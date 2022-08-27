ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Deep Brain Stimulation Shows Promise Against Binge Eating Disorder

Deep Brain Stimulation Shows Promise Against Binge Eating Disorder. TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Electrically stimulating the brain's "reward" circuity may hold promise as a treatment for binge eating disorder, a small pilot study suggests. The findings are based on just two patients who received deep brain stimulation...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
US News and World Report

With Smartwatch, Cardiac Rehab at Home May Work Best

TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new smartwatch could be a key player in preventing heart attacks among people suffering from risky heart conditions, a new study claims. Using the smartwatch to track their heart health, patients in a home-based cardiac rehab program were more than 20% less...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy