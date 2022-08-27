ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVL

Some parts of Southern Oregon experiencing hazardous smoke conditions

Southern Oregon — Air quality across the region continues to be polluted by the Rum Creek fire. As the smoke fills Southern Oregon, people’s health is increasingly at risk and it is important to protect yourself. “It [smoke] can cause irritation of the eyes, nose and lungs,” spokesperson...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
City
Portland, OR
Gresham, OR
Accidents
Gresham, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KTVL

Oregon 9-year-old partners with Fred Meyer and Franz Bakery for children's cancer

OREGON — A 9-year-old girl in Oregon has partnered with Fred Meyer to raise money for children who are being treated at the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. With the assistance of Franz Bakery, Emma Cranston is selling ‘Emma’s Donut’ at 62 Fred Meyer stores in Oregon and Southwest Washington throughout the month of September which is Childhood Cancer Awareness month.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Governor Newsom sends firefighting resources to Rum Creek Fire in Oregon

SACRAMENTO — As hot, dry conditions and strong winds continue to fuel dangerous wildfire conditions across the West, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the deployment of firefighting resources to Oregon to help combat the Rum Creek Fire. At the request of Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Governor Newsom directed the California...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Oregon receives $2 million in Specialty Crop Block Grant funds

On Tuesday, The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) awarded over $2 million in Fiscal Year 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funding to Oregon. The grant will help the Oregon Department of Agriculture fund projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia River#Boaters#Accident#Vancouver Fire Department

Comments / 0

Community Policy