Oregon revenue forecast: Risk of recession ‘uncomfortably high’
Economists predict a recession could be on the horizon, according to the latest revenue forecast released by the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis Wednesday.
Opinion: Freezing Oregon property taxes would cause problems
Former Budget Committee member: Initiative Petition 10 needs to be redrafted so those who can pay for vital public services continue to pay for them.I was always taught that if something sounded too good to be true, it wasn't true. That was my reaction after seeing a Facebook post from my State Sen. Bill Kennemer promoting Initiative Petition 10. He and other Republican state senators are pushing IP 10 to freeze the assessed value on the residences on seniors aged 65 or older. My initial thought was that it sounded good, but there are always unintended consequences. Since...
opb.org
Economists say Oregon’s financial good times may be ending
Oregon state economists on Wednesday delivered their most serious warning in years: The state’s surging revenue growth is about to end. Even if the state and country don’t experience a recession in the next year — a possibility economists say is extremely plausible — recent tax receipts that officials have variously described as “shocking,” “unbelievable” and “stunning” are about to come back to earth, state economist Mark McMullen told lawmakers.
Recruitment scams target applicants in hot job market
At a time when employers are frantically searching for candidates to fill open jobs, scammers are taking advantage of those looking for job opportunities on seemingly trustworthy employment websites. Mineral, a human resources firm based in Portland, said someone targeted its job applicants earlier this year by pretending to be...
KTVL
Oregon receives $2 million in Specialty Crop Block Grant funds
On Tuesday, The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) awarded over $2 million in Fiscal Year 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funding to Oregon. The grant will help the Oregon Department of Agriculture fund projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the...
Record number of 1st-year students withdraw from University of Portland, contributing to $13.4M shortfall
A near record number of first-year students signaled their intent to start classes at the University of Portland this fall, a seeming boon for the school after two years of small class sizes during the pandemic. But then a record number canceled their deposits. After originally receiving deposits from almost...
Gov. Kate Brown seeks emergency funds to speed environmental reviews for new Oregon chip factories
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wants money from the Legislature’s Emergency Board to accelerate environmental reviews for the semiconductor industry. The request emerged from the findings of a chip industry task force of Oregon government and business leaders, which issued recommendations earlier this month on how the state can be more attractive to the semiconductor industry.
987thebull.com
New Oregon School Health Advisory Kicks-In Thursday
SALEM, Ore. -The Oregon Department of Education has issued a new school health advisory that starts Thursday. It has no expiration date. ODE says the goal is to keep kids in the classroom full time, all-year. For schools:. Implement your School-level COVID-19 Management Plan to maintain operations while promoting equity...
Lumber prices soar, then abruptly fade: ‘I hesitate to say it was a windfall for anybody’
Oregon forest products companies have endured a wild stretch over the past two years, with lumber prices quintupling during the pandemic and then fading back to something close to normal. The extreme price swings are another sign of the supply chain chaos and economic upheaval that accompanied COVID-19. Soaring lumber...
KTVZ
Counties with the most seniors in Oregon
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
yachatsnews.com
As school year begins, Oregon districts hope to overcome staff shortages with millions in wage, bonus incentives
Districts plan on spending millions of dollars in state and federal funds to pay teachers higher salaries and offer hiring and retention bonuses to fully staff schools by Sept. 1. Nearly all of Oregon’s 219 school districts and education service districts have applied for a portion of $100 million allocated...
kptv.com
Three women, three separate visions, lead historic Oregon gubernatorial race
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Midterm Election Day is nearly two months away in Oregon and across the country. Significant change will be coming to Oregon with a number of high profile officials leaving office. One of those positions up for grabs is the governor’s office, and it has shaped into a historic event.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Survey: Majority of Oregonians say they’ll back candidates who support more gun control
A majority of Oregon adults say they are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports gun control in the Nov. 8 general election, according to a recent survey. The study by the Portland-based Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a nonpartisan research group, found that 56% of respondents were more likely to support a candidate who favors strengthening gun laws, compared to 19% who said they’re more likely to back a candidate who favors less gun control.
Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials
The mass shooting in Bend on Sunday drew a mixed response from Oregon’s U.S. congressional members, governor, state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates, with calls for tighter gun controls and wider access to mental health care. A state lawmaker, state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, told the Capital Chronicle he plans to pursue legislative action, starting with […] The post Bend shooting draws mixed response from Oregon officials appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
opb.org
Hillsboro launches Oregon’s first advanced manufacturing apprenticeship for high school students
High schoolers don’t usually help manufacture semiconductors. But in tech-heavy Hillsboro, where companies have about 800 job openings in advanced manufacturing, that’s about to change — at least for six students at Century High School. The Hillsboro School District announced Monday it’s launching Oregon’s first registered youth...
WWEEK
Realtors, Farm Bureau Endorse Republican Christine Drazan for Governor
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan claimed the endorsement of a key business group today: the Oregon Association of Realtors. That group is a force in Salem, especially with housing a hot button issue in the state. The Realtors’ political action committee raises nearly $1 million a year and spends generously. The group gave Knute Buehler, the Republican nominee for governor in 2018, $100,000 for his race against Gov. Kate Brown.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Measure 114 gun control initiative on Oregon November ballot
Voters in Oregon will have a say on gun control this November. Measure 114 will be on the ballot. The measure is titled “Changes To Firearm And Ownership And Purchase Requirements Initiative.”. This would ban ammunition magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds and require people to apply...
Chronicle
Oregon May Follow California’s Plan to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicle Sales, Lawmakers Say
Oregon may soon be taking another step toward its goal of zero-emission vehicles, the governor’s office said Friday. Following the Thursday announcement that California will ban the sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035, and Washington plans to do the same, a spokesperson for Gov. Kate Brown’s office said Oregon is already in the process of developing similar rules.
PGE carries out planned outage in Salem amid 90-degree heat
SALEM, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) shut off power to hundreds of customers in the Salem area on Wednesday, despite high temperatures expected to climb into the 90s. The power outage will occur between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews work to reenergize "a new underground wire...
Judge rules for strict limits on some Oregon State Hospital stays
A federal judge has decided that the Oregon State Hospital must impose strict limits on how long it treats patients who have been accused of crimes but in need of mental health treatment. The ruling by Judge Michael W. Mosman seeks to ease the state psychiatric hospital’s overcrowding, speed the...
