Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businessesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Cracker Barrel Location ClosureCadrene HeslopPortland, OR
KTVL
Have You Seen Him? Man who requires medication goes missing along Washougal River
A family is asking for the public's help in finding a man who went missing while on a family vacation along the Washougal River. Blake Strong, 30, of Portland, was reported missing in the early morning hours on Friday (Aug. 26). He was reportedly at a family home along the river.
KTVL
Some parts of Southern Oregon experiencing hazardous smoke conditions
Southern Oregon — Air quality across the region continues to be polluted by the Rum Creek fire. As the smoke fills Southern Oregon, people’s health is increasingly at risk and it is important to protect yourself. “It [smoke] can cause irritation of the eyes, nose and lungs,” spokesperson...
KTVL
Southern Oregon cat rescue closes to new intakes after it sees drastic increase in kittens
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A Southern Oregon cat rescue nonprofit organization has temporarily closed its doors to new intakes after seeing a drastic increase in cats needing a home, needing to be fixed, or in need of medical assistance. The president and owner of Melly Cat Rescue, Melody Spiegel,...
KTVL
Severe storm in Virginia sends 25 power poles crashing into street near school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A severe storm with powerful winds tore through a portion of Frederick County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, sending a string of power poles crashing into the street. Power crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative were on site and reported damage similar to what occurs during...
KTVL
Oregon 9-year-old partners with Fred Meyer and Franz Bakery for children's cancer
OREGON — A 9-year-old girl in Oregon has partnered with Fred Meyer to raise money for children who are being treated at the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. With the assistance of Franz Bakery, Emma Cranston is selling ‘Emma’s Donut’ at 62 Fred Meyer stores in Oregon and Southwest Washington throughout the month of September which is Childhood Cancer Awareness month.
KTVL
Governor Newsom sends firefighting resources to Rum Creek Fire in Oregon
SACRAMENTO — As hot, dry conditions and strong winds continue to fuel dangerous wildfire conditions across the West, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the deployment of firefighting resources to Oregon to help combat the Rum Creek Fire. At the request of Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Governor Newsom directed the California...
KTVL
OSP: McMinnville officer shot, killed man who allegedly pointed replica air gun at police
Oregon State Police identified the McMinnville PD officer who shot and killed a man who pointed a realistic-looking air gun at him outside an apartment building last Tuesday afternoon. The incident started shortly after 2 p.m. with reports of a man in a mental health crisis at the apartments on...
KTVL
Oregon receives $2 million in Specialty Crop Block Grant funds
On Tuesday, The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) awarded over $2 million in Fiscal Year 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funding to Oregon. The grant will help the Oregon Department of Agriculture fund projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the...
KTVL
Inflation and the other challenges of getting students ready for the school year
PORTLAND, Ore. — For some families back to school means finding the cash to pay for new school supplies. With rising costs for just about everything, parents may find that they're spending more this school year than ever before. The principal of Chapman Elementary, Pamela Van Der Wolf, told...
KTVL
Public safety may energize Republicans, but not voters in the middle, analyst says
SALEM, Ore. — With crime spiking across the state of Oregon, public safety has become a big talking point this election. Various candidates are making it a central issue in their campaigns, with lawlessness and police funding key campaign talking points. While the issue holds weight for a lot...
