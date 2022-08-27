Read full article on original website
Related
klcc.org
Rum Creek Fire threatens more than 7,000 structures in Josephine County
The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and is only about 1% contained. Officials say the fire has destroyed one home and two structures. As of Tuesday morning, it was threatening 5,035 homes and more than 2,600 other structures, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality
WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
Growing wildfire threatens thousands of structures in SW Oregon
Thousands of structures in southwest Oregon are threatened as the wildfire burning along the Rogue River continues to grow out of control.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 8/31 — Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team Serves High-Risk Warrant, Another Illegal Grow Bust in Josephine County
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED: – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Reno
Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE ACTIVITY INCREASES ON RUM CREEK FIRE
Fire activity has increased on the Rum Creek Fire, burning in the Galice area in Josephine County. The latest update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the fire was up to just under 14,000 acres as of Wednesday morning. More than 7,000 structures are threatened. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Thursday afternoon for the fire area and surrounding locations.
KTVZ
Rum Creek Fire threatens over 7,000 structures in SW Oregon; task force from 6 C. Oregon fire depts. joins fight
GALICE, Ore. (AP) — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon has burned nearly 12,000 acres, or nearly 19 square miles, is threatening thousands of homes and is only about 1% contained. More than 1,300 firefighters are on scene, including a Central Oregon task force of 15 from six agencies.
klcc.org
Rum Creek Fire grows to over 8,000 acres, no new evacuations
The wildfire is burning approximately 20 miles northwest of Grants Pass, along the Rogue River near the communities of Galice and Rand. Hot temperatures and shifting winds will increase fire risk in the coming days, according to Sandy Roberts, a public information officer with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office.
RELATED PEOPLE
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Teen who spends time in Central Oregon missing, believed in danger
An alert was sent out Wednesday for a foster child who Oregon officials say has been missing for three weeks and is believed to be in danger. Oregon Department of Human Services said Chloe Brinegar disappeared from Cottage Grove on Aug. 9. Chloe likes to spend time in Bend, Sunriver,...
KTVL
Rum Creek fire burning 12,916 acres with 1% containment
MERLIN — Update 8/31/22 1:12 a.m.: Rum Creek Fire is now 12,916 acres with 1% containment. Firefighters are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of the Rum Creek Fire, taking advantage of cooler, more humid overnight conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Four additional structural...
12 arrested, 21K plants seized in Oregon marijuana grow busts
Two large, unlicensed, unpermitted marijuana grows have been busted in a rural area of Yamhill County, southwest of Portland, according to law enforcement officials. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that multiple complaints about two properties in Dayton led them to start investigating and serve search warrants. One...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Tuesday, 8/30 – U.S. Interior Department Allocates $26 Million to Klamath Falls National Fish Hatchery and Ecosystem Restoration
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Big change in store for Northeastern Oregon archery hunters
The archery hunting season will start as usual on the last Saturday in August, but this year is anything but ordinary in one respect. For most of Northeastern Oregon, the archery season for elk is a controlled hunt for the first time. In August 2021 the Oregon Fish and Wildlife...
theashlandchronicle.com
Oregon State Fire Marshal Mobilizes Additional Structural Resources to the Rum Creek Fire
The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County is currently threatening lives, structures, and property as fire behavior continued to increase over the last few days. Saturday, the Oregon Office of State Marshal (OSFM) mobilized five (5) task forces and Crew 30, all of whom have arrived safely on scene to engage in firefighting operations on Rum Creek. These resources were mobilized from within Oregon through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS).
KTVZ
Counties with the most seniors in Oregon
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 8/29 – Deadly Shooting in Bend, Fallen Firefighter Logan Taylor’s Public Funeral Today at 10 am
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Fallen Firefighter Logan Taylor’s Public Funeral Today at 10am. 25-year-old Logan Taylor died last Thursday on duty as a wildland firefighter. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ijpr.org
Continued drought challenges even normally robust water supplies, like Medford's
Irrigation season ended early again this year, because there's just not enough water to go around. And even water sources that have been reliable and plentiful through years of drought are starting to show signs of reduced flow. The Medford Water Commission serves Medford and several surrounding towns from a...
Oregon wildfire grows rapidly, destroys several structures
A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures.
kptv.com
Mosquitoes in southern Oregon test positive for West Nile virus
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Mosquitoes collected in areas of southern Oregon tested positive for the West Nile virus, health authorities announced on Wednesday. On August 25, 2022, West Nile virus was found in mosquitoes gathered at two locations in Central Point and White City. This is the first instance...
Gov. Kate Brown seeks emergency funds to speed environmental reviews for new Oregon chip factories
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wants money from the Legislature’s Emergency Board to accelerate environmental reviews for the semiconductor industry. The request emerged from the findings of a chip industry task force of Oregon government and business leaders, which issued recommendations earlier this month on how the state can be more attractive to the semiconductor industry.
Comments / 0