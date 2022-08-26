ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the US government is backstopping markets and the economy - and warns too much fiscal support will end in disaster

Michael Burry accused the US government of shoring up asset prices and the economy. The "Big Short" investor compared excessive fiscal support to giving sugar to babies. Burry expects declines in consumer spending, economic growth, and inflation in the coming months. Michael Burry called out the US government for backstopping...
BUSINESS
TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
JOE BIDEN
Fortune

Top economist Jeffrey Sachs predicts inflation will stay high and the Fed will keep raising rates. The Fed seems to agree

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 14: The UN advisor for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Jeffrey Sachs, participates in a meeting moderated by the former Prime Minister, Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, on 14 June, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. The status of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the world after the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, from a socioeconomic perspective, are two of the main topics to be discussed during the meeting.
BUSINESS
Fortune

After more than 1 million Americans died from COVID, most companies still give just a few days of bereavement leave for ‘core’ family members

There are no federal laws that require employers grant paid time off for employees grieving the death of a family member or loved one. There’s world-altering devastation, heartache, and grief to contend with when you lose someone you love. There’s also likely a funeral to plan and countless details, big and small, to handle. There are flights to arrange and the schedules of relatives and friends to juggle. And that’s even before settling their affairs. Is there a house to sell? Life insurance to manage? A will to wrestle with?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates for Aug. 25, 2022: Fixed Rates Are Getting Higher

A variety of important mortgage rates moved higher today. There's been significant growth in 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and 15-year fixed rates climbed higher as well. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also climbed higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Market Volatility Rises Sharply After Powell's Speech

U.S. stocks dropped sharply on Friday following comments from Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell. Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation. “Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve and serves as the bedrock of our economy,” Powell said. “Without price stability, the economy does not work for anyone.”
STOCKS

