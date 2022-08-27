Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
How to Watch Hingham's Fireworks Display While Drinking, Dancing & Feasting on Food!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Pass Cisco SCOR 350-701 Exam in BostonMack JohnBoston, MA
Disrupt: The Massachusetts' AnarchopunksTyler Mc.Lynn, MA
This One-Eyed Pug is Looking For Her Forever Home!Dianna CarneyScituate, MA
WCVB
More beagles rescued from testing lab looking for homes in Mass.
BREWSTER, Mass. — More beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia are safe on the Cape Cod. The Animal Rescue League of Boston has brought 25 beagles to its Brewster Animal Care and Adoption Center. A federal judge ordered the facility to surrender all 4,000 dogs in their care...
WCVB
Plane makes hard landing at Plum Island Airport in Newburyport, Massachusetts
ESSEX COUNTY, Mass. — A single piston airplane made a hard landing Wednesday at Plum Island Airport in Newburyport, officials said. Rescuers responded to the airport at 11:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a plane down on its nose on the runway. Upon arrival, firefighters determined that the plane...
WCVB
Grab this, not that: Officials on the dos and don'ts of Allston Christmas
BOSTON — Officials from several Boston departments and agencies discussed the ongoing preparations related to the upcoming Sept. 1 student move-in. The move-in day, known as "Allston Christmas," is the day thousands of leases expire or renew in the city. The traditional apartment turnover leaves furnishings piled up on...
WCVB
Visiting Olmsted's studio in Brookline, Mass., and exploring the largest park in Boston's Emerald Necklace
Creating common ground was the mission of Frederick Law Olmsted, founder of American landscape architecture. The year 2022 marks the bicentennial of Olmsted’s birth and his epic impact across North America. The Frederick Law Olmsted National Historic Site in Brookline, Massachusetts, is where Olmsted lived and ran his family...
Time Out Global
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know
Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
WCVB
Quality clothing and expert tailoring keep everyone in style
NEEDHAM, Mass. — If you’re shopping and not finding what you’re looking for or don’t even have time to make it to the store, there is help out there. Alisa Neeley is a personal stylist who curates luxury wardrobes for her clients — people who have busy lives and need help coordinating their wardrobes and polishing their style.
WCVB
Man injured in incident involving Commuter Rail train in Concord, Massachusetts
CONCORD, Mass. — A man was injured Wednesday in an incident involving an MBTA commuter rail train in Concord, Massachusetts. It happened in the area of the Commonwealth Avenue crossing. The MBTA said the man walked in front of the train as it was approaching. He was taken to...
WCVB
Reimagining Boston's Charlesgate Park
Creating common ground was the mission of Frederick Law Olmsted, founder of American landscape architecture. The year 2022 marks the bicentennial of Olmsted’s birth and his epic impact across North America. Architects Dan Adams and Marie Law Adams of Landing Studio in Somerville are part of the team tasked...
WCVB
OCEARCH holding contest to meet, tag shark
BOSTON — Thrill seekers — here's your opportunity to get up close and personal with a shark. The nonprofit ocean research organization OCEARCH is holding a "Meet a Shark" contest, which includes a 5-day trip for two to go on an expedition to meet and tag a shark.
WCVB
Style matters: what to wear as the weather changes
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A Cambridge boutique,Looks, draws shoppers looking for trendy women’s fashion that is appropriate for the workplace and suits all ages. Streetwear is showing up everywhere – at home, at the office, and at parties. Syndicate Streetwear is a local label reaching an international audience with its capsule collection available online.
Boston Globe
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
WCVB
Sky5: Brookline, New Hampshire, house gutted after reported explosion, fire
BROOKLINE, N.H. — Crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a house explosion in Brookline, New Hampshire. From Sky 5, the remaining charred framework of a house was being doused by fire crews. Heavy smoke could be seen from miles away. Officials said a family of four lived in the house,...
WCVB
Mass General for Children's Dr. Scott Hadland discusses parents' back-to-school worries
BOSTON — As back to school ramps up in Massachusetts, we know parents have a lot on their minds -- most importantly, keeping their kids safe and healthy. Dr. Scott Hadland, chief of the Division of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine at Mass General for Children, talks about the most common concerns he hear from parents this time of year.
WCVB
The need for speed: Palmer Motorsports Park in Mass. has the steepest vertical grade racetrack in America
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Palmer Motorsports Park boasts the steepest vertical grade of any racetrack in America making it a destination for local car clubs and racetrack enthusiasts from around the world. Guardian Angel Motorsports is a charitable organization dedicated to helping kids through its members' passion for motorsports. Organizations...
WCVB
Eversource worker rushes into burning Methuen home to rescue family's dog
METHUEN, Mass. — An Eversource Energy employee is being recognized for his bravery after he saved a Massachusetts family's dog from a house fire. On May 23, Bob McCann saw a fire in a Methuen neighborhood where he was working, jumped into his truck and rushed to the burning home to offer his help.
WCVB
Severely burned dog found in Norwood, Massachusetts; officials investigating
BOSTON — A 1-year-old dog was found as a stray in Norwood, Massachusetts, suffering from severe burns, the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) said Wednesday. Officials are investigating the incident as a case of animal cruelty and abandonment and are asking the public for any assistance in the investigation.
WCVB
Celebrating the visionary behind Boston's Emerald Necklace
Creating common ground was the mission of Frederick Law Olmsted, founder of American landscape architecture. The year 2022 marks the bicentennial of Olmsted’s birth and his epic impact across North America. The Emerald Necklace Conservancy is devoted to stewarding and protecting Boston’s Emerald Necklace, one of Olmsted’s most celebrated...
WCVB
Orange Line shutdown could cause some back-to-school traffic delays
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — If you live along the MBTA Orange Line, you may want to start giving yourself some extra time before you hit the road as kids begin heading back to school. Students in at least three districts go back to class Wednesday, meaning not only will drivers...
WCVB
Man swipes medical food packages from porch in Bridgewater, Massachusetts
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Bridgewater police are sharing video of a man who is suspected of stealing two boxes of prescription formula from a resident in the Massachusetts town. Alyssa Augusto told NewsCenter 5's Mary Saladna that she has the rare metabolic disorder phenylketonuria (PKU), which severely limits how much protein she can eat.
WCVB
Newlyweds say camped guests harassed, accused of being LIV golf protesters
LANCASTER, Mass. — It was an early, surprise wakeup call for a group of wedding guests who were camping on what they believed to be their friends’ Lancaster, Massachusetts, property when police asked them to pack it up. The wedding guests say they were mistaken for protesters of...
