Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wlvr.org
As electric rates set to soar, PUC tells customers to shop for best provider
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pain at the gas pump may be easing, but utility bills are set to swell for tens of thousands of customers in the Lehigh Valley this week if they don’t shop around for an electric supplier. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission advised residents and businesses...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: 225 New, Good-Paying Jobs for Pennsylvania as Homegrown Company West Pharmaceutical Services Expands
Governor Tom Wolf announced that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a leading global manufacturer in the design and production of containment and delivery systems for injectable medicines, is creating 225 new, full-time jobs as part of its expansion project in Jersey Shore, Lycoming County. “West clearly recognizes the advantages of...
ARSON: PA Freight Company Employee Starts 3 Fires Causing Shutdown, Report Says
An employee at a Pennsylvania freight company allegedly started three separate fires at his workplace, causing serious damage and a temporary closure of the business, WFMZ reports. Workers at Estes Express Lines in Mahoning Township told police they saw Anthony Dick, 39, dousing a fire after leaving the bathroom on...
Vandals damage Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market
SCRANTON, Pa. — Vendors setting up for the day on Monday at the Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market had a little extra work to do. Sometime over the weekend, vandals damaged some of the stands, ripping down signs and attempting to break into locked storage areas. The Hopkins farms stand...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots
The Center Square — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” — but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs, from infrastructure to health care to environmental and economic concerns in the rural parts of America. In fiscal year 2022, it provided almost $1.5 billion for local projects. ...
Crash slowed traffic on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — A crash caused traffic problems Tuesday morning on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County. It happened in the southbound lanes near the Moosic exit shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials say a woman was taken to the hospital after the crash. The area was cleared by...
Carpenters team up with Habitat for Humanity in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Habitat for Humanity volunteers were working on a house in Pittston on Saturday and they got some help from another source. A union of carpenters came to lend a hand. The carpenters partner up to help Habitat for Humanity at least once year in order to...
msn.com
Salena Zito: Portraits of voters from three Pennsylvania bellwethers
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — After 22 years working as an IT professional for Verizon Wireless, Marcy O’Donnell left to start a new career in the medical field — specifically her husband’s optometry practice here in Luzerne County — two years ahead of the pandemic. Ms. O’Donnell,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body found in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's a mystery in Luzerne County. A body was found. Who is it, and how did he die?. The discovery was made Saturday afternoon. The autopsy was done on Sunday. Everything right now is pointing toward 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski from Nanticoke. He disappeared on August...
Lancaster Farming
Lehigh County’s proposed budget for 2023 revealed. Will there be a tax hike for the first time since 2019?
No tax increase, a wage bump for government staff and other major projects are part of the 2023 budget Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong proposed Monday morning. The $522 million budget would hold the county tax rate at 3.78 mills and increase general wages for the labor force across the board by 3.5%, Armstrong said.
Times News
Lake remains closed to swimming because of algae
Tuscarora State Park in Barnesville remains closed to swimming because of harmful algae. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources closed the beach on Aug. 19 because of the presence of harmful algae. It will remain closed until acceptable water sample results are received.
Wengerd's Farm Market in Pennsdale expanding
Pennsdale, Pa. — Growth over the past four years has prompted the owners of Wengerd's Farm Market in Muncy Township to build a larger building. The new building, which will be 20,000 square-feet total, is being constructed behind the current building at 800 Lycoming Mall Drive. "It's too tight and we need more space," said owner Sam Wengerd. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Towanda woman charged with buying six guns for another person
TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda woman has been charged with multiple felonies for illegally buying six guns for another person last year, one of which was later involved in a crime in Elmira, N.Y. Shana Mcalmont, 37, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after the Pa. Attorney General’s office investigated the “suspected straw purchases” […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Employee charged with arson in Estes trucking company fire in Carbon County
MAHONING TWP., Pa. -- A man is behind bars after police said he set a fire that heavily damaged a trucking business in Carbon County Wednesday night. Anthony Dick, 39, of Lehighton was arrested and charged with arson and risking a catastrophe. He's an employee of Estes Express Lines, where...
Multiple crews battle Dickson City house fire
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a heavy smokehouse fire in Lackawanna County Monday afternoon. Fighters responded to the 700 block of Beechwood Drive in Dickson City for a house fire around 1:30 p.m. Eyewitness News crews saw dozens of people stand by and watched as multiple firefighters battled a fire that engulfed […]
Highway back open after crash in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crash shut down a highway in Lackawanna County. Police say the big rig rolled just before 4 Monday morning on Route 435 in Clifton Township. Route 435 was closed in both directions near Gouldsboro. It reopened around 8 a.m. There's no word if...
Man allegedly hits girlfriend, drives off cliff
MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — A man faces attempted homicide charges in Monroe County after allegedly hitting his girlfriend, then driving his vehicle off a cliff. State police say Errol Broomes intentionally drove his car off a cliff in Paradise Township, near Mount Pocono on Sunday morning, with his girlfriend inside.
Police looking for vehicle stolen out of Allenwood
Allenwood, Pa. — State police say they are looking for a vehicle that was stolen on Aug. 12 from a location along Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County. State police at Milton say the vehicle is a baby blue Chrysler 300 with a Pennsylvania registration plate HVE-4032 with a silver trunk. The vehicle was last seen being operated by a white male on Route 15 northbound near the intersection with Route 44 in Gregg Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
'I'm not fighting; I'm killing' - Man arrested after knife fight in Wilkes-Barre restaurant parking lot
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A late-night stabbing in Luzerne County put one man in the hospital and another in jail. Police say three employees of Wendy's on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre fought in the restaurant's parking lot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Marc Rivers, 52, of Wilkes-Barre, is charged with assault....
Summer construction is not over yet
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates A lane restriction begins Thursday on Route 15 northbound in Lewis Township, for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash. The contractor will be working on Route 15 northbound, near mile marker 148 (Exit...
Comments / 0