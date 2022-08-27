Read full article on original website
kdsnradio.com
Volleyball Registration
For grades 3-6 Registrations are accepted through August 31. The Schleswig youth rec volleyball season will begin in September and run through the end of October; practices and games will be scheduled at a later date. Forms are also available at the Schleswig school office.
stormlakeradio.com
Peterson Native Wins Miss Rodeo Iowa
An area native was crowned Miss Rodeo Iowa this past weekend. Micah Barnes of Peterson gained the honor in the Miss Rodeo Iowa pageant in Fort Madison. Micah graduated from Alta Aurelia High School in 2016, and went on to attend Buena Vista University. Micah's father, Marty Barnes, is the owner of the Barnes PRCA Rodeo.
kiwaradio.com
Severe Weather, Heavy Rain For Much Of Iowa This Weekend, Northwest Iowa Drier
Statewide, Iowa — Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa, as well as in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. Meteorologist Ashley Bury of the National Weather Service office in Des Moines says the weather system that moved into the state Saturday encountered moisture in the air.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Ping Pong Ball Size Hail Hits Stuart Monday Morning
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Dallas,Adair and Guthrie Counties which also brought hail Monday morning. National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern Guthrie County, southern Dallas County and Northeastern Adair County from 6:33-7:15am. The primary hazards with the warning were more than 45 miles per...
Iowa high school student opening for Foreigner at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs
Dreams are coming true for a junior at Logan-Magnolia Community High School in Iowa. A talented musician, he won a radio contest. The prize? To perform a ten-minute set of guitar songs for Foreigner.
Sioux City man wins $10,000 lottery prize
A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 29th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail, and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa AND in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. The heaviest rainfall amounts were recorded in Boone, Dallas, and Story Counties. On Saturday, hail of about an inch in diameter was reported in the Grinnell area and strong winds damaged buildings in the southwest Iowa town of Sharpsburg. On Sunday afternoon, a tornado warning was issued for Jackson County along Iowa’s eastern border, but no damage was reported.
Sioux City Journal
3 injured in crash near Royal, Iowa
ROYAL, Iowa -- A driver and two children were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at 7:44 a.m., when a 16-year-old girl who was northbound on 160th Avenue in a Hyundai Elantra failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Clay County Road B-40.
iheart.com
Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi
(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
KCCI.com
Minnesota man dies during police pursuit in Iowa
GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa — One man is dead after crashing a motorcycle during a police pursuit early Tuesday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 30-year-old Benjamin Todd Wilber, of Mora, Minnesota, crashed a motorcycle into a sheriff's deputy's truck in Guthrie County. The impact of the crash threw...
kfornow.com
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
siouxlandnews.com
ATF serves search warrants at business in Denison, Iowa
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — Federal agents conducted multiple raids in Denison, Iowa on Wednesday, Aug. 31st, in connection with an investigation into gun law violations. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives raided the home and businesses of Brad Wendt, who owns and operates "BW Outfitters," a gun dealership with locations in Denison and Anita, Iowa.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
High Speed Chase Saturday in Greene County Ends in Arrest of Des Moines Man
A high speed weekend pursuit ends with an arrest and charges from Greene County. According to court documents, an Iowa State Patrol Trooper noticed the driver of a Jeep Cherokee wasn’t wearing a seatbelt on Iowa Highway 144 and 280th Street around 11am Saturday. The affidavit said the trooper noticed the vehicle turned onto 280th Street and appeared to be accelerating. The trooper tried to catch up and activated his emergency lights and siren, but the vehicle refused to pull over.
KLEM
New Business Opening in Le Mars
There was a ribbon-cutting with the Le Mars Chamber of Commerce at True Health Chiropractic. Cutting the ribbon is Dr Jared Langel, and he’s joined by his wife, Sarah. Congratulations!
yourfortdodge.com
Last Businesses Moving to New Locations As Former Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge Closes
The former Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge is set to close for good next Tuesday. Months after the Fort Dodge City Council voted to replace the mall with a 90 million dollar project called the Corridor Plaza signs are now up showing its last day is September 6th. Shoe Sensation...
KCCI.com
Authorities searching for car thief linked to thefts in six Iowa counties
UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department needs help to find a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. They say Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
KCRG.com
Minnesota man dies in crash while fleeing Iowa law enforcement
ADAIR, Iowa (KCRG) - A 30-year-old Minnesota man died in a crash that happened in Guthrie County, Iowa when law enforcement said he was attempting to elude deputies early Tuesday morning. In a crash report, Iowa State Patrol said Benjamin Wilber, of Mora, Minnesota, was heading eastbound on White Pole...
Waukee police identify bodies found inside home Monday morning
WAUKEE, Iowa — Two people were found dead in a Waukee home Monday morning, according to the Waukee Police Department. Police say they responded to the 2600 block of Abbott Drive for an unknown problem Monday at 10:36 a.m. Officers located two bodies upon arrival, later identified as 39-year-old...
Sioux City Journal
Motorcyclist injured in crash with semitrailer on U.S. 75
HINTON, Iowa -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 75 between Sioux City and Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred at 6:04 p.m., when a semitrailer was attempting to turn from the far lane at a gravel turnaround near Plymouth County Road C-80. The semi collided with a motorcycle that was traveling in the passing lane.
KCCI.com
Two vehicles badly damaged in Saturday morning I-80 crash
STUART, Iowa — Stuart firefighters responded to a blazing crash early Saturday morning on I-80. The Menlo Fire Department, Stuart Rescue, Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Transportation also responded. A semi-truck involved in the crash was fully engulfed in flames. A pick-up truck was also involved in...
