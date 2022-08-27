The public will have only one more day this year to visit Pomham Rocks Lighthouse. The last tours of the season are scheduled for Tuesday, September 6 at 10 a.m. and at 1:30 p.m. All other tours have sold out. The morning Sept. 6 tour will leave Al’s Marina at 28 Water Street, East Providence at 10 a.m. and return at 12:30 p.m. The afternoon tour will leave the dock at 1:30 p.m. and return at 4 p.m. Register in advance at https://www.pomhamrockslighthouse.org. Boat capacity is 15 passengers.

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO