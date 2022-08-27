A special meeting of the City Commission of the City of Raton will be held on September 6, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Pursuant to City of Raton Open Meetings Resolution 2022-01 Commissioners may participate via conference call. The following subjects will be considered by the City Commission and may be considered in any order that is most convenient for the City Commission.

