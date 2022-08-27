Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for man missing from Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Rushville. That’s about 49 miles southeast of Indianapolis. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance. William Farley, 91, was last seen Tuesday around 8:20 a.m. Police...
Fox 19
Coroner: 1 dead in I-275 motorcycle crash
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A person is dead Wednesday after a crash that closed Interstate 275 for several hours. It happened early Wednesday evening on Eastbound I-275 between I-74 and Blue Rock Road. Hamilton County Dispatch says the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. The Hamilton County Coroner’s...
Man and woman found dead in Fishers home Wednesday morning
The Fishers Police Department is investigating the death of a man and woman who were found in a home Wednesday morning.
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn Co. Historical Society Shares 1937 Flood Photos You May Have Never Seen
(Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Flood of 1937 marked one of the worst natural disasters ever for much of the Ohio River Valley from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Cairo, Illinois. On January 26, 1937, the Ohio River crested at a record high of 80 feet in Cincinnati, nearly 30 feet over flood stage.
Connersville man found shot to death in cemetery; police seeking public’s help
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police are now turning to the public for help after a man was found shot to death in a Connersville cemetery. The man was identified as 53-year-old Thomas Combs and was found in Dale Cemetery around 7 a.m. on Aug. 17. Detectives have determined he had been shot to death […]
Police: man and 4 teens broke into vehicles in Franklin subdivision
Five people are in custody after a series of vehicle break-ins.
Missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on ID show ‘Disappeared’
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman who was last seen in a YMCA parking lot in 2021 will be profiled on the latest season of Investigation Discovery’s missing person series “Disappeared.” The season 10 premiere episode “Vanished in the Night” will focus on the disappearance of Kirsten Brueggeman, who was 26 when she was last seen […]
ISP: 53-year-old man found dead in Connersville cemetery was shot
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police is asking for help from the public after a 53-year-old man was found dead in the Connersville cemetery. The Fayette County coroner determined Thomas Combs died from a gunshot wound. Police with the Pendleton District responded to a report of a deceased man...
WRBI Radio
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit
— A man is facing several charges after a vehicle pursuit early Sunday morning that went from Greensburg to Shelby County. Greensburg Police say an officer tried to pull over a vehicle on the 3300 block of North Michigan Road shortly before 3 am Sunday when the driver refused to stop.
Suspect in shooting of Dutch soldiers was 'looking for trouble,' witnesses say
Witnesses in the shooting of three Dutch soldiers over the weekend in downtown Indianapolis told police the suspect was "looking for trouble" when he encountered and later shot them.
eaglecountryonline.com
Franklin Co. Man Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash Near Seymour
The accident took place during a police pursuit. Photo by Indiana State Police. (Seymour, Ind.) – A Franklin County man was seriously injured last week in a three-vehicle crash in Jackson County. According to Indiana State Police – Versailles Post, a trooper observed a motorcycle driving erratically on Interstate...
wdrb.com
Kayaker with terminal cancer preps for 66-mile journey down Indiana river to help others
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- The open water. The chorus of insects. The serenity at Lake Stanfield has always helped Toby Stigdon find his peace. "I love the outdoors," he said. That's been more important in the past year than ever before. "I woke up one morning, and I couldn't turn...
WLWT 5
Indiana officer shot in line of duty to be taken off life support
RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond police officer who was shot in the line of duty, is set to be taken off life support. The Richmond Police Department released an update on its’ Facebook page, stating Officer Seara Burton, who was critically injured during a traffic stop three weeks ago, will be taken off life support on Sept. 1.
Richmond officer Seara Burton to be removed from life support Thursday
On Thursday, Richmond police officer Seara Burton will be removed from life support, according to the Richmond Police Department.
Multi-county burglary ring busted in North Vernon; 1 suspect still at large
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Three people are under arrest and a suspect is wanted by police after sheriff’s deputies in Jennings County solved a multi-county burglary ring on Thursday evening. Mary Wood, 36, of Austin; Jeremy Toppe, 32, of Seymour and Kristin Prewitt, 26, of Seymour were all taken into custody and charged in connection […]
WISH-TV
Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Indiana 18-year-old drowns in Milford Lake, officials say
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials say an 18-year-old man from Fountain City, Indiana, drowned over the weekend. Police say the 18-year-old was swimming with friends in Sears Lake in Milford Township on Sunday around 8 p.m. Officials say Joshua David Auxier and two friends attempted to reach a floating...
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: 18-year-old confessed to shooting Whiteland sophomore ‘more times than necessary’ at bus stop
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Court documents reveal that 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El admitted to police investigators that he shot Whiteland Community High School sophomore Temario Stokes Jr. “more times than necessary” at a bus stop near Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive early Thursday morning. “(I) just blanked...
Armed suspect found hiding in bushes behind Muncie elementary school
A Muncie man faces charges after police say he hid in the bushes behind an elementary school Friday after threatening a man with a weapon.
eaglecountryonline.com
Greendale Police Seeking Public's Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspects
Photos via Greendale Police. (Greendale, Ind.) – Greendale Police are seeking the public’s assistance. Surveillance photos were released Tuesday of suspects connected to the theft of scrap metal. Police say the photo quality is not great, but it’s the best they have been provided at this time.
