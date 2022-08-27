Read full article on original website
Denver may give homeless women, transgender $2 million in cash paymentsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Homeless told to leave Quality Inn ask Denver City Council for helpDavid HeitzDenver, CO
State Patrol, transportation department issue Labor Day DUI warningsHeather WillardColorado State
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
Denver proclamation decries criminalization of drugs, incarcerationDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver metro's affordable housing roommate program searching for participants
Sunshine Home Share Colorado, a nonprofit organization that helps connect senior homeowners with renters searching for an affordable place to live is searching for more participants.
Westword
Colorado Lawmakers Plan to Revisit Marijuana DUIs
An effort to revisit marijuana-impaired driving is brewing among Colorado lawmakers, who feel that the state's current laws lack supporting science. Colorado law enforcement currently tests a driver's blood if marijuana intoxication is suspected, with anything at or above 5 nanograms of THC considered impairment. The limit was set in 2013, shortly before recreational pot sales began in Colorado, but state officials have since admitted that the science behind the method is unreliable.
9News
Colorado housing market: Advice for buyers and sellers heading into fall
Priced out home buyers in Denver are finding a window of opportunity as we head to fall. Real estate expert Lane Lyon has some advice for people on the fence.
cpr.org
Legalizing psychedelic mushrooms is on the Colorado ballot this fall. Here’s what the supporters, the opponents and the data have to say
When Denver resident Connie Boyd found out Coloradans will vote on whether to legalize psychoactive mushrooms this fall, she felt incredibly angry — and worried. “My fear is that (Colorado is) going to legalize mushrooms and 10 years from now, there’s going to be a bunch of really sick people,” she said. “And the state 10 years from now is going to say: ‘Oh, gee, we’re sorry.’”
What to Know About Gun Safety in Colorado: The Safe Gun Storage Law
According to FBI background check data, over 300,000 guns were sold in the first half of 2022, alone. With more guns come the increased chances of avoidable, tragic, accidents occurring. When it comes to gun safety and storage in Colorado, the state has a law in place that went into...
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
Westword
Denver Sued Over Sweeping Downtown Bans and More
Activist Brian Loma and fellow plaintiff Mikel Whitney recently received $128,000 to settle their lawsuit against the City and County of Denver and several Denver Police Department officers over a September 2020 incident during which the pair were essentially. arrested for using variations on the word "fuck." But Loma has...
Denver police applications getting less white, more Black, Hispanic
In the past five years, the Denver Police Department's applications look mostly similar to the city's demographics. In some cases, certain racial groups are overrepresented
Thousands of Xcel customers locked out of thermostats during 'energy emergency'
When thousands of Xcel customers in Colorado tried adjusting their thermostats Tuesday, they learned they had no control over the temperatures in their own homes.
Homeless told to leave Quality Inn ask Denver City Council for help
A resident of Quality Inn, which has housed homeless people two years, explains she is 83.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Several homeless residents of Quality Inn hotel on Zuni Street say they have nowhere to go now that the city is kicking them out.
tornadopix.com
The pendulum of the Denver housing market is swinging fast towards buyers
The metro Denver housing market has rapidly transformed from a solid seller market to a neutral market and could end up firmly in the buyer camp by the middle of next year, if not sooner, according to a new index from real estate fintech firm Noc. Denver is now market...
Basic income proposed in Denver to curb homelessness
A new proposed basic income program by the City of Denver would provide financial assistance to some families experiencing homelessness if approved by the council.
Colorado hospital’s unique way to help with drug addiction in the emergency department
Swedish Medical Center in Englewood has a new way to help fight addiction. A peer advocate now works inside the emergency department to meet with patients who are struggling with substance use disorder.
Colorado makes community college free for aspiring health care workers
Beginning this fall, Colorado will spend $26 million to provide free community college education to students looking to work in health care. The new program, dubbed Care Forward Colorado, launched last week as part of a $61 million investment in expanding Colorado’s health care workforce using federal COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The state legislature approved the investment earlier this year through Senate Bill 226.
These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Colorado
For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state.
denverite.com
CDOT is fining its contractor “tens of thousands” of dollars for that flooding on the new billion-dollar part of I-70
Remember that time earlier this month when Denver saw rain of seemingly biblical proportions, for a few minutes anyway, and the fancy new Interstate 70 tunnel filled with water?. Well, the Colorado Department of Transportation sure does, and it’s planning to fine the contractor building the project, Kiewit Meridiam Partners,...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Denver At Night
Colorado’s legislative, cultural and economic capital is a delightful city with plenty to see both night and day. With a reputation as a city that doesn’t shy away from being unconventional, there are plenty of things to do in Denver at night. This former frontier town has fun,...
sentinelcolorado.com
At this Colorado furniture boutique, shoppers receive bargains while workers get a second chance
DENVER | After years of experiencing substance abuse, homelessness and jail, Wiley Goodman was asked to interview with yet another program that said it could help him. But this program felt different. Lola Strong, the managing director of The Other Side Academy, told Goodman things about himself that were difficult...
Family members identify victim in Sunnyside shooting
Standing at the makeshift memorial on the 2700 block of West 42nd Avenue in Denver, Shalimar Jimenez said that her brother, 41-year-old Tomas Jimenez, is the person who was shot and killed there over the weekend.
