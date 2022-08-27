ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, IN

WISH-TV

Silver Alert issued for man missing from Rushville

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Rushville. That’s about 49 miles southeast of Indianapolis. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance. William Farley, 91, was last seen Tuesday around 8:20 a.m. Police...
RUSHVILLE, IN
Fox 19

Coroner: 1 dead in I-275 motorcycle crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A person is dead Wednesday after a crash that closed Interstate 275 for several hours. It happened early Wednesday evening on Eastbound I-275 between I-74 and Blue Rock Road. Hamilton County Dispatch says the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. The Hamilton County Coroner’s...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
FOX59

Missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on ID show ‘Disappeared’

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who was last seen in a YMCA parking lot in 2021 will be profiled on the latest season of Investigation Discovery’s missing person series “Disappeared.” The season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night” will focus on the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman, who was 26 when she was last seen […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Man arrested after vehicle pursuit

— A man is facing several charges after a vehicle pursuit early Sunday morning that went from Greensburg to Shelby County. Greensburg Police say an officer tried to pull over a vehicle on the 3300 block of North Michigan Road shortly before 3 am Sunday when the driver refused to stop.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Franklin Co. Man Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash Near Seymour

The accident took place during a police pursuit. Photo by Indiana State Police. (Seymour, Ind.) – A Franklin County man was seriously injured last week in a three-vehicle crash in Jackson County. According to Indiana State Police – Versailles Post, a trooper observed a motorcycle driving erratically on Interstate...
WLWT 5

Indiana officer shot in line of duty to be taken off life support

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond police officer who was shot in the line of duty, is set to be taken off life support. The Richmond Police Department released an update on its’ Facebook page, stating Officer Seara Burton, who was critically injured during a traffic stop three weeks ago, will be taken off life support on Sept. 1.
RICHMOND, IN
WISH-TV

Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClickOnDetroit.com

Indiana 18-year-old drowns in Milford Lake, officials say

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials say an 18-year-old man from Fountain City, Indiana, drowned over the weekend. Police say the 18-year-old was swimming with friends in Sears Lake in Milford Township on Sunday around 8 p.m. Officials say Joshua David Auxier and two friends attempted to reach a floating...
FOUNTAIN CITY, IN

