Loudon, NH

nhmagazine.com

The Best Events Happening in September

New Hampshire has no shortage of storied fairs, and kicking off the season of fall agricultural fun is the over 100 year old Hopkinton State Fair. From demolition derbies and educational exhibits to livestock shows and decadent fried dough, this Labor Day weekend tradition is fun for the whole family.
AUBURN, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Video: Smiling Horse Swimming in New Hampshire Brings Giggles to Lake Goers

What a fun video to run across. It's not like we don't know horses enjoy swimming, it's just pretty rare that we actually see it happening. Just like watching any animal having fun and playing in the water, it's an adorable sight to see. Of course, seeing it live would be so incredible, especially for someone like me who has never really been around horses, but this video is the next best thing for sure.
BELMONT, NH
macaronikid.com

Save the Dates: 10 Big Events in September in the Concord Area

Sept. 1-5 From food to animals, rides to a demolition derby, the Hopkinton State Fair has tons of fun stuff to do! Get an even better value by obtaining a Mega Pass (for unlimited rides), a Fair Fan Pass (for all 5 days), or by attending Townie Night on Thursday (if you're a Hopkinton resident)! Check the complete schedule for special shows such as the Monster Truck show, Demolition Derby, and Northeast Six Shooters.
CONCORD, NH
City
Loudon, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Loudon, NH
Sports
WMUR.com

Water line breaks shut down roads in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two water line breaks Wednesday morning shut down roads in Manchester, and drivers were asked to avoid the area. City officials said a major break happened in the intersection of Notre Dame Avenue and Amory Street. Another break occurred at Notre Dame Avenue and Wayne Street.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Project brings safe, reliable water to 5 towns in New Hampshire

PLAISTOW, N.H. — A project that was just a dream 50 years ago has become a reality in Plaistow, which will now have a reliable source of drinking water. Plaistow is one of five towns that will now get water from Manchester Water Works. State and local officials celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the project Tuesday.
PLAISTOW, NH
Seacoast Current

This Popular Clam Shack in Maine Will Be on a ‘Big Network’ TV Show

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Clamshack in Kennebunk has been providing the masses with delicious seafood since 1968. The iconic restaurant and its adjacent seafood market has been an institution and can't-miss spot for locals, tourists, celebrities, and even presidents.
KENNEBUNK, ME
#Race Cars
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
CONCORD, NH
Boston Globe

The best clam shacks in New England

Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
IPSWICH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brookline, N.H. house decimated after fire, explosion

A Brookline, New Hampshire house was gutted; reduced to charred rubble Wednesday after a fire in the residence caused an explosion. The fire originally began as a third-alarm blaze before the explosion occurred. The Pepperrell Fire Department sent firefighters to the scene, classifying it as a “house explosion.”. Crews...
BROOKLINE, NH
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Sports
NECN

Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
WILMINGTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts illustrator turning art into gifts for nature lovers

BEVERLY, Mass. — It may still be summer but Alyssa Watters is in full holiday production mode at Art by Alyssa in Beverly, Massachusetts. When NewsCenter 5 recently visited Watters at her Cabot Street storefront/factory space, she was already hand producing her limited-edition 2022 Christmas ornaments that were inspired by one of her own hand-painted pieces of art.
BEVERLY, MA
Boston Globe

N.H. man suffers life-threatening injuries in fiery crash on Everett Turnpike

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email Trooper Jonathan Janosz at [email protected] or call 603-227-0039. A Nashua, N.H., man suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash that left a sports car in flames on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, N.H., New Hampshire State Police said.
NASHUA, NH

