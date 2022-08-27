Each fall—prior to the start of preseason training camp—members of the South Dakota State University football team make the trek to Wagner Hall to gather key information about the current makeup of their bodies. Led by Seth Daughters, an instructor in the exercise science program, student-athletes will get parameters on their body fat percentage, lean muscle and fat free mass. This information will help guide the student-athletes in their individualized strength and conditioning plans throughout the season.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO