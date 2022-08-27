ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
kezi.com

Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality

WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 8/31 — Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team Serves High-Risk Warrant, Another Illegal Grow Bust in Josephine County

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR QUALITY ALERT ISSUED: – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... Oregon Department of Environmental...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Josephine County, OR
Government
County
Josephine County, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Government
FOX Reno

Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE ACTIVITY INCREASES ON RUM CREEK FIRE

Fire activity has increased on the Rum Creek Fire, burning in the Galice area in Josephine County. The latest update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the fire was up to just under 14,000 acres as of Wednesday morning. More than 7,000 structures are threatened. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Thursday afternoon for the fire area and surrounding locations.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Rum Creek Fire grows to over 8,000 acres, no new evacuations

The wildfire is burning approximately 20 miles northwest of Grants Pass, along the Rogue River near the communities of Galice and Rand. Hot temperatures and shifting winds will increase fire risk in the coming days, according to Sandy Roberts, a public information officer with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office.
GRANTS PASS, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
KTVL

Rum Creek fire burning 12,916 acres with 1% containment

MERLIN — Update 8/31/22 1:12 a.m.: Rum Creek Fire is now 12,916 acres with 1% containment. Firefighters are working 24 hours a day to halt the spread of the Rum Creek Fire, taking advantage of cooler, more humid overnight conditions that allow more aggressive suppression tactics. Four additional structural...
MERLIN, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Tuesday, 8/30 – U.S. Interior Department Allocates $26 Million to Klamath Falls National Fish Hatchery and Ecosystem Restoration

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Aid#Natural Resources#The Rum Creek Fire#Rand#Oregonians#Ors
theashlandchronicle.com

Oregon State Fire Marshal Mobilizes Additional Structural Resources to the Rum Creek Fire

The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County is currently threatening lives, structures, and property as fire behavior continued to increase over the last few days. Saturday, the Oregon Office of State Marshal (OSFM) mobilized five (5) task forces and Crew 30, all of whom have arrived safely on scene to engage in firefighting operations on Rum Creek. These resources were mobilized from within Oregon through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS).
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Counties with the most seniors in Oregon

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 8/29 – Deadly Shooting in Bend, Fallen Firefighter Logan Taylor’s Public Funeral Today at 10 am

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Fallen Firefighter Logan Taylor’s Public Funeral Today at 10am. 25-year-old Logan Taylor died last Thursday on duty as a wildland firefighter. He...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
kptv.com

Mosquitoes in southern Oregon test positive for West Nile virus

JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Mosquitoes collected in areas of southern Oregon tested positive for the West Nile virus, health authorities announced on Wednesday. On August 25, 2022, West Nile virus was found in mosquitoes gathered at two locations in Central Point and White City. This is the first instance...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Gov. Kate Brown seeks emergency funds to speed environmental reviews for new Oregon chip factories

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wants money from the Legislature’s Emergency Board to accelerate environmental reviews for the semiconductor industry. The request emerged from the findings of a chip industry task force of Oregon government and business leaders, which issued recommendations earlier this month on how the state can be more attractive to the semiconductor industry.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy