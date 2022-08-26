Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
Motley Fool
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
The Fed only needs another 100 basis points of rate hikes as the economy is already showing signs of slowing, Wharton's Jeremy Siegel says
The Federal Reserve only needs to raise interest rates by another 100 basis points in this tightening cycle, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel told CNBC on Friday. The economy is already showing signs of slowing down with the four rate hikes it's issued so far this year, he said. The Fed's...
The Fed will issue its final big rate hike next month before pivoting as inflation cools, setting stocks up to rally through year-end, JPMorgan says
The Fed September FOMC meeting will produce one more outsized interest rate hike, according to JPMorgan. The bank expects the Fed to raise rates by 75 basis points in September before pivoting. Cooling inflation data and a pivot from the Fed should continue to bode well for growth stocks, JPMorgan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the US government is backstopping markets and the economy - and warns too much fiscal support will end in disaster
Michael Burry accused the US government of shoring up asset prices and the economy. The "Big Short" investor compared excessive fiscal support to giving sugar to babies. Burry expects declines in consumer spending, economic growth, and inflation in the coming months. Michael Burry called out the US government for backstopping...
Price of bacon is increasing in the US but it's not just because of inflation
Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high. Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared 13.1% — the largest annual increase since the year ending in March 1979, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday. The prices of nearly every grocery item have ballooned over...
JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession
The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 soon because supplies are running low, Goldman Sachs says
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 a gallon and will average $4.40 in 2023, Goldman Sachs has predicted. Gas prices have fallen sharply after topping $5 a gallon in June, with the average price standing at $4.059 on Monday. However, Goldman said oil and gasoline prices are likely...
RELATED PEOPLE
Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'
Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
The Fed keeps raising interest rates. Working people are getting hammered | Robert Reich
Corporations are pushing up prices at the expense of Americans
Top economist Jeffrey Sachs predicts inflation will stay high and the Fed will keep raising rates. The Fed seems to agree
MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 14: The UN advisor for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Jeffrey Sachs, participates in a meeting moderated by the former Prime Minister, Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, on 14 June, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. The status of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the world after the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, from a socioeconomic perspective, are two of the main topics to be discussed during the meeting.
CNBC
72% of recent homebuyers have regrets about their purchases. As the market cools, these steps can help you avoid disappointment
The hot seller's market in recent years prompted buyers to go above and beyond to seal the deals on their prospective homes, a recent survey finds. As the housing market shows signs of cooling, buyers would be wise to abandon shortcuts some people used to get ahead of the competition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dow plunges 1,000 points as Fed Chair Powell warns rate hikes to fight inflation will cause hardship
US stocks dropped Friday as major indexes closed the week negative, with the Dow tumbling 1,000 points. At Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the Fed's committement to taming inflation. He also warned that rate increases will "bring some pain to households and businesses," adding that such hardship...
The surging dollar will drop next year as the US slips into recession and the Fed cuts interest rates, Wells Fargo says
The dollar is set to fall in 2023 as the US enters recession and the Fed cuts rates, Wells Fargo said. The bank's economists expect the dollar's surge to continue this year as interest rates rise further. But Wells Fargo is expecting Fed rate cuts in 2023 that should push...
After more than 1 million Americans died from COVID, most companies still give just a few days of bereavement leave for ‘core’ family members
There are no federal laws that require employers grant paid time off for employees grieving the death of a family member or loved one. There’s world-altering devastation, heartache, and grief to contend with when you lose someone you love. There’s also likely a funeral to plan and countless details, big and small, to handle. There are flights to arrange and the schedules of relatives and friends to juggle. And that’s even before settling their affairs. Is there a house to sell? Life insurance to manage? A will to wrestle with?
Fed chair Jerome Powell warns fight against inflation will bring 'some pain'
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell warned that the central bank's mission to tame inflation will result in "some pain" for US households.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where will the Fed's current round of interest rate hikes end? There are already investment banks seeing 4%
After Powell's speech in Jackson Hole, U.S. stocks have fallen for two consecutive trading days. The U.S. economy has not yet felt the pain of interest rate hikes, U.S. stocks have felt in advance. Now the market's main concern is where the Fed's rate hikes will end.
Dollar touches 20-year high, but kept in check by euro, as rates in focus
NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The dollar touched a fresh 20-year high on Monday, fuelled by hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, but was kept in check by the euro, which was supported by growing expectations for European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes.
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates for Aug. 25, 2022: Fixed Rates Are Getting Higher
A variety of important mortgage rates moved higher today. There's been significant growth in 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and 15-year fixed rates climbed higher as well. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also climbed higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this...
Benzinga
Market Volatility Rises Sharply After Powell's Speech
U.S. stocks dropped sharply on Friday following comments from Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell. Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation. “Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve and serves as the bedrock of our economy,” Powell said. “Without price stability, the economy does not work for anyone.”
Comments / 0