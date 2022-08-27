Read full article on original website
Luna To Be Closed Monday, Sept. 5, in Observance of Labor Day
Luna Community College in Las Vegas and its campuses in Mora, Santa Rosa, and Springer will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in observance of Labor Day. The college will resume its regular hours on Tuesday, Sept. 6. ###
Raton City Commission Special Meeting Tuesday September 6, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.
A special meeting of the City Commission of the City of Raton will be held on September 6, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Pursuant to City of Raton Open Meetings Resolution 2022-01 Commissioners may participate via conference call. The following subjects will be considered by the City Commission and may be considered in any order that is most convenient for the City Commission.
Colfax County Board of Commissioners AMENDED SPECIAL MEETING September 6, 2022 at 9:00 A.M
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Colfax County Board of Commissioners will meet in Special Session on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 9:00 A.M.in the Commission Chambers, 3rd floor at the Colfax County Building, Raton, NM for the following:. This agenda can be viewed at the Colfax County Website...
