Toms River, NJ

Man dead, 2 injured in Toms River shopping center shooting

 4 days ago

A man is dead and two others are injured after shots were fired in a Toms River, New Jersey Shopping Center.

Toms River Township Police responded to the shooting on the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police found three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza.

A 29-year-old man was rushed to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where he was later pronounced dead.

The other two male victims, ages 29 and 25, were taken to Monmouth County for their injuries.

One remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition and the other was treated and released.

Police do not believe that there is any threat to the public at this time.

This is an on-going investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor's Office High Tech Crime Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Detective Denis Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at 732-929-2027, or Detective Jennifer Grob of the Toms River Township Police Department at 732-349-0150.

Martin Mc Manus
4d ago

Toms River Community hospital? Now that's the last place I'd want to go if my life was on the line.

Toms River, NJ
New Jersey State
