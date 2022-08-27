Read full article on original website
Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to FireJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Kimball International hosted "Ignite Your Senses"ServingLooksATLAtlanta, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
This is going to be a great week for Atlanta concerts – but what’s new? So many amazing artists are coming to the city this week. I had to be sure to give you the scoop at the top of the week so you can plan accordingly!. Imagine...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend is around the corner! Many consider the three-day weekend to be the unofficial end of summer and a chance to get out of town. However, there are numerous events and festivals that can provide a fantastic mini-vacation close to home. Check out these 10 incredible Labor Day...
CBS 46
‘Stranger Things: The Experience’ coming to Pullman Yards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The newest experience to hit Pullman Yards will arrive just in time for Halloween. Stranger Things: The Experience will arrive in Atlanta Oct. 22. The interactive experience based on the Netflix megahit follows a brand new storyline where guests must explore the Upside Down and escape from Vecna. After escaping, guests will be able to explore Mix-Tape, a space where they can grab a USS Butterscotch sundae at Scoops Ahoy and try a cocktail at the first ever Stranger Things-themed bar.
msn.com
Your Next Home Could Be In... Downtown
Where is it? Where all the lights are bright. The core of the city is roughly bounded by the Downtown Connector on the east, I-20 to the south, Northside Drive on the west, and North Avenue to the north. What’s the history? Like just about every other town in Georgia,...
In hindsight, it seems obvious
Part of the fun in looking back through time is examining the origins of the things that today we take for granted. Even though it is obvious that there clearly had to be a first for just about everything, that doesn’t make it any less interesting to find out just exactly how a particular “first” went down. So, once again, we pause to consider just exactly who was the first and what had to happen to make it that way in this week’s Stories of Atlanta.
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'Hooch
When we read that Atlanta's Canoe Restaurant is celebrating 27 years this August, we decided it would be a great spot to celebrate our own August wedding anniversary. But since Covid, we've been avoiding crowds in tight spaces.
No, The Varsity is not closing down for redevelopment purposes
ATLANTA — The rumors on social media are swirling this week regarding one of Atlanta's most iconic and beloved establishments. A viral social media post on Facebook claims that The Varsity on North Avenue in Atlanta is shutting its doors due to the land being sold to a "foreign conglomerate" that will be building a multi-use facility.
secretatlanta.co
This PAW Patrol Play Zone Will Open At The Children’s Museum Of Atlanta
The Children’s Museum Of Atlanta has become an institution part of growing up in the ATL. Where learning and play-time collide to provide Atlanta’s little ones with an exciting line-up of exhibitions and events throughout the year. Their newest addition that’s soon to open is perfect if you...
New eatery Platez continues a grandmother’s legacy
Rolling silverware in napkins was a young Etanya Lucas’s introduction to the restaurant business. During her formative years, she watched how her grandmother prepared food, greeted customers, and expressed joy in having people enjoy a meal and return continuously to her restaurant for her food. Those experiences and Lucas’s...
adventuresinatlanta.com
LABOR DAY BBQ ON THE BELTLINE AT TWO URBAN LICKS
Celebrate the Unofficial End of Summer During a Classic Cookout on the Patio. In honor of the unofficial end of summer, TWO urban licks is hosting a Labor Day bash, BBQ on the BeltLine, on its expansive dog-friendly patio on Monday, September 5th from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to TWO’s full menu of fiery American cuisine, Executive Chef Jay Swift will be serving tender smoked chicken, brisket, and BBQ pork with classic sides including collard greens, pasta salad, baked beans, cole slaw and more starting at $35. Diners can toast to the end of summer while sipping on TWO’s impressive wine, beer and cocktail offerings. To make a reservation or for more information, call 404.522.4622 or visit twourbanlicks.com. TWO urban licks is located in the Old Fourth Ward at 820 Ralph McGill Blvd. Atlanta, GA 30306.
CBS 46
Atlanta native, actor Chris Tucker hosts his annual celebrity golf tournament
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The annual Celebrity Golf Tournament hosted by Atlanta native and award-winning actor, comedian, and philanthropist Chris Tucker took place at the Eagles Landing Golf Course in Stockbridge on Monday. The annual golf tournament raises funds for important programs that support children and education in the Atlanta...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Report: In tight real estate market, fixer uppers may be good choice
Faced with soaring home prices, high interest rates, and a shortage of available residential real estate, many seeking to become homeowners are considering purchasing what the industry refers to as “fixer-uppers,” according to StorageCafe, which recently released a nationwide study that ranked Atlanta 14th among cities compared based on desirability as places to find homes that are good candidates for renovation.
Best places to eat in metro Atlanta during Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend is Sept. 2 through 5, and Atlanta restaurants deliver countless ways to cherish the unofficial end of summer with irresistible dishes, specials, and dancing. A variety of exciting annual events also lure thousands of guests into the city over the weekend. The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game takes over...
wclk.com
SEPTEMBER 18: 'Jazz in the Garden' featuring Tony Hightower
The Hammonds House Museum presents Jazz in the Garden featuring Atlanta-based vocalist, TONY HIGHTOWER, on Sunday, September 18 from 3:30-5:30pm. The event is in conjunction with Joe Barry Carroll's "My View From Seven Feet" exhibition, which closes that weekend. "We should be careful in all of our providing for others...
macaronikid.com
Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City
The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
CBS 46
Up to 60,000 expected to attend Atlanta’s 2022 Dragon Con
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Labor Day staple is coming back to Atlanta. Dragon Con, the annual pop culture convention, will be in town September 1-5. The convention focuses on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film. This year’s event is expected to draw up to...
10 Fun-Filled Labor Day Weekend Activities around Atlanta
Parents work 365-days a year, so why not live it up with the Littles this Labor Day weekend? This weekend is the perfect time to explore the city or get away from it all (hint: many orchards up north plan to open for the u-pick season this weekend). From the world’s biggest sci-fi fantasy gathering to plenty of festivals,—and one just-for-kids event that only comes around once a year—Atlanta parents have plenty of exciting ways to spend family time over the three-day weekend.
CBS 46
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Health Department photographs show dirty conditions inside Piccadilly Cafeteria at South DeKalb Mall on Aug. 22. The restaurant scored 26 points after an inspector found evidence of roaches and rodents in the kitchen. Piccadilly temporarily shut down to clean up and remained closed on...
CBS 46
Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus to open 2022 season with ‘@QueerZ’ Oct. 15
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus will open its 41st season with the East Coast premiere of @QueerZ Oct. 15. The choral theater piece written by Julian Hornik focuses on LGBTQ+ Gen Zers as they come of age. Saying it’s a complicated time to come of age as a queer person is an understatement. American society is more accepting than ever, but trans rights are being rolled back by Republican governments around the country, queer people of color are still under threat and queer people in rural communities still feel unsafe.
