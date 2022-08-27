Bridgeport Parks & Recreation is hosting a fall cookie decorating class, 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tueday, Oct 18 at the Benedum Civic Center. Instructing the class will be Megan Oliverio, owner of Sweet Events WV. The class is open to those age 11 through adult. The cost is $60 and includes all supplies needed to decorate five different fall-themed cookies, pictured. Each class member will learn the techniques to decorate the cookies and take them home after class. Register by calling 304-842-8240. Space is limited.

