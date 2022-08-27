Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Eyesight warning: Teenager ‘blind’ after eating one of the nation’s favourite meals daily
Sight, along with touch, hearing, smell and taste, helps you to navigate the world and appreciate all it has to offer. That’s why maintaining it is so essential. Although vision declines with age, evidence suggests diet plays a role in eye health too. In fact, a teenager went “blind”...
US News and World Report
Deep Brain Stimulation Shows Promise Against Binge Eating Disorder
Deep Brain Stimulation Shows Promise Against Binge Eating Disorder. TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Electrically stimulating the brain's "reward" circuity may hold promise as a treatment for binge eating disorder, a small pilot study suggests. The findings are based on just two patients who received deep brain stimulation...
US News and World Report
With Smartwatch, Cardiac Rehab at Home May Work Best
TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new smartwatch could be a key player in preventing heart attacks among people suffering from risky heart conditions, a new study claims. Using the smartwatch to track their heart health, patients in a home-based cardiac rehab program were more than 20% less...
