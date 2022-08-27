Read full article on original website
Ledger Independent
Fun, food and entertainment set for Heritage Days festival
One of the area’s longest-running festivals will get underway Labor Day weekend as the Augusta Rotary Club celebrates Heritage Days. The fun begins on Friday, Sept. 2 evening with vendors opening at 5 p.m. Kids will enjoy the Inflation Station inflatables while adults may want to grab a beverage from the Beer Garden.
spectrumnews1.com
Car and motorcycle show and cruise raises money for Kids and Cops Christmas program
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Music was blaring from the stage with vintage and unique cars on display at AJ Jolly Park on Sunday. Kevin Peters and his family had their own muscle cars on display at the show. Peters said the love for cars sparks from generations of family members.
linknky.com
NKY streetscapes: Buttermilk Pike
This week I went to two different cities, but I stayed on the same street. Buttermilk Pike offers a variety of businesses and cuisines, and very different atmospheres. But each of these places offer something unique with a focus on fostering a community in the NKY area. Oriental Wok: 317...
Your Radio Place
Win Ohio Renaissance Festival Tickets HERE
The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs weekends September 3-October 30 and AVC Communications is giving you a chance to win tickets. The Ohio Renaissance Festival is located between Cincinnati and Columbus just of I-71. For more information about the festival, Click Here. Contest ends Thursday, September 1 at midnight and winners...
WKRC
Reality TV cooking contestant helps open new restaurant in Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A chef is taking his talents from the reality TV scene to the Tri-State. Camerron Dangerfield, "Chef Cam," is on a mission to open and revamp Black and minority owned businesses in cities across the country. His skills have been showcased on Food Network, winning Chopped and...
Fox 19
Organizers with Holiday in Lights start petition to save event
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The popular Holiday in Lights 5K run and light show may not have a venue this season at Sharon Woods. The Great Parks of Hamilton County, who usually hosts Holiday in Lights, will no longer host the event. “We are heartbroken to announce that Great Parks of Hamilton...
Fox 19
NKY woman leans on faith, family and friends to fight cancer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky woman is finding a new normal as she battles an aggressive form of cancer. Her self-proclaimed chaotic life of being a mom, wife and coach before cancer is now a new form of chaos figuring out the best treatment plan. Kambie Perkins is confident...
wnewsj.com
Busy Blanchester Summer Craft Fair
BLANCHESTER — The 2nd Annual End of Summer Craft Fair drew a large crowd and many vendors Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Blanchester.
WATCH: Fiona And Baby Hippo Brother Fritz Meet For First Time In Cincinnati
Check out the adorable video from the Cincinnati Zoo here.
linknky.com
New bar to open atop Flying Axes in Covington
Flying Axes, a popular Covington bar, is about to have a new upstairs neighbor. During the Covington Business Council’s Hard Hat tour last Wednesday, visitors were given a sneak peek of the bones of a new second-story bar, located atop of Flying Axes at 100 West 6th St. in Covington. Owners described it as a modern take on the classic Kentucky bourbon bar.
Renaissance Festival set to kick off next week in Warren Co.
WARREN COUNTY — Starting next weekend, the Renaissance Festival is set to return to Harveysburg for its 33rd season. The festival will kick off on Saturday, September 3, and will continue every Saturday and Sunday until October 30. Features at the festival include a 16th Century English Village on...
wnewsj.com
Mason aces 17 during charity event
Keith Mason had a hole-in-one during the inaugural Health Alliance of Clinton County Charity Golf Classic at the Elks 797 Golf Course on July 23. Mason aced No. 17 at the Elks.
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
Beyond the Curb: It’s River City Living apartment-style in the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse
Covington’s newest apartment community is the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse Village. On this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living, viewers will peek inside two of the apartments and see more of the vibrant neighborhood. According to Valerie Bender, the tenant featured in the...
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
cincinnatimagazine.com
This Williamstown, Kentucky Cabin Is a Riverside Paradise
Angie Smith isn’t quite sure how or why the log cabin got from Williamstown, Kentucky, to her riverfront property. She’s still trying to piece together its history, from its construction in 1842 to where it is today, sitting hillside on the banks of the Ohio River, just 11 miles outside Union.
Juros to report to Mason court
Mason County Circuit Clerk Kirk Tolle,said the following Jurors are scheduled to report for jury duty in Mason County Circuit Court on Tuesday
Fox 19
Cincinnati's Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Part 1
In April of 2016, generations of a single family were killed in one night. The case has been called The Pike County Massacre and it's Ohio's largest criminal homicide investigation ever. In episode one of a three-part series, FOX 19 Investigative Reporter, Jessica Schmidt, breaks down the complex case just days before the start of the criminal trial of one of the accused. Cincinnati's Crime Vault is an award-winning true crime news series on FOX 19 Now. This audio podcast will take the stories featured in the news beyond the broadcast.
WKRC
World's best female golfers to compete in Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The world’s best female golfers will be arriving at Kenwood Country Club soon for the inaugural Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA event. Tournament Director Emily Norell joined Local 12's Bob Herzog in the studio to share what we can expect.
