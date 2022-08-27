ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raton, NM

Raton City Commission Special Meeting Tuesday September 6, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

A special meeting of the City Commission of the City of Raton will be held on September 6, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Pursuant to City of Raton Open Meetings Resolution 2022-01 Commissioners may participate via conference call. The following subjects will be considered by the City Commission and may be considered in any order that is most convenient for the City Commission.
RATON, NM
RATON, NM
In Loving Memory of Robert “Bob” Stoller UPDATE

A memorial graveside service for Bob and Rita Stoller will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 10 am at the Fairmont Cemetery in Raton. Robert Stoller, 88, went to heaven on April, 14,2018, in Carlsbad, New Mexico, surrounded by his children. Bob was born in Raton, New Mexico,...
RATON, NM
Colfax County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Colfax County Sheriff’s Office says two people died in a murder-suicide on August 18. Deputies along with New Mexico State Police were sent to a home in Raton because of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they say they found 70-year-old Larayne Graham and 71-year-old Rodger Graham with life-threatening injuries. The two […]
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
Fatal crash Saturday claims life of Pueblo man

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday afternoon in Las Animas County. According to CSP Master Trooper David Conway, a 22-year-old Pueblo man was driving south on Interstate 25 near Aguilar. Around 2:40 p.m., the driver lost control of his Hyundai Sonata and crossed through the median before colliding with a northbound truck. The man died at the scene from his injuries.
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO

