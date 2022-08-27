ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Lawmakers Plan to Revisit Marijuana DUIs

An effort to revisit marijuana-impaired driving is brewing among Colorado lawmakers, who feel that the state's current laws lack supporting science. Colorado law enforcement currently tests a driver's blood if marijuana intoxication is suspected, with anything at or above 5 nanograms of THC considered impairment. The limit was set in 2013, shortly before recreational pot sales began in Colorado, but state officials have since admitted that the science behind the method is unreliable.
Legalizing psychedelic mushrooms is on the Colorado ballot this fall. Here’s what the supporters, the opponents and the data have to say

When Denver resident Connie Boyd found out Coloradans will vote on whether to legalize psychoactive mushrooms this fall, she felt incredibly angry — and worried. “My fear is that (Colorado is) going to legalize mushrooms and 10 years from now, there’s going to be a bunch of really sick people,” she said. “And the state 10 years from now is going to say: ‘Oh, gee, we’re sorry.’”
Denver Sued Over Sweeping Downtown Bans and More

Activist Brian Loma and fellow plaintiff Mikel Whitney recently received $128,000 to settle their lawsuit against the City and County of Denver and several Denver Police Department officers over a September 2020 incident during which the pair were essentially. arrested for using variations on the word "fuck." But Loma has...
Colorado makes community college free for aspiring health care workers

Beginning this fall, Colorado will spend $26 million to provide free community college education to students looking to work in health care. The new program, dubbed Care Forward Colorado, launched last week as part of a $61 million investment in expanding Colorado’s health care workforce using federal COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The state legislature approved the investment earlier this year through Senate Bill 226.
20 Things To Do In Denver At Night

Colorado’s legislative, cultural and economic capital is a delightful city with plenty to see both night and day. With a reputation as a city that doesn’t shy away from being unconventional, there are plenty of things to do in Denver at night. This former frontier town has fun,...
