WCVB
Man injured in incident involving Commuter Rail train in Concord, Massachusetts
CONCORD, Mass. — A man was injured Wednesday in an incident involving an MBTA commuter rail train in Concord, Massachusetts. It happened in the area of the Commonwealth Avenue crossing. The MBTA said the man walked in front of the train as it was approaching. He was taken to...
nhmagazine.com
The Best Events Happening in September
New Hampshire has no shortage of storied fairs, and kicking off the season of fall agricultural fun is the over 100 year old Hopkinton State Fair. From demolition derbies and educational exhibits to livestock shows and decadent fried dough, this Labor Day weekend tradition is fun for the whole family. hsfair.org.
Video: Smiling Horse Swimming in New Hampshire Brings Giggles to Lake Goers
What a fun video to run across. It's not like we don't know horses enjoy swimming, it's just pretty rare that we actually see it happening. Just like watching any animal having fun and playing in the water, it's an adorable sight to see. Of course, seeing it live would be so incredible, especially for someone like me who has never really been around horses, but this video is the next best thing for sure.
macaronikid.com
Save the Dates: 10 Big Events in September in the Concord Area
Sept. 1-5 From food to animals, rides to a demolition derby, the Hopkinton State Fair has tons of fun stuff to do! Get an even better value by obtaining a Mega Pass (for unlimited rides), a Fair Fan Pass (for all 5 days), or by attending Townie Night on Thursday (if you're a Hopkinton resident)! Check the complete schedule for special shows such as the Monster Truck show, Demolition Derby, and Northeast Six Shooters.
WCVB
Plane makes hard landing at Plum Island Airport in Newburyport, Massachusetts
ESSEX COUNTY, Mass. — A single piston airplane made a hard landing Wednesday at Plum Island Airport in Newburyport, officials said. Rescuers responded to the airport at 11:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a plane down on its nose on the runway. Upon arrival, firefighters determined that the plane...
WMUR.com
Water line breaks shut down roads in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two water line breaks Wednesday morning shut down roads in Manchester, and drivers were asked to avoid the area. City officials said a major break happened in the intersection of Notre Dame Avenue and Amory Street. Another break occurred at Notre Dame Avenue and Wayne Street.
WMUR.com
Project brings safe, reliable water to 5 towns in New Hampshire
PLAISTOW, N.H. — A project that was just a dream 50 years ago has become a reality in Plaistow, which will now have a reliable source of drinking water. Plaistow is one of five towns that will now get water from Manchester Water Works. State and local officials celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the project Tuesday.
This Popular Clam Shack in Maine Will Be on a ‘Big Network’ TV Show
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Clamshack in Kennebunk has been providing the masses with delicious seafood since 1968. The iconic restaurant and its adjacent seafood market has been an institution and can't-miss spot for locals, tourists, celebrities, and even presidents.
Fodor’s Travel recommends these ‘underrated and picturesque’ New England towns for a fall trip
If you're seeking less crowded destinations this fall, these New England destinations are for you. Travelers wanting an idyllic New England escape this fall without the crowds can take advantage of several “underrated and picturesque” local destinations, according to Fodor’s Travel. In a recent post, 12 underrated...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
Boston Globe
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
Brookline, N.H. house decimated after fire, explosion
A Brookline, New Hampshire house was gutted; reduced to charred rubble Wednesday after a fire in the residence caused an explosion. The fire originally began as a third-alarm blaze before the explosion occurred. The Pepperrell Fire Department sent firefighters to the scene, classifying it as a “house explosion.”. Crews...
WCVB
Sky5: Brookline, New Hampshire, house gutted after reported explosion, fire
BROOKLINE, N.H. — Crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a house explosion in Brookline, New Hampshire. From Sky 5, the remaining charred framework of a house was being doused by fire crews. Heavy smoke could be seen from miles away. Officials said a family of four lived in the house,...
WMUR.com
Boy burned when sunscreen bottle tossed in campfire explodes, officials say
BARNSTEAD, N.H. — A boy who was seriously burned Monday afternoon in Barnstead was injured when a bottle of sunscreen tossed into a campfire exploded, fire officials said. The boy was taken to the burn center at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with burns on his face and hand.
NECN
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
WCVB
Massachusetts illustrator turning art into gifts for nature lovers
BEVERLY, Mass. — It may still be summer but Alyssa Watters is in full holiday production mode at Art by Alyssa in Beverly, Massachusetts. When NewsCenter 5 recently visited Watters at her Cabot Street storefront/factory space, she was already hand producing her limited-edition 2022 Christmas ornaments that were inspired by one of her own hand-painted pieces of art.
The Bittersweet Feeling of Seeing the Piscataqua River Bridge on the Road
If you’ve traveled to or from Maine then you are familiar with our infamous bridge, the Piscataqua River Bridge. This river bridge is the iconic link between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and the stateline of Maine in Kittery. This bridge is the sign of being on the move; Instagram stories,...
Boston Globe
N.H. man suffers life-threatening injuries in fiery crash on Everett Turnpike
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email Trooper Jonathan Janosz at [email protected] or call 603-227-0039. A Nashua, N.H., man suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash that left a sports car in flames on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, N.H., New Hampshire State Police said.
LIV Golf is coming to Massachusetts this week. Here’s everything you need to know
BOLTON, Mass. — LIV Golf is coming to Massachusetts this week for its fourth event of the year and a number of the top players in the game are slated to tee it up, including Cameron Smith, the second-ranked golfer in the world. Thousands of people are expected to...
