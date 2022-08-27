ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

More beagles rescued from testing lab looking for homes in Mass.

BREWSTER, Mass. — More beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia are safe on the Cape Cod. The Animal Rescue League of Boston has brought 25 beagles to its Brewster Animal Care and Adoption Center. A federal judge ordered the facility to surrender all 4,000 dogs in their care...
BREWSTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millville, MA
City
Milford, MA
City
Millbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Millis, MA
City
Needham, MA
WCVB

Grab this, not that: Officials on the dos and don'ts of Allston Christmas

BOSTON — Officials from several Boston departments and agencies discussed the ongoing preparations related to the upcoming Sept. 1 student move-in. The move-in day, known as "Allston Christmas," is the day thousands of leases expire or renew in the city. The traditional apartment turnover leaves furnishings piled up on...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Too Hot For Tv#The Millville High School
Time Out Global

50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know

Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Quality clothing and expert tailoring keep everyone in style

NEEDHAM, Mass. — If you’re shopping and not finding what you’re looking for or don’t even have time to make it to the store, there is help out there. Alisa Neeley is a personal stylist who curates luxury wardrobes for her clients — people who have busy lives and need help coordinating their wardrobes and polishing their style.
NORWELL, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WCVB

OCEARCH holding contest to meet, tag shark

BOSTON — Thrill seekers — here's your opportunity to get up close and personal with a shark. The nonprofit ocean research organization OCEARCH is holding a "Meet a Shark" contest, which includes a 5-day trip for two to go on an expedition to meet and tag a shark.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Style matters: what to wear as the weather changes

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A Cambridge boutique,Looks, draws shoppers looking for trendy women’s fashion that is appropriate for the workplace and suits all ages. Streetwear is showing up everywhere – at home, at the office, and at parties. Syndicate Streetwear is a local label reaching an international audience with its capsule collection available online.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

Man swipes medical food packages from porch in Bridgewater, Massachusetts

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Bridgewater police are sharing video of a man who is suspected of stealing two boxes of prescription formula from a resident in the Massachusetts town. Alyssa Augusto told NewsCenter 5's Mary Saladna that she has the rare metabolic disorder phenylketonuria (PKU), which severely limits how much protein she can eat.
BRIDGEWATER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy