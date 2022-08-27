ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanticoke, PA

pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: 225 New, Good-Paying Jobs for Pennsylvania as Homegrown Company West Pharmaceutical Services Expands

Governor Tom Wolf announced that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a leading global manufacturer in the design and production of containment and delivery systems for injectable medicines, is creating 225 new, full-time jobs as part of its expansion project in Jersey Shore, Lycoming County. “West clearly recognizes the advantages of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Vandals damage Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market

SCRANTON, Pa. — Vendors setting up for the day on Monday at the Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market had a little extra work to do. Sometime over the weekend, vandals damaged some of the stands, ripping down signs and attempting to break into locked storage areas. The Hopkins farms stand...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots

The Center Square — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” — but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs, from infrastructure to health care to environmental and economic concerns in the rural parts of America. In fiscal year 2022, it provided almost $1.5 billion for local projects. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Body found in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's a mystery in Luzerne County. A body was found. Who is it, and how did he die?. The discovery was made Saturday afternoon. The autopsy was done on Sunday. Everything right now is pointing toward 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski from Nanticoke. He disappeared on August...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lake remains closed to swimming because of algae

Tuscarora State Park in Barnesville remains closed to swimming because of harmful algae. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources closed the beach on Aug. 19 because of the presence of harmful algae. It will remain closed until acceptable water sample results are received.
BARNESVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wengerd's Farm Market in Pennsdale expanding

Pennsdale, Pa. — Growth over the past four years has prompted the owners of Wengerd's Farm Market in Muncy Township to build a larger building. The new building, which will be 20,000 square-feet total, is being constructed behind the current building at 800 Lycoming Mall Drive. "It's too tight and we need more space," said owner Sam Wengerd. ...
PENNSDALE, PA
WETM 18 News

Towanda woman charged with buying six guns for another person

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda woman has been charged with multiple felonies for illegally buying six guns for another person last year, one of which was later involved in a crime in Elmira, N.Y. Shana Mcalmont, 37, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after the Pa. Attorney General’s office investigated the “suspected straw purchases” […]
TOWANDA, PA
WBRE

Multiple crews battle Dickson City house fire

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a heavy smokehouse fire in Lackawanna County Monday afternoon. Fighters responded to the 700 block of Beechwood Drive in Dickson City for a house fire around 1:30 p.m. Eyewitness News crews saw dozens of people stand by and watched as multiple firefighters battled a fire that engulfed […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man allegedly hits girlfriend, drives off cliff

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — A man faces attempted homicide charges in Monroe County after allegedly hitting his girlfriend, then driving his vehicle off a cliff. State police say Errol Broomes intentionally drove his car off a cliff in Paradise Township, near Mount Pocono on Sunday morning, with his girlfriend inside.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for vehicle stolen out of Allenwood

Allenwood, Pa. — State police say they are looking for a vehicle that was stolen on Aug. 12 from a location along Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County. State police at Milton say the vehicle is a baby blue Chrysler 300 with a Pennsylvania registration plate HVE-4032 with a silver trunk. The vehicle was last seen being operated by a white male on Route 15 northbound near the intersection with Route 44 in Gregg Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
ALLENWOOD, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Summer construction is not over yet

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates A lane restriction begins Thursday on Route 15 northbound in Lewis Township, for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash. The contractor will be working on Route 15 northbound, near mile marker 148 (Exit...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA

