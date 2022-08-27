Read full article on original website
sdstate.edu
Stuart Artist-in-Residence program to launch in September
The South Dakota State University School of Design will be hosting artist Ali Hval during the Stuart Artist-in-Residence program this September. A public lecture from Hval will be held on Thursday, Sept. 20 from 1-2 p.m. at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center in Founders Recital Hall on the SDSU campus, followed by an open studio event on Monday, Sept. 29 from 4-6 p.m. at the Ritz Gallery in Grove Hall.
sdstate.edu
Body Composition Testing
Each fall—prior to the start of preseason training camp—members of the South Dakota State University football team make the trek to Wagner Hall to gather key information about the current makeup of their bodies. Led by Seth Daughters, an instructor in the exercise science program, student-athletes will get parameters on their body fat percentage, lean muscle and fat free mass. This information will help guide the student-athletes in their individualized strength and conditioning plans throughout the season.
