "Priority areas for restoration, and outcomes" section has had additional text inserted after the second sentence: "This corresponds to 15% of total anthropogenic CO2 emissions in this period, of which 55% were absorbed by terrestrial and marine sinks." The changes have been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
